 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   New Jersey State Police release questioningly wistful sketch of police impersonator suspect   (nj.com) divider line
32
    More: Creepy, Police, police officer, older model Ford Crown Victoria, New Jersey, similar case, battle dress uniform-style pants, Detective, second woman  
•       •       •

1407 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ryan Fitzpatrick?

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he doesnt try that sh*t with Black folk.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great job!

You've narrowed it down to either every other hipster in the area or Bigfoot
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that may be one of the X-Men.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirby Delauter: Great job!

You've narrowed it down to either every other hipster in the area or Bigfoot

Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't see a resemblance.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone got themself an art degree but isn't good enough to make it in the art world.
 
Penguin Engine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the police are even sympathetic towards police impersonators.

If this guy was going around saying he was a firefighter, they'd shoot on sight.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman was driving around 2 p.m. Aug. 1 in Brick

Detectives found a similar case on Aug. 3 around 9:45 p.m. in Wall
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Werewolves of London..jersey...and his hair was perfect
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he pulled me over and walked up to my car I wouldn't roll down the window.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His eyes look so kind and sad.  I want to cuddle the extremely dangerous armed criminal.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Ryan Fitzpatrick?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


Or Patrick Fitzryan?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna never get pulled over again?

Hang a cop uniform in a laundry bag in one of the back windows.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Kirby Delauter: Great job!

You've narrowed it down to either every other hipster in the area or Bigfoot
[Fark user image image 509x400]
I don't see a resemblance.


See I was thinking more
syfy.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the police can find the suspect in the Bear section of Grindr.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure they stole that sketch from a recent Bear Magazine cover.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skinink: Maybe the police can find the suspect in the Bear section of Grindr.


Fist of rage
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's Michael J. Fox as Middle Aged Wolf.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Ryan Fitzpatrick?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


And Patrick Fitzryan.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why would anyone pretend to be a cop. That's so stupid.

/Cop
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, though, this guy could be a real predator. Trying to order a woman to get out of the car is some scary shiat. Hope they get him.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's the anti-GigaChad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Geico caveman
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poeg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
a.espncdn.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: [Fark user image image 850x1056]


You know times have changed when my shiatty, bullet hole infested (granted, it was from Russian small arms fire) neighborhood in Berlin has become gentrified AF.
I'll bet they don't even have the occasional race riot,
Damn you, Kreuzberg.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, shiat.  Time to shave the beard.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: [Fark user image image 850x1056]


Funny because I know a Tim from Berlin who drinks craft beer.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.