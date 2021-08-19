 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Aggressive cows on French Island of Corsica take over beach, gore tourists on holiday. French locals now looking at making Touredos a la bordelaise (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe a little water will thin them out.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: Maybe a little water will thin them out.


I like my cows gooey.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like we should assume these cows are spherical.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they like the cow version of that guy from the Six Pistils, Syd Viscous?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Mad Scientist: Maybe a little water will thin them out.

I like my cows gooey.


I really hope they don't change the headline.  it's our density.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High viscosity cows?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Viscous cows?  Impossible!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you get Pennzoil or Quaker State if you milk them?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Do you get Pennzoil or Quaker State if you milk them?


All dairy cows are designed by law to be miscible, that is, you can take any breed of dairy cow and combine their milk and you won't suffer any separation or degradation in the milk's performance.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a sticky situation.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TourNedos,with an N.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone told them which way home is, yet?
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta watch out for the shifty looking ones too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gorgor was there.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ! Fenton The Dog Kills Sean Bean
Youtube 7UFM-TZNTxo
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd gore her, if you know what I mean.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have heard the Corsicans don't like tourists but I thought it was the humans, not the cows.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boeuf beach bodies.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What cows?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Corsican mafia doesn't take kindly to anybody taking over their beaches.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La vache!

/Je n'ai rien.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about British tourists...
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd probably back away if you started barbecuing a few of them on big-ass spits.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Aggressive cows" is a headline I never thought I'd read (at least meant literally), but here we are. Had this occurred in the U.S., they would be called "Africanized cows."
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetchez la vache!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aws1.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 810x539]

What cows?


I know it's not the best angle, but if you look yo can see the udders.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they're aided by chickens in choppers.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: jtown: [Fark user image 810x539]

What cows?

I know it's not the best angle, but if you look yo can see the udders.


Mmmmmm.  Side udder.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Mad Scientist: Maybe a little water will thin them out.

I like my cows gooey.

I really hope they don't change the headline.  it's our density.


well, shiat.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of those animals appears to be a bull. If they really think it's a cow, good luck trying to milk it.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 810x539]

What cows?


What this guy said
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: TourNedos,with an N.


Smartied, also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: "Aggressive cows" is a headline I never thought I'd read (at least meant literally), but here we are. Had this occurred in the U.S., they would be called "Africanized cows."


Cows kill more people than sharks do. https://www.treehugger.com/animal​s-mor​e-likely-to-kill-you-than-sharks-48641​95
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These were not the average "contended" cows. They were cows born for trouble.

They were not cows who could stand by and let people call them "bossy." They were cows who could not hang around all day lowing. They were cows who could be just as happy chewing someone else's cud as their own.

These were renegade cows.

My first experience with the renegade cows began one day as I was admiring a particularly attractive cow at Johnson's Weed Farm. As I stood there watching her sultry body moving lithely through the rushes, I noticed several other cows staring at me through the weeds, giving me that look that only a cow can give.

Later that night, I was at home thinking over the day's events. The Rubber Duck Throwing Contest, the parade that followed: bands and floats and baton-tossing girls all marching down the middle of the Missouri River. I should have been analyzing the glare of those cows I'd seen earlier that day.

The doorbell rang. I opened the door, glad to have a visitor, but found myself face to face with three renegade cows. I could not see their eyes behind the dark glasses.

They ambled in and I did not try to stop them.

That night they just stood around my bed and watched me sleep, much the same way my potatoes do, and I guess you might say I learned my lesson:

Don't fool with renegade cows.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Moo, biatch!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: Gaythiest Elitist: "Aggressive cows" is a headline I never thought I'd read (at least meant literally), but here we are. Had this occurred in the U.S., they would be called "Africanized cows."

Cows kill more people than sharks do. https://www.treehugger.com/animals​-more-likely-to-kill-you-than-sharks-4​864195


En masse, though? Like roving herds of killer cows? I'd watch that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Going by the photos in the article, I think I'm going to need to investigate this in person.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Moo, biatch!


cfcdn.zulily.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Moo, biatch!


Get out the way!
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a Corb Lund morning!

Corb Lund - Cows Around
Youtube 2nk8-MqnHlw


May you always have cows around
What else is gonna get out when ya don't close the gate
What else'll make ya prematurely show your age?
What else'll take a run at you in a fit of bovine rage?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
time is tight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: It's a Corb Lund morning!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2nk8-Mqn​Hlw]

May you always have cows around
What else is gonna get out when ya don't close the gate
What else'll make ya prematurely show your age?
What else'll take a run at you in a fit of bovine rage?


Cord Lund!

/James McMurtry's new album drops tomoorrow
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*sigh*

Autoincorrect
 
Brokenseas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weird Hal: *sigh*

Autoincorrect


"Tomoorrow" is funny in a cow thread!
 
