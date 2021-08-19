 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Subby has never heard of this liquor before, now has a deep desire to try a caipirinha. And since it's only 9:30am subby has a problem   (bbc.com) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me too, but I probably can't find it here in PA
 
NobleHam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's just rum that tastes vaguely of grass. And you can almost certainly get it at any liquor store in the US.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cool, ive been looking for a new way to not remember why everyone is mad at me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not a liquor per se, it's a Brazilian cocktail and they make a mean one at Fogo de Chão. Super sweet.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're good, but I prefer mojitos.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Peruvian chicken place by my house makes these.  They're great.  You can get that liquor they use in it most anywhere, but it's always tucked down on the bottom shelf.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NobleHam: It's just rum that tastes vaguely of grass. And you can almost certainly get it at any liquor store in the US.


Lol, meet Pennsylvania
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait, are caipirinhas not a thing in the US?

Cachaça itself is fairly meh, but caipirinha is a delicious.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another sugar cane spirit made in Colombia, tasted kind of like liquorice/anise.  It's only around 25%, but since it has so much sugar it farks you up if you have too much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
(In case you are wondering, you can't even search for "cachaça" since PA automatically dumps the ç, but rest assured a wildcard didn't produce anything either)
 
bisi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: NobleHam: It's just rum that tastes vaguely of grass. And you can almost certainly get it at any liquor store in the US.

Lol, meet Pennsylvania
[Fark user image image 581x507]


The spirit is called cachaça.

Caipirinha is a cocktail.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Step 1: Find some underutilized spirit in the marketplace or some local alcohol that sounds obscure.
Step 2: Slap a label on it and find some A/B lister celebrity to sell the living hell out of said alcohol.
Step 3: Sell it to some multinational alcohol company at a crazy profit.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seriously? I've heard of it and I'm not a drinker. Generally.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm a fan. I can't have anything barrel-aged thanks to migraines, but that situation forced me to explore the better offerings of the clear liquors.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A problem? What? The liquor stores aren't open?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shaker and Spoon had a kit for this a couple months ago.
https://blog.shakerandspoon.com/2021/​0​6/11/catching-up-with-cachaca/

Wife and I tried it. It was good, but not earth shattering.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I read the article yesterday and genuinely looked for it whilst shopping in the supermarket today.

It wasn't there :(

I bought Rum :)
 
bisi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: (In case you are wondering, you can't even search for "cachaça" since PA automatically dumps the ç, but rest assured a wildcard didn't produce anything either)


Orly?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What else were y'all drinking during the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics if not caipirinhas?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like a mojito sans mint.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We made them for a period while in college.  I recall them tasting like raisins.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Favorite summer cocktail!    The original versions are very potent (only rum, sugar, muddle lime), so I like to add a bit of Rose's sweetened lime juice as well.
 
Leper Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
During my visit to Columbia back in 2011, I encountered the caipirinha.at the resort bar and pretty much subsisted on them during my stay.

Did manage to find a bottle of cachaça at the LCBO some years later, attempted to make caipirinha myself with some success but it wasn't quite the same ( suspected only the cheap cachaça gets exported )
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Another sugar cane spirit made in Colombia, tasted kind of like liquorice/anise.  It's only around 25%, but since it has so much sugar it farks you up if you have too much.
[Fark user image image 500x500]


You get that out of my face right now or I will fight you.  I will fight you like a man.
 
mossberg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
caipirinha and capiroska are common to find here in Miami Beach (the -oska is the same cocktail, but made with vodka)
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Package store doesn't open for a half hour?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'll not find it here in NC either. I think I found a bottle in the VA ABC store once though. And you can order stuff from Astor Wines in NYC. One of the few places that ship to NC.

I think I made this cocktail a couple times after buying the bottle I have. They're good, but so many other rum choices for cocktails.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: It's not a liquor per se, it's a Brazilian cocktail and they make a mean one at Fogo de Chão. Super sweet.


Cachaça is the liquor. Caipirinha is the cocktail.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It uses Cachaça which is similar to rum but instead of using molasses they use sugar cane juice.  It's ok, I'll stick to Margaritas.
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They are good.

I have fond memories drinking them with friends in Brasil.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anuran: The Pope of Manwich Village: It's not a liquor per se, it's a Brazilian cocktail and they make a mean one at Fogo de Chão. Super sweet.

Cachaça is the liquor. Caipirinha is the cocktail.


Available in various sizes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Brazil hopes the world will get a taste for its favourite spirit"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheSubjunctive: What else were y'all drinking during the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics if not caipirinhas?


Schnapps in 2014
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Liqiud 'beetus
 
