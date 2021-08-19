 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Half of the incidents involve flights to or from vacation destinations in Florida." Florida tag currently duct-taped to airplane seat   (cnn.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's that time again kids!
It's-
🎶SING ALONG WITH SQUID!🎶

Blue Öyster Cult - Florida Man Lyrics Video
Youtube w0JO7HeYvW0
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No mention of putting them on the no-fly list and/or banning antivaxxers from airports. Seems like the best solution. Play time is over.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought we were going to start beating the living sh*t out of people after 9/11...?


When did we stop doing that?

Imagine how these dumb cracker redneck racists would treat you if the situation were reversed. And now do that to them.

(Wait, dont fu*k them in the ass. Just beat them up)
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where some buzzkill suggests that we ban alcohol on flights and at the airport?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
45K Fine

and, while lying on the aisle floor, "grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and putting his head up her skirt."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know, just keeping these assholes from flying for, eh, the next 5 years would probably do a lot more good than fines.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Florida: America's Magaluf.
 
