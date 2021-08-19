 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Onlyfans chooses literally the dumbest option   (tmz.com) divider line
166
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

2780 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Aug 2021 at 3:40 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



166 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's also the one the majority owner (also a huge pornographer) needs to cash out bigly, so that's where they're going.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Starting in October"

So September is going to be a fun month!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, OnlyFans to soon go out of business.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - I thought that WAS their business?

What in the world is it for then?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are the banks being prudes or is this organic from the company itself? Because there's a lot of money in making bananas stand, eh.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The job market is about to be flooded.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a big opportunity for whoever is an also-ran in the amateur porn streaming biz.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: "Starting in October"

So September is going to be a fun month!


Would you bother to make new content if you knew it wouldn't stay up long enough? Every new video is going to be 5 seconds long, just text saying "Come find me on the NEW platform 'OnlyTissues' link ..."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rebranded in Oct as: LonelyFans
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine that there are many people looking at different platforms right now, nary a day goes by where we don't get a, "I was a sheep herder in Afghanistan making $4 a year and now I make a gazillion every month on OnlyFans!" story.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Here's a big opportunity for whoever is an also-ran in the amateur porn streaming biz.


Yeah if someone wants to step in and fill the hole they can make a lot of money. Wait, are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Wait - I thought that WAS their business?

What in the world is it for then?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Cosplay, apparently
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how upset Fark was a couple days ago that some woman was fired for moonlighting as a stripper on OnlyFans, I can only imagine this as a massive win for everything involved.

There is nothing - absolutely nothing - that prevents you from registering iamahornyhotnursereadytoplay.xxx and do all your dirty shiate there. OnlyFans was just the pimp in the process. Right, right?!?!?!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well talk about shooting themselves in the dick.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So their going out of business?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood how they competed with the billion hours of free porn out there anyway.

Ive paid for more water than porn.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, I wonder if they have any plans to find a clever new name to rebrand and try to get the stink of all of that porn off of them. It's got to be clever and still give off a similar vibe but be less porny. Probably calling it something like Patreon would be brilliant.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😂
Their pushing them to a new platform which will pay less/differently or some other contract changes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only legitimate reason I can come up with is that they're afraid of their liability if there are underage sex videos, or people being forced, or everything else to do with that.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Wait - I thought that WAS their business?

What in the world is it for then?


Watch me make Mac and Cheese!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the definition of explicit.

Explicit defined by my grandmother might be a bit different from a ute who had a friend suggest they watch 2 Girls 1 Cup and 14 Dildos in their early teens.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Applying the the Abbott/DeSantis model of pandemic mitigation to one's revenue seems farking stupid
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: So are the banks being prudes or is this organic from the company itself? Because there's a lot of money in making bananas stand, eh.


I can't imagine it's the banks. Banks happily and unquestioningly take billions from Colombian "toothpaste" factories.  It's gotta be some Xtian on the board of directors

/next week: Onlyfan director spotted with Gaetz
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going full tumblr.

Never go full tumblr.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to OnlyFans, creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity "as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy." The site's terms currently allow nudity except in the case of content featuring public nudity recorded in or broadcast from a jurisdiction where public nudity is illegal."
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tumblr 2.0
 
feltrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are offering the clarification that nude photos and videos are still allowed, just no "sexually explicit" material, whatever that means.

Also see some claiming that Bloomberg is being deceptive and they are referring to a new TV program they are launching not the site proper, but that doesn't seem reflected in the language they are sharing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: The job market is about to be flooded.


What kind of jobs?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By "explicit" do they mean ban X-rated, while R-rated nudies are still allowed? Not clear.

Following the Tumblr business model is sure to go well.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a move by the GOP to get those attractive girls out of the porn business and back to secretarial/intern/waitress work for minimum wage as it should be.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I can imagine that there are many people looking at different platforms right now, nary a day goes by where we don't get a, "I was a sheep herder in Afghanistan making $4 a year and now I make a gazillion every month on OnlyFans!" story.


Running an OnlyFans in Afghanistan sounds like a quick way to get stoned to death in the street now.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more videos of vapid tattooed women giving inane options on Veganism while they plunge a dildo in and out of their butthole? Oh no what are we ever going to do?
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: They're going full tumblr.

Never go full tumblr.


Exactly what I was thinking.  Talk about killing your core business.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: But it's also the one the majority owner (also a huge pornographer) needs to cash out bigly, so that's where they're going.


Where exactly is the revenue growth going to come from without porn?

/asking for a friend, never paid for it
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what I'm hearing is that there's a new opening to be the premier fan-interaction pornography portal on the internet. I think all the cam models are wondering who will step up and fill that opening. The service provider opening, that is.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And OnlyFans is trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion. The company handled more than $2 billion in sales last year, and is on pace to more than double that this year. It keeps 20% of that figure.

If they're on course to make over 800 million next year, why do they need investors?
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I never understood how they competed with the billion hours of free porn out there anyway.

Ive paid for more water than porn.


At least you've admitted to being more ethical in your water consumption?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: They are offering the clarification that nude photos and videos are still allowed, just no "sexually explicit" material, whatever that means.

Also see some claiming that Bloomberg is being deceptive and they are referring to a new TV program they are launching not the site proper, but that doesn't seem reflected in the language they are sharing.


So they wanna be Playboy when they made all their money being Hustler...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: No more videos of vapid tattooed women giving inane options on Veganism while they plunge a dildo in and out of their butthole? Oh no what are we ever going to do?


[ThatsMyFetish]
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Tumblr, now OnlyFans. Who is getting rid of adult content next, PornHub?

/The world has been getting worse ever since we lost Foobies
 
Ralph Phillips
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story in Variety says it's a new streaming service, not the internet access business
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PerryWinnwet: dothemath: I never understood how they competed with the billion hours of free porn out there anyway.

Ive paid for more water than porn.

At least you've admitted to being more ethical in your water consumption?


shut up.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting pretty scammy and sex-trafficky. They probably see a legal headache coming.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On top of everything else, now they'll be in direct competition with Patreon, probably as the weaker of the two choices.
 
Displayed 50 of 166 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.