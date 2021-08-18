 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man hasn't seen this much dust since he lived in Miami in the '80s   (clickorlando.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
brigid_fitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "its arrival may also bring poor air quality for extremely sensitive groups and enhanced allergy symptoms."

Poor air quality right into the heart of COVID Country.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You mean this has nothing to do with someone getting all verklempt watching The Golden Girls? Forget it, then!
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is a pretty good reason to not nuke the Middle East. Wouldn't want to get radioactive dust all over Floridaman.
 
Number 216
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's no plume! Everyone have fun at the beach!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They can just close their eyes... only for a moment, and the moment's gone.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x178]

There's no plume! Everyone have fun at the beach!


We have wormsign.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: That is a pretty good reason to not nuke the Middle East. Wouldn't want to get radioactive dust all over Floridaman.


Psst.  The Sahara is in Africa.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Weasel Dust?

jambase.comView Full Size
 
