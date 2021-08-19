 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Lene Lovich, Roxy Music, The Call, and World Party. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #247. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
63
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming Note:

the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival. they are limiting it to one entry per person (and yes they are enforcing this rule). you can enter the drawing for tickets here, but if you are going to enter and have been procrastinating, today is the last day. i really, really, REALLY hope someone from the thread wins them.

it's not a festival that highlights a lot of the older (*cough*vintage*cough*) artists we play on the show, but if you've listened to the show very long, you will recognize a number of the new artists as having been played on our #debuTuesdays. or if you're just into the new music scene in general.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Duty Now

/got it here
https://shop.clubdevo.com/products/sc​i​ence-boy-coffee-cup-dev
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only because i'll probably never get to play it on air (unless i could trick the kids somehow into adding it to the station library), the new billy idol track is EFFING GOLD.

Billy Idol - Bitter Taste (Official Music Video)
Youtube AFj0qmBMBa4
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Best listen to the new Billy tune
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sorry folks, if i'm late for the show it's because i got distracted by sirius' "replay" feature.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Billy Idol, Angel Olsen has been drip-releasing tracks from her 80's covers EP Aisles.
Her cover of Eyes Without A Face is something else.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista: Speaking of Billy Idol, Angel Olsen has been drip-releasing tracks from her 80's covers EP Aisles.
Her cover of Eyes Without A Face is something else.
Her cover of Eyes Without A Face is something else.


She definitely puts her own stamp on the material. Nice.

Looking at the track list, however...I see trouble on the horizon.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sorry folks, if i'm late for the show it's because i got distracted by sirius' "replay" feature.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Urg. Embarrassed to say I have that album... on vinyl.

Hellooo all you lovely farquers!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which is a coincidence as i am blasting through Six Feet Under currently & Red Eyes & Tears was on the soundtrack.
Belting live band. Saw them do American X in Bristol & it was face-meltingly good
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Urg. Embarrassed to say I have that album... on vinyl.


don't hate. appreciate.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Which is a coincidence as i am blasting through Six Feet Under currently & Red Eyes & Tears was on the soundtrack.
Belting live band. Saw them do American X in Bristol & it was face-meltingly good


*ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: *ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Which is a coincidence as i am blasting through Six Feet Under currently & Red Eyes & Tears was on the soundtrack.
Belting live band. Saw them do American X in Bristol & it was face-meltingly good

*ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.


he doesn't need to as he's not wearing a bucket hat.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: *ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Which is a coincidence as i am blasting through Six Feet Under currently & Red Eyes & Tears was on the soundtrack.
Belting live band. Saw them do American X in Bristol & it was face-meltingly good

*ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.


Haha.
Weapon Of Choice
Need Some Air
Spread Your Love
Rice Or Fall
Promise
Screaming Gun
Six Barrel Shotgun
666 Conducer
Whatever Happened To Our Rock & Roll
Conscience Killer
Stop

...There are plenty more

/yes I submitted that headline
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BOOO, Roxy Music were posh-punk, not post-punk
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: he doesn't need to as he's not wearing a bucket hat.
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Which is a coincidence as i am blasting through Six Feet Under currently & Red Eyes & Tears was on the soundtrack.
Belting live band. Saw them do American X in Bristol & it was face-meltingly good

*ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.

he doesn't need to as he's not wearing a bucket hat.


That's just 3 songs.
Same as a tote bag
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: *ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Which is a coincidence as i am blasting through Six Feet Under currently & Red Eyes & Tears was on the soundtrack.
Belting live band. Saw them do American X in Bristol & it was face-meltingly good

*ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.

Haha.
Weapon Of Choice
Need Some Air
Spread Your Love
Rice Or Fall
Promise
Screaming Gun
Six Barrel Shotgun
666 Conducer
Whatever Happened To Our Rock & Roll
Conscience Killer
Stop

...There are plenty more

/yes I submitted that headline


Bravo!

/been lying in wait all morning
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: BOOO, Roxy Music were posh-punk, not post-punk


no one said they were post-punk.

