20-year Farker DedParrot no longer pinin' for the fjords
34
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user
Fark user DedParrot is now Beyond Fark.  He was a Farker for over 20 years.

A family member shared a little about him -

DedParrot passed far too early in June of 2021, a few weeks shy of his 58th birthday. Although he led a healthy lifestyle, he was struck down 20 feet from the ER door by a massive cardiac event. He was a fan of (among other things) comics, sci-fi, and of course Monty Python. He leaves behind four older siblings, a heartbroken wife, and fifteen-year old son. Ironically, his wife is named Joy.
 
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(photo at Crater Lake, 2007)
 
Circusdog320
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user

Sail on. Peace to the family
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go softly into the great beyond fellow Oregonian!
 
Psylence
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The loss of one of us is a loss to all of us. :(
Especially so young and so sudden.
 
Myk-House of El
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
amazinganimalphotos.com

RIP
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sail on.
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He was my age, and I'm probably living a much less healthier life.

RIP.
 
freetomato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hate to hear this.
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, I feel that I should say, "Nonsense. Good riddance to him, the freeloading bastard! I hope he fries."
/Obscure
 
poot42
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Can I have his stuff?

/too soon?
//he's be disappointed if I didn't ask
///wishing peace to his Family and friends
 
Mystwalk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am sorry for your loss Mrs DeadParrot and DeadParrot Jr.

Nothing will prepare a son for the day he will lose his father. I lost mine at 12, it forced me to grow up, rather quickly, and find resolve I never really knew I had. I hope you find a similar strength through your grieving process. Allow yourself to feel your emotions, let them out, express them. It will make the journey easier.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How is it known when a farker dies?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
RIP fellow farker.

Say hello to my cat "Q". He's a good kitty, and would make a nice companion while exploring the great beyond.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ooh. Younger than. me.

I shall pull up a little John Cleese in his memory.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not pining, it's passed on. This parrot is no more! It has ceased to be. It's expired and gone to meet its maker.This is a late parrot. It's a stiff. Bereft of life, it rests in peace. If you hadn't nailed it to the perch it would be pushing up the daisies. It's rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. This is an ex-parrot.

Fair winds and following seas farker.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The hottest wings I ever ate were called Dead Parrot wings.  I hit 20 years on fark last month.

RIP fellow old timer with a cool name (my name sucks)
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How is it known when a farker dies?


your nanobots stop reporting in.

Seriously though, someone reaches out to the site admins or a IRL friend posts.
 
edmo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP dude.

/off to Notlob he is
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
RIP
condolences to the family :(
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: MythDragon: How is it known when a farker dies?

your nanobots stop reporting in.

Seriously though, someone reaches out to the site admins or a IRL friend posts.


Fark user
 
COMALite J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drew should add a "BeyondFARK" section over on the right sidebar, that should go to a page where all of our known deceased FARKers have links to a special BeyondFARK In Memoriam version of their Profile page which would include links to any greenlit threads they submitted that went over a certain number of comments (say, 750 as that's the desktop version's per-page paginator limit at present), and any comments that won a Smartest / Funniest either overall or in any tab for a week, and any HOTY nominees / winners, plus all FARK badges, etc.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
User ID checks out

/RIP dude
 
2wolves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bugger death.  And skip the salmon mousse.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Condolences. Way too young. May his loved ones find Slack.

/ Crater Lake is a lovely place.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only reason we hadn't noticed earlier is he had been nailed to his perch.

RIP, fellow moran.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Psalm 23
Ceiling Cat iz mai sheprd (which is funni if u knowz teh joek about herdin catz LOL.)
He givz me evrithin I need.
He letz me sleeps in teh sunni spot
an haz liek nice waterz r ovar thar.
He makez mai soul happi
an maeks sure I go teh riet wai for him. Liek thru teh cat flap insted of out teh opin windo LOL.
I iz in teh valli of dogz, fearin no pooch,
bcz Ceiling Cat iz besied me rubbin' mah ears, an it maek me so kumfy.
He letz me sit at teh taebl evn when peepl who duzint liek me iz watchn.
He givz me a flea baff an so much gooshy fud it runz out of mai bowl LOL.
Niec things an luck wil chase me evrydai
an I wil liv in teh Ceiling Cats houz forevr.
 
IgG4
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.

Peace brother.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My heart goes out to his family.

I hope he is on the best adventure a man could imagine.
 
bhcompy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Moderator: he was struck down 20 feet from the ER door by a massive cardiac event


Been wondering about this type of thing a bit as I get older.  I presume these are typically caused by blockages.  Can buildup be detected before they happen with routine screening?  Or do you need surgery to make that determination?

/See you on the other side
 
tudorgurl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus... Oh wow. I am so sorry. My deepest condolences to his family.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
RIP, good sir.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user

Rest In Peace fellow Farker.
 
