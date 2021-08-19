 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Bombardier Cogswell left them baked and bomb'd   (bbc.com)
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
she described being called a misogynist word by other soldiers

biatch, just because they hate you, in particular, for drugging them doesnt mean they hate all women.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dosing unwitting subjects is always a bad idea, but around weapons and live ammo?  Have fun in the stockade, dumbass.
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pretty sure this is the third time this story has been on Fark.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thou shalt not alter the consciousness of another without their consent.
                                    - Leary 3:16
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the Canadian Army


slightlyqualified.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are the cogs OK?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Made some particularly strong brownies awhile back.
My wife grabbed some, I warned her that they were potent.
Half an hour goes by, and she comes into the room and says, "What the hell did you put in those!!??!".
Took me 2 hours to bring her down. She may have punched me a couple of times.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Dosing unwitting subjects is always a bad idea, but around weapons and live ammo?  Have fun in the stockade, dumbass.


Pot + live weapons is significantly less dangerous than LSD + live weapons.

/significantly less fun to watch as well.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"They were mean to me, and lots of people on base use pot," she whined.

Like that means anything, you dumb bint. Have fun in the stockade.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BUZZKILL!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Made some particularly strong brownies awhile back.
My wife grabbed some, I warned her that they were potent.
Half an hour goes by, and she comes into the room and says, "What the hell did you put in those!!??!".
Took me 2 hours to bring her down. She may have punched me a couple of times.


Is her name Trevor Bauer?
 
