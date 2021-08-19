 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   In case you forget to bring a lighter to your next campfire, you can start a fire by running out to the store and getting paraffin wax, petroleum jelly, wax paper, and a double boiler. While you're there, perhaps you could also pick up a lighter?   (lifehacker.com) divider line
57
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Folks like this apparently see using a lighter as some kind of cheat, I see the lighter as a similar invention to the wheel, you don't need to keep inventing it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dude, lighters are kept locked up next to the smokes. It's easier to get all that crap.

/Also, Subby, do you start camp fires by just holding a lighter to the kindling until it catches?
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1) open bag of fritos
2) light one on fire and build around it
3) eat rest of fritos
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All that other stuff is to replace the kindling, not the lighter.  If you just have green 1" branches, you'll go through ten lighters and still not get a fire started.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After youve finished your science homework and gotten the fire going a fun trick is to wait until everyone is about five beers deep then run by and throw an empty shotgun shell into the fire and yell "BETTER DUCK!" and right when everyone is about to shiat their pants your buddy behind the truck fires the 12 gauge into the air.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

marklar2012: 1) open bag of fritos
2) light one on fire and build around it
3) eat rest of fritos


Doritos a close second. I'm don't understand why people make it complicated.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Folks like this apparently see using a lighter as some kind of cheat, I see the lighter as a similar invention to the wheel, you don't need to keep inventing it.


The lighter in the survival kit is a never-ending debate.  A lighter can let you down in times when a match or a fire steel won't. IMO, I think a disposable Bic lighter is essential but should be backed up with a small amount of waxed strike anywhere matches.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Go to California, retrieve a burning stick from one of the many fires, and use it to start your own campfire.  Life hack!
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: All that other stuff is to replace the kindling, not the lighter.  If you just have green 1" branches, you'll go through ten lighters and still not get a fire started.


If all you've got is 1" green branches, you're going to need a hell of a lot of dryer lint and paraffin too. Might as well just bring a propane fire ring.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My simpler hack: Just take some of these along:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Remove the aluminum cup, put one or two on top of your kindling, and light. As the wax melts, it spreads over the wood, catching it all on fire.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
9V battery and a piece of steel wool is faster.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Been camping for 40+ years, never without some kind of lighter. If that's cheating then start the audit.

But, I 100% agree with the actual headline - using dryer lint. Super light, can squeeze a ton of it into a plastic bag. Catches real fast in a lot of conditions.

If you want to get fancy and stuff it into an empty TP roll, but that's up to you. (it does help but not absolutely, life or death necessarily like the article implies)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bronskrat: [Fark user image Fire Bad 720x480]

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Dude, lighters are kept locked up next to the smokes. It's easier to get all that crap.

/Also, Subby, do you start camp fires by just holding a lighter to the kindling until it catches?


do you know how I know you weren't a Boy Scout?
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: marklar2012: 1) open bag of fritos
2) light one on fire and build around it
3) eat rest of fritos

Doritos a close second. I'm don't understand why people make it complicated.


My actual favorite, works especially well at windy beaches

1)empty 12 pack
2)fill with kindling, poke a few holes
3) as mentioned abobe, there should be a flaming stick from a local wildfire nearby. Use it to light the box
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's amazing how badly subby misunderstood both the article and the video and then posted it on the internet for everyone to see.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Soak cotton balls in melted petroleum jelly and then wrap with wax paper like candies. It'll stay lit for a looooong time so your wood will actually ignite. When you wake up after it rained, and even the wood you tried to keep dry is damp, you'll thank me.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Bootleg: Dude, lighters are kept locked up next to the smokes. It's easier to get all that crap.

/Also, Subby, do you start camp fires by just holding a lighter to the kindling until it catches?

do you know how I know you weren't a Boy Scout?


