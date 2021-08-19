 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Nude man stabs nude man in Seattle   (kiro7.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NTTAWWT
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The identities of either man are unknown at this time.

Well, yeah, it's not as if they had pockets for their wallets.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Swordfighting is inherently dangerous.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought they'd be more into sounding in Seattle, not stabbing.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still don't know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like a typical day in West Hollywood. Not that there's anything wrong with it...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I assume this was a case of fugly on fugly violence because it's never the hot ones.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Drugs. But which ones?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There can be only one.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought scissoring was more a nekkid women's thing.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of all the things that could happen in Butte, MT versus Seattle....
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NSFW She's wearing the same outfit as me!
 
Quirk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ow... the Seattle is a VERY painful place to get stabbed.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Inaccurate, subby. One was wearing a knife.
...and then the other one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Drugs. But which ones?


"Bath salts' drugs seem to cause people who use them to become overheated, so they peel off whatever clothing they happen to be wearing. Perhaps these fools thought they were doing Molly and instead were given some of that synthetic convenience store crap instead?
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If only the Bolt brothers hadn't imported all those brides.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I liked it better when it was in Eastern Promises.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The identities of either man are unknown at this time.

Well, yeah, it's not as if they had pockets for their wallets.


Ass pocket, duh
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a nude man stab nude man world out there. What ever happened to solidarity?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe they were trying to compete in different franchises.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't kinkshame.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seattle is now officially as weird as Portland.
 
