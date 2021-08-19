 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Unfinished Manhattan apartment atop aging headquarters of failed retail chain, gutted except for steel girders and wood plank floors, can be yours for just $79 million   (thedailybeast.com)
    PSA, Skyscraper, New York City, Franklin Winfield Woolworth, Woolworths Group, F. W. Woolworth Company, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Glen Cove, New York, topmost floors of the Woolworth Building  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kind of place that will nickel-and-dime you to death..
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Woolworth Building opened in April of 1913, at a time when Americans were beginning to question their faith in unbridled progress and technology.

At that time economists estimated that by the year 2000 Americans would work about 15 hrs per week due to advances in technology.
Who could have foreseen that every "advance" only makes humans more worthless?

Oh yeah, this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.imgur.com image 850x355]


Gozer takes one look at how much it'll cost to live in this dimension and moves on to cheaper worlds to destroy; someone's already staked their claim here.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had I the money: Hell. Yes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment


I noticed that.

Check here: https://dornob.com/inside-the-n​yc-wool​worth-buildings-79-million-pinnacle-pe​nthouse/

bad subby. you should feel bad too.

cimg2.ibsrv.netView Full Size


cimg3.ibsrv.netView Full Size


img.gtsstatic.netView Full Size



me:  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brother, can you spare 789,990,000 dimes?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were phenomenally wealthy I would absolutely buy that.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woolworths only went out of business in 1997?  I don't think I've seen one since the early 80s in the US.

I did go to one in South Africa in the late 90s. It was much nicer than the ones I'd seen in the US.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's even near subway lines, so the owner can commute to work.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment


8-bitcentral.comView Full Size

Something like this
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd buy it, I always try to take the stairs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: INTERTRON: great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment


I can only begin to imagine the sack of dicks that will end up living in that place.

Makes me want to pay for the Taliban to take flying lessons.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: INTERTRON: great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment

I noticed that.

Check here: https://dornob.com/inside-the-ny​c-woolworth-buildings-79-million-pinna​cle-penthouse/

bad subby. you should feel bad too.

me:  I want it


Yeah, see what someone did to this old clocktower, which was also originally rundown, and is nowhere near as grand as the place in TFA, of course.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This $8.5 Million San Francisco Apartment Is Inside a Clock Tower
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I clicked TFA because "failed retail chain" could have described any one of dozens of properties in NYC and I wanted to know which one. Should have saved time and just read the comments as usual.
 
bdub77
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this is an advertisement masquerading as a news story. perfect for fark really
 
Advernaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It looks so sterile and lifeless in their mock-ups; would make a great coffin. Is the trick to interior design, these days, to not design at all? Grayscale garbage. Article doesn't give any real idea of what you're actually getting.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is there a HOA?

Hard pass.
 
slantsix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: INTERTRON: great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment

I noticed that.

Check here: https://dornob.com/inside-the-ny​c-woolworth-buildings-79-million-pinna​cle-penthouse/

bad subby. you should feel bad too.

[cimg2.ibsrv.net image 750x725]

[cimg3.ibsrv.net image 750x572]

[img.gtsstatic.net image 640x427]


me:  [c.tenor.com image 220x158]


Those aren't pics though, they're renderings of potential designs so buyers can read into the space.

I have no idea what the premium is for a renovation of an existing building at that height, in such a dense area is, but to finish the place you're likely looking at an additional $30M to $50M.  Just a guess. It's pretty amazing.

Also, they tried to sell a few years ago for $110M. Nobody knows the true value of the place until somebody buys it...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: The kind of place that will nickel-and-dime you to death..


10000 nickels and dimes at a time.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nice find, subby.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TFA reads like a food blog with fewer pics.  However, if I were filthy rich I would totally buy it.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment


Or even how many floors the building contains.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I clicked TFA because "failed retail chain" could have described any one of dozens of properties in NYC and I wanted to know which one. Should have saved time and just read the comments as usual.


A lot of times, you can figure out what a click-bait Fark tag is referring to by hovering and looking at the link in the status bar. I can't even tell you how many clicks that has saved me.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It will always amaze me what they were building in NYC 100+ years ago when most of America lacked indoor plumbing and paved roads.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seattle:
https://www.seattleschild.com/family-​l​ife-atop-the-smith-tower/

and it's up for rent:
https://moirapresents.com/properties/​t​he-penthouse-at-smith-tower/
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: SpectroBoy: INTERTRON: great article about the inside of an apartment that manages to include zero pics of the inside of an apartment

I noticed that.

Check here: https://dornob.com/inside-the-ny​c-woolworth-buildings-79-million-pinna​cle-penthouse/

bad subby. you should feel bad too.

me:  I want it

Yeah, see what someone did to this old clocktower, which was also originally rundown, and is nowhere near as grand as the place in TFA, of course.


[Fark user image 225x225] [Fark user image 275x183] [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194] [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

This $8.5 Million San Francisco Apartment Is Inside a Clock Tower


Nice
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dr.Fey:
This $8.5 Million San Francisco Apartment Is Inside a Clock Tower

I fully expect to one day read an article about the residents being found dead of self-inflected gun shot wounds and "BONG! BONG! BONG!" scrawled all over every surface with a Sharpie.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Had I the money: Hell. Yes.


Even if my budget left the interior as bare girders and wood planks, hell yes!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I had that kind of money, I'd rather have views like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/taken at a vineyard over the weekend
//never much cared for cities
 
apathy2673
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

unfortunately it's in a bad neighborhood
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump should buy it; get the Secret Service to rent out space and charge them the amount needed to pay off the mortgage!

Step 4. Profit!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Woolworth Building opened in April of 1913, at a time when Americans were beginning to question their faith in unbridled progress and technology.

At that time economists estimated that by the year 2000 Americans would work about 15 hrs per week due to advances in technology.
Who could have foreseen that every "advance" only makes humans more worthless?

Oh yeah, this guy.
[Fark user image image 311x162]


So this is where Fark has sunk to now? Advocating the ideologies of a murdering psychopath and people actually giving smart votes?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Hey, it's even near subway lines, so the owner can commute to work.


Work? They won't have to work. People who buy at that level in Manhattan don't have jobs. They have investments.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
vignette1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"Pay a man enough and he'll walk barefoot into hell."
 