I actually was! Just don't remember much from 20 some odd years ago.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ingredients:
Aluminum can
Chocolate bar
Paper, cloth, or paper towel

1) Rub chocolate on the concave bottom of the can
2) Polish the concavity with the paper, cloth or paper towel
3) Repeat until shiny shiny
4) Use the concavity as a magnifier to light a fire with sunlight
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or make a bow drill and fireboard out of some sticks and shoe strings (or yucca plant fibers in a pinch).
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Siphon a little gas out the tank that got you there. Use jumper cables for a little sparkage. Walla, instant fire.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Way too complicated. Dryer lint (blue denim fluff is best) works fine. Easiest way to teach your kids how to start fires with flint/steel or a bow.

If you're going to make it extra complicated, why not just drag a 9v battery and steel wool with you? Much more interesting way than making lint candy wrappers.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wish they would stop sharing this "lifehack." These DIY wax nuggets are a huge mess and waste of time. It's not even free since you'll probably have to spend money on the paraffin anyway. Unless you've been hoarding candles you don't need for some reason?

You can go down to the local store and buy the little plastic wrapped paraffin firestarter blocks for around $5 for 20. The consistency of wax in the professional ones burn better/longer too.

It's like if someone told you you could press your own bad paper plates out of wax and newspaper, a cinder block, 2 boards and hours of your time. Farking why? Is your time worth that little?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

marklar2012: 1) open bag of fritos
2) light one on fire and build around it
3) eat rest of fritos


I used disposable plastic cups to get fire started as a kid. Same deal. Tends to burn hot and long enough to get fire started even if wood isn't dry.

But no Fritos :(
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are pine cones and old, rotten pine cores in short supply?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't give homeless people any ideas!  LA County Fire Marshal frowns on your shenanigans!!

https://youtu.be/7xl4hLkEyro

Was looking for the one which is a dash cam video of driving along the 405 with flames coming all over the lanes!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: do you know how I know you weren't a Boy Scout?


His underwear dont have holes in the back?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Step #1.
Buy a box of Weber lighter cubes (around $3.00 to $4.00)

berings.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Soak cotton balls in melted petroleum jelly and then wrap with wax paper like candies. It'll stay lit for a looooong time so your wood will actually ignite. When you wake up after it rained, and even the wood you tried to keep dry is damp, you'll thank me.



YES, THIS.   Doesn't even have to be melted vaseline - just throw the cotton balls in a ziploc with a moderate glob of vaseline and sit and massage the sack while you watch TV.   Y'all oughtta be pretty good at that activity.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Ingredients:
Aluminum can
Chocolate bar
Paper, cloth, or paper towel

1) Rub chocolate on the concave bottom of the can
2) Polish the concavity with the paper, cloth or paper towel
3) Repeat until shiny shiny
4) Use the concavity as a magnifier to light a fire with sunlight


Difficulty: Only works in the sort of sunny and dry conditions where you probably aren't desperate for a fire.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Lambskincoat: Folks like this apparently see using a lighter as some kind of cheat, I see the lighter as a similar invention to the wheel, you don't need to keep inventing it.

The lighter in the survival kit is a never-ending debate.  A lighter can let you down in times when a match or a fire steel won't. IMO, I think a disposable Bic lighter is essential but should be backed up with a small amount of waxed strike anywhere matches.


My backup is a flint/steel and those waxed cotton fire-starters. More reliable than matches.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Soak cotton balls in melted petroleum jelly and then wrap with wax paper like candies. It'll stay lit for a looooong time so your wood will actually ignite. When you wake up after it rained, and even the wood you tried to keep dry is damp, you'll thank me.


A small container of transmission fluid has been in my camping box since a cold wet windy night when a nearby camper on Isle Royale showed me the light, literally.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Folks like this apparently see using a lighter as some kind of cheat, I see the lighter as a similar invention to the wheel, you don't need to keep inventing it.


This. I use a lighter and some fire starter cube(s) to start the fire. I'm not going to spend half the night goofing around just to get a fire lit. I'm not at a cub scout camp trying to earn a badge for outdoor survival.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pfft.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Real men use flint and steel.

Oh, and you know those bottles of hand sanitizer we've all been carrying around?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Excellent for starting fires.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Russ1642: Soak cotton balls in melted petroleum jelly and then wrap with wax paper like candies. It'll stay lit for a looooong time so your wood will actually ignite. When you wake up after it rained, and even the wood you tried to keep dry is damp, you'll thank me.


