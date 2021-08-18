 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Just saw this episode of Law & Order the other night   (nypost.com) divider line
22
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to click this link but am boycotting the NYP.
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theteacher: I really want to click this link but am boycotting the NYP.


A taxi driver in Queens made a chilling discovery Tuesday morning when his passenger - who he was told was drunk - turned out to be dead, cops said.
An unidentified person hailed the cab and directed the driver to take the supposedly inebriated woman to an address on Avery Avenue in Flushing, a police source said.
But when the driver arrived at the destination, a friend came to the vehicle and noticed the woman was unconscious, cops said.
The taxi then transported the woman and her friend to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:49 a.m., according to police.
The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Police said they are investigating.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm betting alcohol was involved at some point.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With which hot ADA?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well that's an interesting way to get rid of a body. Have a cab drive it away.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: With which hot ADA?


The surprise lesbian one.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm betting alcohol was involved at some point.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cubs300: PC LOAD LETTER: With which hot ADA?

The surprise lesbian one.


I have thought all of them were surprise lesbians.
/in my bunk
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
http://www.brandonbird.com/lno_color.​h​tml
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Simpsons Fegus Hume did it.

In 1888.The Mystery of a Hansom Cab

/Nothing is new
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: With which hot ADA?


I vote for Barba!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: With which hot ADA?


Sam Waterston.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

I'm going with "asphyxiation brought on by the toxic odor inside the cab".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

I'm going with "asphyxiation brought on by the toxic odor inside the cab".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why taxi drivers never want to take you to Queens.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wait was she dead or unconscious?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alternatively: The Night Of, Part II
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: Well that's an interesting way to get rid of a body. Have a cab drive it away.


DEAD BODY Taxi Prank GONE WRONG
Youtube FEoNfPWVpFs
 
Tenga
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I saw one time Mariska Hargitay got a boob squeezed.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In my best Lenny voice "That's one way to get out of a $50 fare"
 
