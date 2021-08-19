 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   That's enough internet for today: Woman dances to the hydraulic press channel   (youtube.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was surprisingly good.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm strangely aroused.


....but I don't know if it is the video on the right or the one of the left.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaht da fahk?
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap.  I am way dumber for having watched that.

/I did have a sensible chuckle though
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood interpretive dance until now

I won't understand any others, but her I understand. Cute too
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's definitely showing some long-haul COVID symptoms.

Which ones? I have no idea.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard Workin Man - Captain Beefheart & Jack Nitzsche - Blue Collar Soundtrack
Youtube aU4OjJPtNa0


Real heavy metal music.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the urge to punch
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know much about art, but I know art when I see it and THIS is art.
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started watching her but then I ended up just watching the hydraulic press the entire video.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you need to recalibrate your internet after watching too much nematode pron.

That was excellent. Right down to the selection of costume. And some of it was top tier physical comedy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Mapplethorpe and Andres Serrano received National Endowment for the Arts funding, why not the hydraulic press and the dancer?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is still genius to be found in this world.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

silverjets: [Fark user image image 295x221]


Came here for this
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay, this wins. You can skip to around 1:30 after you see how serious this is.
Dances with Butter (It's SFW)

Lilith Performance Studio presents Melati Suryodarmo- EXERGIE- Butter dance,
Youtube dnPNr9yquuc
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Robert Mapplethorpe and Andres Serrano received National Endowment for the Arts funding, why not the hydraulic press and the dancer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Watched so I'd have something to laugh at and make fun of.
But I was too damned impressed with all of it. Some was odd, many were funny, but I enjoyed all of them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


I'm wearing that same shirt today!
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As long as no kittens where harmed, she can do whatever she wants.
 
skybird659
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

silverjets: [Fark user image 295x221] [View Full Size image _x_]


The most un-funny, overpaid 'successful' (?) mundane comedian ever walks out. MUST be hilarious!
 
skybird659
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cajnik: silverjets: [Fark user image image 295x221]

Came here for this


Came here for this????
FIFY
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So that was funny and kinda arousing.  Is there a word for that?  I'm sure the German's have one.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


I'll explain it to you later.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

muphasta: Watched so I'd have something to laugh at and make fun of.
But I was too damned impressed with all of it. Some was odd, many were funny, but I enjoyed all of them.


I agree with everything you said. Expected a joke, but no. That was pretty cool. Thanks Subby!
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

August11: Subby you need to recalibrate your internet after watching too much nematode pron.

That was excellent. Right down to the selection of costume. And some of it was top tier physical comedy.






Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know about the dancer, but I could watch things get smushed all day long.
 
bark2787
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


Is that Metal Bat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Highly amusing! Not at all what I expected...I thought it would be someone dancing to HPC's theme song.

That bit at 1:00 or so...hilarious!
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skybird659: silverjets: [Fark user image 295x221] [View Full Size image _x_]

The most un-funny, overpaid 'successful' (?) mundane comedian ever walks out. MUST be hilarious!


Na, he played a character of "Normal man baffled and made angry by everything". It's Bill Burr's ship to sail now.
 
