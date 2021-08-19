 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   While threatening her Vietnamese neighbor, Grandma wore no pants, as was the fashion at the time   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
1 hour ago  
Defendant Myers' home and plaintiffs' homes adjoin each other. Defendant Myers often stares into plaintiffs' home through windows invading the sanctimony, privacy, and serenity of their home causing plaintiffs to be very fearful for their safety.

Gosh, someone should invent some sort of covering for windows.
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
Fark user image

I have a daily reminder
 
Combustion
56 minutes ago  
Seriously, an old, crazy lady? Just use a pellet gun. A few shots to center-mass and she'll STFU.
 
169th Cousin
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker
40 minutes ago  
She was airing out her cooch! Do you mind?

/I know I do
//the goggles, they do nothing!
 
cwheelie
39 minutes ago  
Who doesn't like Vietnamese?
Spring Rolls, Bahn Mi, Pho
 
FunkJunkie
39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic
38 minutes ago  
"Grandma with no pants"  just introduced a wonderful bouquet of imagery into my head, all of which adds value to the fap. Zip!
 
The Sophian Church
35 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll regret asking, but was the video broken for anyone else?
 
gbv23
33 minutes ago  
My area still has quite a few Vietnamese places:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
33 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Maybe I'll regret asking, but was the video broken for anyone else?


First one worked OK for me, second was delayed and buffered a lot. You didn't miss much, just a bottomless old fat woman flipping the bird through a porch railing.
 
SecondaryControl
33 minutes ago  
Defendant Myers often stares into plaintiffs' home through windows invading the sanctimony, privacy, and serenity of their home causing plaintiffs to be very fearful for their safety.

The sanctimony of their home, eh?
 
dothemath
32 minutes ago  
"Hey, Miss Vietnam,"

"You're not going to live very long."

Maybe she's referring to the high levels of MSG in Vietnamese food...?
 
Weird Hal
31 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left-door neighbor.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
31 minutes ago  
If she had been homeless and defecating on the sidewalk, she'd have sympathy from many of her detractors here.   Mental illness is hard to deal with.
 
maxandgrinch
19 minutes ago  

Diabolic: "Grandma with no pants"  just introduced a wonderful bouquet of imagery into my head, all of which adds value to the fap. Zip!


Seem to recall The Countess made a spray to cover the bouquet; hey that rhymes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
17 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: If she had been homeless and defecating on the sidewalk, she'd have sympathy from many of her detractors here.   Mental illness is hard to deal with.


If she were merely homeless and shiatting on the sidewalk, she wouldn't be harassing and persecuting another person.
You see moral equivalence between homeless people and people who race bait their neighbors??
Wow.
Just, wow.
 
Oliver Twisted
8 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Maybe I'll regret asking, but was the video broken for anyone else?


The massive amount of pixilation required probably slowed down your connection.  You should be thankful.
 
jackmalice
6 minutes ago  
What, is it already time to make a gender-swapped Gran Torino?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
