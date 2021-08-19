 Skip to content
(CNBC)   If you parked your truck by the Library of Congress this morning the DC Police would like to have a word with you. In fact they're trying right now, apparently you're sitting in the vehicle   (cnbc.com) divider line
216
•       •       •

216 Comments     (+0 »)
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've studied for finals like the rest of us.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot the hostage.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please let it be 1) a hoax and 2) Mike Lindell.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn, Subby - that's a nice twist in the headline.

+11
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody really hates those books!
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that guy must really hate libraries.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok to invade congress, but don't farking go near the library.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goddammit
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libraries are for nerds.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say hello to my little friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Place ur bets... Redirection, Trumper or suicide by cop?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Library of Congress (wbaltv.com)

Live feed. Much to do about nothing.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give 10-1 odds there is no bomb.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and claims he is holding a detonator.

$20 says its a Trump follower with a road flare.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. Capitol Police are investigating what they called "an active bomb threat"

Are there inactive bomb threats?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nekom:

What's on the table before I put anything down......


As it might explode
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . .
Your car has been impounded
Your car has been crushed into a cube
You have 30 minutes to move your cube
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath:

2¢ it's trump with a hotdog
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: and claims he is holding a detonator.

$20 says its a Trump follower with a road flare.


The Evil Noontime Bomber What Bombs at Noontime?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the decoy so someone can steal the "Book of Secrets".
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent a good five minutes looking for an image of Boushh holding a thermal detonator but my googling skills have failed me.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they also said that the driver has claimed to have explosives, and claims he is holding a detonator.

"Sir, that's a Tamagotchi."
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Man, that guy must really hate libraries.


So I went and told that teachin' lady that the only three letters I need to know are U, S, and *KABOOM*
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: dothemath:

2¢ it's trump with a hotdog


Chili dogs will end up with me in the shiatter making bombs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: I give 10-1 odds there is no bomb.


meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some depressed q cumber.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: Please let it be 1) a hoax and 2) Mike Lindell.


I seriously doubt Lindell has enough faculties left to operate a vehicle.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Not verified but looks like the right place. 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: It's ok to invade congress, but don't farking go near the library.


You can storm the Capitol but you can't burn the books?  I did Nazi that coming.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put one of those bomb bell things over it and do a controlled explosion.  Ta da!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Thosw: Please let it be 1) a hoax and 2) Mike Lindell.

I seriously doubt Lindell has enough faculties left to operate a vehicle toaster.


FTFY
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He claims to have an explosive device:
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

Negotiator being sent in.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously.

Other than an ancient Mongol or Roman on a bender in Egypt, who would threaten a library?  Especially the Library of Congress?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: U.S. Capitol Police are investigating what they called "an active bomb threat"

Are there inactive bomb threats?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yes, Nazis.  Forgot they burned books, too.
Because they burned people. But they did start with the books.

*Vikings* left books alone, damnit.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Seriously.

Other than an ancient Mongol or Roman on a bender in Egypt, who would threaten a library?  Especially the Library of Congress?


The entire GOP. Haven't you been paying attention for the last 50 years?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]

Not verified but looks like the right place. [pbs.twimg.com image 411x680]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: U.S. Capitol Police are investigating what they called "an active bomb threat"

Are there inactive bomb threats?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Place ur bets... Redirection, Trumper or suicide by cop?


nah...just some ticked off inventor who can't get a copyright or patent on his big "get rich quick scheme invention"

have you ever tried to get a patent?   it's not easy.


I can see it pissing people off to the point of violence...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]

Not verified but looks like the right place. [pbs.twimg.com image 411x680]


"Fupa mama"?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [i2.wp.com image 750x750]
Negotiator being sent in.


You probably missed it, but turns out it's a white guy.

The DoorDash driver is on his way with a Whopper and fries.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it this guy's cousin or something
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I genuinely hope it is a disturbed individual going for suicide by cop rather than someone actually attempting something.

Sounds like local building have been evacuated just in case.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either a feral mountain man, or one of those creepy incel weasels. Also probably pushing some hideous mashup of QAnon, antivax, and Donald Trump.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and they didn't even see him coming because he didn't have the vaccine tracker microchip
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Seriously.

Other than an ancient Mongol or Roman on a bender in Egypt, who would threaten a library?  Especially the Library of Congress?


People for whom books represent the inverse of their own immeasurable ignorance and fear.

Trump followers.
static.dw.comView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]

Not verified but looks like the right place. [pbs.twimg.com image 411x680]


That is, indeed, the LoC.

That guy doesn't look like the Taliban terrorists I've been assured are going to start attacking us.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say there's definitely no bomb but Trumpers/Qanutbags are known for being terrorists.  Hell they blew up a bunch of a block in Nashville last year. They've bombed a bunch of abortion clinics.  They shoot up nightclubs and concerts and churches and synogogues and mosques.  It's only a matter of time before someone starts supplying them with bigger explosives and they start going after all those Deep State Antifa Soros Marxist BLM government buildings.

No confirmation yet on who the guy is, I know, but... C'mon now.  We don't "know" know. But we all know.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]

Not verified but looks like the right place. [pbs.twimg.com image 411x680]


Stripper droppings.
 
