Taliban militants enjoy rides at amusement park, burn it down the next day because no one else in Afghanistan should be able to like what they like
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goddamn hipsters.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Goddamn hipsters.


More like f|_|cking assholes.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Subtonic: Goddamn hipsters.

More like f|_|cking assholes.


What's the difference?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
farkers don't know what's good for them.

Good, let them play in the sand.

assholes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Johnson, are you telling me we had the entire enemy leadership structure zeroed in on the bumper cars and authorized no strike??

Jesus.
Now we're going to have to wait for them to go putt-putt golfing. Or to the batting cages. Do you have any idea how long that might take??
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow. These guys really are kind of dicks, aren't they?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And thats why every taliban should get a bullet to the face
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow they are the fun police.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Wow they are the fun police.


Pretty much, yeah.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Disturbing pictures obtained by the Daily Star purport to show Taliban members disposing of corpses in mass graves.

Its members are targeting anyone they consider as "traitors" - those associated with the Afghan government, soldiers, NATO, NGOs, and journalists.

If they purge everyone associated with government, expect total economic collapse and mass starvation to start very soon.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: blodyholy: Subtonic: Goddamn hipsters.

More like f|_|cking assholes.

What's the difference?


Ok, I laughed a little louder then I should have at that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Goddamn hipsters.


We never stood a chance against them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: expect total economic collapse and mass starvation to start very soon.


The moment they took over Kabul, economic collapse and mass starvation had already started.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait until they try the brothels.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They only burned it down so they can replace it with something more in line with their vision:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
