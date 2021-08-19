 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Man loses storage wars   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Worcester County District Attorney's Office, Worcester County, Massachusetts, Milford, Massachusetts, Suicide, locked storage unit, MILFORD, storage facility, Milford Police  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 4:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stabbed and padlocked from the outside, how about we put this down as suicide and go get some donuts Lou?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dead guy in a unit?
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Stabbed and padlocked from the outside, how about we put this down as suicide and go get some donuts Lou?


????? Or they killed someone and locked the body in?????
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Closet Full?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Hey Joe, when did you get out?"
"Yeah, I got your cut of the robbery stashed in a storage locker"
"What do you know looks like the rats ate it"
<stab>
Sound of door being closed and locked.
 
fargin a
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AlgaeRancher: Stabbed and padlocked from the outside, how about we put this down as suicide and go get some donuts Lou?

????? Or they killed someone and locked the body in?????


Police getting more creative these days?

Apparently you can't choke a guy out in the street anymore.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.