YES, THIS.   Doesn't even have to be melted vaseline - just throw the cotton balls in a ziploc with a moderate glob of vaseline and sit and massage the sack while you watch TV.   Y'all oughtta be pretty good at that activity.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Folks like this apparently see using a lighter as some kind of cheat, I see the lighter as a similar invention to the wheel, you don't need to keep inventing it.


I didn't read the whole TFA.

But, I got the impression that the writer assumes you have a lighter or similar.

The article is about you get your campfire going. You can't just hold a lighter to your campfire, and expect anything to happen.

A box of petroleum cubes for starting grills are probably fine for several campfires.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Bootleg: Dude, lighters are kept locked up next to the smokes. It's easier to get all that crap.

/Also, Subby, do you start camp fires by just holding a lighter to the kindling until it catches?

do you know how I know you weren't a Boy Scout?


He wasn't molested?

I will show myself out.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I use a lighter, but I also have a nice bar of fire steel (ferrocerium) which works fantastic with a knife. Starting a campfire is easy once you learn how.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Step #1.
Buy a box of Weber lighter cubes (around $3.00 to $4.00)

[berings.com image 800x800]


In a pinch you can light C4 on fire.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ATRA?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just needs the right context to make sense. Is this a . . .

- Camping tip?
- Wilderness survival tip?
- Poverty survival tip?
- Disaster survival tip?
- Post-apocalyptic survival tip?
- MacGyver adventure tip?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 9V battery and a piece of steel wool is faster.


I vaguely remember Les Stroud using a 9v and sock lint, once. I don't remember how he got the terminals to arc, maybe a pocket knife?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We used to use matches - you can buy 'em by the 100's!
A good backup for a bic lighter is another bic lighter - maybe even an unopened 4-pack of the small ones.
A Samsung S7 works too, if you can find one.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: I wish they would stop sharing this "lifehack." These DIY wax nuggets are a huge mess and waste of time. It's not even free since you'll probably have to spend money on the paraffin anyway. Unless you've been hoarding candles you don't need for some reason?

You can go down to the local store and buy the little plastic wrapped paraffin firestarter blocks for around $5 for 20. The consistency of wax in the professional ones burn better/longer too.

It's like if someone told you you could press your own bad paper plates out of wax and newspaper, a cinder block, 2 boards and hours of your time. Farking why? Is your time worth that little?


?candles you don't need for some reason?

For the black out!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All this talk about how to light a fire while camping but no one is going to mention that you rarely, if ever, need to light a fire while camping.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Don't give homeless people any ideas!  LA County Fire Marshal frowns on your shenanigans!!

https://youtu.be/7xl4hLkEyro

Was looking for the one which is a dash cam video of driving along the 405 with flames coming all over the lanes!!!


There is a fix for the homeless. It's called a house.
🙄🙄🙄💀🤦
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: After youve finished your science homework and gotten the fire going a fun trick is to wait until everyone is about five beers deep then run by and throw an empty shotgun shell into the fire and yell "BETTER DUCK!" and right when everyone is about to shiat their pants your buddy behind the truck fires the 12 gauge into the air.


I keep a package of lady fingers (the robust water-proof) ones for almost this exact thing.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Lambskincoat: Folks like this apparently see using a lighter as some kind of cheat, I see the lighter as a similar invention to the wheel, you don't need to keep inventing it.

The lighter in the survival kit is a never-ending debate.  A lighter can let you down in times when a match or a fire steel won't. IMO, I think a disposable Bic lighter is essential but should be backed up with a small amount of waxed strike anywhere matches.


I carry a Zippo on me, a bunch of Bic lighters in my IGPR pack, along with some strike anywhere matches.

I take the flint and steel with me when I'm doing the primitive thing.

It's always fun to show people how it was done hundreds of years ago.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I'm out in the woods I'm doing some seriously-exhausting other shiat - bikepacking, hiking, exploring. If there's a way to build/start a fire I've done it, and I've nothing to prove over it. You're darn right I'm using a lighter. It's quick & easy and I want warmth, light, and/or food. Proving my rugged manliness to the birds & trees is well below other priorities.
 
