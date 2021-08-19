 Skip to content
You're not you when you're hungry
21
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last name is Minto, first read that as Mentos.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WaWas are way down in FL? Huh.

/TMYK
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass.  Likely to have a felony rap sheet and he didn't even eat the candy bar.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel the same way about whiskey
and beer
and seafood
and pizza
and KFC
and bourbon grilled burgers
and everything else
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Dumbass.  Likely to have a felony rap sheet and he didn't even eat the candy bar.


He figured that if he didn't take the chocolate bar he hadn't committed a crime and that nobody would care.
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: TWX: Dumbass.  Likely to have a felony rap sheet and he didn't even eat the candy bar.

He figured that if he didn't take the chocolate bar he hadn't committed a crime and that nobody would care.


Which reinforces that he's a dumbass.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine what he'd do for a Klondike bar. Ummm...never mind. Don't imagine what Florida man might do.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Last name is Minto, first read that as Mentos.


Throw Coke on him in self defense!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have just ran in, grabbed it and ran out and gotten in less trouble if he got caught. Good job Florida man.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm eating a Snickers as we speak.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that point, Minto allegedly pulled out a folding knife, opened it, and pointed the weapon at the clerk while saying, "Don't make me do something stupid for a Snickers bar."

Too late.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

munko: I'm eating a Snickers as we speak.


Username almost checks out
 
BigMax
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groppet: He could have just ran in, grabbed it and ran out and gotten in less trouble if he got caught. Good job Florida man.


Caught?  Oh, I doubt they will kick up much fuss for a Snickers shoplifter.

Now armed robbery, on the other hand...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Moral: don't bring a Snickers to a knife fight.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like he's not going anywhere for a while.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Looks like he's not going anywhere for a while.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That'll get pled down, certainly. Aside from just grabbing a candy bar, I'm most concerned at him just leaving it there.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: WaWas are way down in FL? Huh.

/TMYK


People from the northeast who love Wawa are down in Florida, so it makes sense.
/ There's a Yuengling brewery down here too.  Likely for the same reason.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Your second brain in the stomach takes priority over the one in your head.

Also, the giant brain in your ass. No, wait. That's dinosaurs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And yes, men do have a tiny brain in their penis.
 