/technically, they were art rock
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: he doesn't need to as he's not wearing a bucket hat.
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Which is a coincidence as i am blasting through Six Feet Under currently & Red Eyes & Tears was on the soundtrack.
Belting live band. Saw them do American X in Bristol & it was face-meltingly good

*ahem* Name 10 of their songs, pal.

he doesn't need to as he's not wearing a bucket hat.


I have a tie-dye bucket hat, but it'd take me a minute to think of 3 Grateful Dead songs. Fortunately, it's not a GD-branded hat.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pista's gf is back on the pre-game show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista's gf is back on the pre-game show.


Fark!
I'm turning it on now then
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: no one said they were post-punk.

/technically, they were art rock

no one said they were post-punk.

/technically, they were art rock


Hey, don't blame me, I only wanted to make posh-punk joke

Is this
Roxy Music - Same Old Scene
Youtube vXOgQN1a7bE

not new Wave I don't know what is
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Happy Tuesday, I mean Friday, everyone!. Shiat, it's my Friday, so that must mean it's Wednesday.

In serious news: It looks like I close on my re-fi today, and hopefully get my car back tomorrow! (she's been in the shop for 2 1/2 months)
 
phenn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Put that Roxy Music directly into my veins.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Fark!
I'm turning it on now then

Fark!
I'm turning it on now then


shhhhhhh i'm such a jerk. 🤫
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Happy Tuesday, I mean Friday, everyone!. Shiat, it's my Friday, so that must mean it's Wednesday.

In serious news: It looks like I close on my re-fi today, and hopefully get my car back tomorrow! (she's been in the shop for 2 1/2 months)


Wednesday is the day we all die.

Sometime between 10 and 1
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ministry - Same Old Scene (demo) - Roxy Music cover (HD)
Youtube 7CX_kFWrKrs
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: shhhhhhh i'm such a jerk. 🤫

Fark!
I'm turning it on now then

shhhhhhh i'm such a jerk. 🤫


connect5000.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: shhhhhhh i'm such a jerk. 🤫

Fark!
I'm turning it on now then

shhhhhhh i'm such a jerk. 🤫

[connect5000.com image 500x321]


sorry, i had to. that was my way of letting you know that I'M the pregame for the next 7 weeks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sorry, i had to. that was my way of letting you know that I'M the pregame for the next 7 weeks.

Fark!
I'm turning it on now then

shhhhhhh i'm such a jerk. 🤫

[connect5000.com image 500x321]

sorry, i had to. that was my way of letting you know that I'M the pregame for the next 7 weeks.


Really?
How so?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: Really?
How so?

Fark!
I'm turning it on now then

shhhhhhh i'm such a jerk. 🤫

[connect5000.com image 500x321]

sorry, i had to. that was my way of letting you know that I'M the pregame for the next 7 weeks.

Really?
How so?


this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.


So what has KUCI done with our favourite movie reviewer/ IMAX aficionado?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
[waves, newly]
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: So what has KUCI done with our favourite movie reviewer/ IMAX aficionado?

So what has KUCI done with our favourite movie reviewer/ IMAX aficionado?


we haven't done anything with her. maybe she'll be back, maybe not. the kids kinda abandoned the ship when things got all covid-y.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sno man: [waves, newly]


Wotcha
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sno man: [waves, newly]


o/
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good  evening everyone,

I'm a little bit in shock and I don't mean my yesterday's birthday party....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Good  evening everyone,

I'm a little bit in shock and I don't mean my yesterday's birthday party....


You doing okay?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.

you play sax?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.

Whoa, you have been busy, DJ MultiGenreAwesomeSaucey.

So all jazzy music...? Or is there any Myron Floren?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: you play sax?

this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.

you play sax?


no, piano.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver:

this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.

Whoa, you have been busy, DJ MultiGenreAwesomeSaucey.

So all jazzy music...? Or is there any Myron Floren?


just jazz. i used to have a jazz show waaaaaaay back in the day.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: you play sax?

this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.

you play sax?


He's quite good isn't he?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: no, piano.

this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.

you play sax?

no, piano.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

nice!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: nice!

this is me. recorded 7 pre game shows to fill in the void. the previous host quit making shows so voila.

you play sax?

no, piano.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 326x250]
nice!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
