(Daily Star)   Hey, at least we can expect more severed feet to wash ashore, so that's good (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
27
posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today's surf report: It's one foot out, and it stinks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god, I can finally complete my set.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left foot, Right foot, they said.
It'll be fun, they said....
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me glad to live in a metric country.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, take the shoes off before dumping the body?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people were getting cement overshoes this shiat never happened.

...kids today.. feh!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In December 2017, the Coroners Service in British Columbia ruled out foul play and determined that all the feet came from people who were killed either in accidents or by suicide.

How can they be so sure if all they have are the feet? My money's still on a serial killer dumping bodies in the ocean from a boat called "Ankles Away!"
/And he's known as "The Defeetist".
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Over the last few decades, shoes have more buoyant," the doctor added.

Have. More. Buoyant.

/*twitch*
 
the Mole of Production
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...six foot seven foot eight foot BUNCH!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Have more buoyant!" I shouted as I left the shoe store.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: "Over the last few decades, shoes have more buoyant," the doctor added.

Have. More. Buoyant.

/*twitch*


Many buoyant, much float. Wow.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The most recent discovery was on January 1, 2019..."

Not exactly raining cats & dogs, is it?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking human traffickers. They demanded more money from the families of the cargo. The families either couldn't or refused to pay.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: In December 2017, the Coroners Service in British Columbia ruled out foul play and determined that all the feet came from people who were killed either in accidents or by suicide.

How can they be so sure if all they have are the feet? My money's still on a serial killer dumping bodies in the ocean from a boat called "Ankles Away!"
/And he's known as "The Defeetist".


I'd say there's a good chance the serial killer works Coroners Service.

"Yeah. Guy clearly fell on a butcher knife accidentally. How do I know that from the foot? Uumm science of the contraction of the blood vessels in the arteries, you see. Don't you ever watch CSI?"
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some of the softest parts of us are the soft tissues and ligaments around our ankles."

Uhhh...I can think of plenty of body parts softer than ankles.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Biledriver: In December 2017, the Coroners Service in British Columbia ruled out foul play and determined that all the feet came from people who were killed either in accidents or by suicide.

How can they be so sure if all they have are the feet? My money's still on a serial killer dumping bodies in the ocean from a boat called "Ankles Away!"
/And he's known as "The Defeetist".


A pretty decent article on the whole thing.  With citations and lists.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dryad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They are not 'severed'. Decomposition causes feet to disarticulate. Tennis shoes float. End mystery.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Biledriver: In December 2017, the Coroners Service in British Columbia ruled out foul play and determined that all the feet came from people who were killed either in accidents or by suicide.

How can they be so sure if all they have are the feet? My money's still on a serial killer dumping bodies in the ocean from a boat called "Ankles Away!"
/And he's known as "The Defeetist".


My bet is his name is Dexter. Just sayin.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

indy_kid: "Over the last few decades, shoes have more buoyant," the doctor added.

Have. More. Buoyant.

/*twitch*


IKR!

/Drive safe! (Drive safely.)
//So many twitches.
///Didn't mean to thread jack.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: "The most recent discovery was on January 1, 2019..."

Not exactly raining cats & dogs, is it?


C'mon, man!  Every industry was hard-hit by COVID.  Even the serial killer foot fetishists are just out here trying their best.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To the tune of "Endless Love".

And your toes
Your toes, your toes
They tell me how much you care
Ooh yes, you will always be
My severed foot
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: "Some of the softest parts of us are the soft tissues and ligaments around our ankles."

Uhhh...I can think of plenty of body parts softer than ankles.


Shall I call your podiatrist in four hours?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A lot of people end up in the ocean, I guess.
 
