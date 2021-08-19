 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Delta breakthrough cases can carry just as much of a load as the unvaccinated, but have many more hidden baggage fees and service charges   (cbsnews.com) divider line
48
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, this matches earlier published studies. The news article de-emphasizes the other important result of early papers though. While the peak might be the same, vaccinated individuals spend considerably less time with viral loads near that peak.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Should have used the Southwest variant.
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
clipartkey.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The fact that they [fully vaccinated people] can have high levels of virus suggests that people who aren't yet vaccinated may not be as protected from the Delta variant as we hoped,"


If only there was a way around this problem  (and yes, I know under 12 and some others can be vaxxed, but most people getting it now certainly can get vaxxed)
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the media's done a poor job of explaining that all the vaccines do is make it to where you probably won't die from the virus.  Not that you can't catch it or spread it.

I think this is just going to be endemic in our society going forward, with boosters every year or 8 months or whatever.

We have more freedom than ever around this topic.  You either weigh everything and accept the risk of death (which is idiotic), or you take the jab knowing you won't die, but will still get it and spread it.  But I don't think we can stop this from spreading, and shut downs will be pointless soon, if they aren't already.

/vaxxed
/still wear a mask in public for people who can't get vaxxed
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's weird how many people seem to think vaccines erect a force field around them.

What the vaccine does is accelerate your immune system's response.

You still catch the virus.  It still spreads.  You can still become contagious.

But you kill it much quicker than you would otherwise.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: "The fact that they [fully vaccinated people] can have high levels of virus suggests that people who aren't yet vaccinated may not be as protected from the Delta variant as we hoped,"


If only there was a way around this problem  (and yes, I know under 12 and some others can be vaxxed, but most people getting it now certainly can get vaxxed)


You can't vax stupid.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: "The fact that they [fully vaccinated people] can have high levels of virus suggests that people who aren't yet vaccinated may not be as protected from the Delta variant as we hoped,"


They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into. I say, let'em crash!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah the unvaxxed kids are farked the next time it mutates and starts killing kids at the same rate as old people.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"With Delta, infections occurring following two vaccinations had similar peak viral burden to those in unvaccinated individuals," the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, concludes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine if this situation were reversed and Trump commanded his subjects to get the vaccine.

Do you think his robot followers would nicely suggest that everyone else maybe go ahead and if you feel like it get the medicine...?

I think its time we started doing a little more than asking nicely and choking on impotent rage.
We can force these people out of society. And if they resist then, hey, cousin fu*kers arent the only people allowed to won guns.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.


Probably a bunch but Im pretty sure the people who did that study didnt just take their word for it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The takeaway from this should be "vaccinated people can still transmit it, so instead of relying on them to protect you, go and get your own ass vaccinated."
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vaccinated and on day 5 of COVID, getting a kick, etc.
 
Daeva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1/4 of Americans will take this as the vaccine is a failure don't take it.

1/10 will think it means the vaccine causes virus shedding.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: "With Delta, infections occurring following two vaccinations had similar peak viral burden to those in unvaccinated individuals," the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, concludes.


I should probably add that I'm not being all anti-vaxxy here.  I just hate when I read news articles about studies that aren't reviewed.

/still don't even go out in public indoor spaces because I have kids who can't be vaccinated yet
 
jaggspb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Should have used the Southwest variant.


You are now free to move about the ICU.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.


I swear I'm not bit. This bite? This is a different kind of bite.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So vaccinated people could go out and target the anti-vaxxers? But that would be wrong.  ;D
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It's weird how many people seem to think vaccines erect a force field around them.

What the vaccine does is accelerate your immune system's response.

You still catch the virus.  It still spreads.  You can still become contagious.

But you kill it much quicker than you would otherwise.


I dunno. 20% of the U.S. thinks a global cabal of Satanic pedophiles infiltrated all levels of government and only a washed-up businessman/former game show host who lost his re-election bid could stop them. Another 10% of people will side with that 20% to grant tax cuts for another <1%. 33% have a problem with this. Because Hunter Biden did cocaine, another 37% of people can't tell the difference between the 30% and the 33% enough to bother picking a side.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.


Not as many as you'd think.  So far as I'm aware in the US, every state and the CDC maintains a database of vaccinated individuals, including dates of vaccination and what vaccine was used, and those databases are accessible by hospitals and other medical providers.  If you go to a hospital with COVID-19 and claim to be vaccinated, and the hospital actually checks, they'll know.  It may also be that a good chunk of these breakthrough cases are in people who've only had one dose or are within a few weeks of their second dose, but, again, we don't know.

What's also infuriating about these articles and studies is that there has not been any reporting on whether these studies have broken down what actual vaccine these breakthrough cases received.  There are three vaccines currently in use in the US (with Novavax's fourth supposedly on track for approval around December), along with a number of vaccines that have been distributed internationally (with Astra Zeneca, SinoVac, and Sputnik, among others).  We really have not seen much in the way of comparative studies of these vaccines and the lack of comparative information is just flummoxing.
 
Daeva
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Imagine if this situation were reversed and Trump commanded his subjects to get the vaccine.

Do you think his robot followers would nicely suggest that everyone else maybe go ahead and if you feel like it get the medicine...?

I think its time we started doing a little more than asking nicely and choking on impotent rage.
We can force these people out of society. And if they resist then, hey, cousin fu*kers arent the only people allowed to won guns.


It would 100% you aren't getting it just to make lord shiatagibbon the thorax lord look bad
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Imagine if this situation were reversed and Trump commanded his subjects to get the vaccine.

Do you think his robot followers would nicely suggest that everyone else maybe go ahead and if you feel like it get the medicine...?

I think its time we started doing a little more than asking nicely and choking on impotent rage.
We can force these people out of society. And if they resist then, hey, cousin fu*kers arent the only people allowed to won guns.


My mom's cul-de-sac has totally iced out the antivaxx morons. No waving, no invitations to gatherings, no lending a cup of sugar.

Mom said she'd hesitate to call 911 if their house was on fire if not for the kids and dog, can't blame her.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: shut_it_down: I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.

Not as many as you'd think.  So far as I'm aware in the US, every state and the CDC maintains a database of vaccinated individuals, including dates of vaccination and what vaccine was used, and those databases are accessible by hospitals and other medical providers.  If you go to a hospital with COVID-19 and claim to be vaccinated, and the hospital actually checks, they'll know.  It may also be that a good chunk of these breakthrough cases are in people who've only had one dose or are within a few weeks of their second dose, but, again, we don't know.

What's also infuriating about these articles and studies is that there has not been any reporting on whether these studies have broken down what actual vaccine these breakthrough cases received.  There are three vaccines currently in use in the US (with Novavax's fourth supposedly on track for approval around December), along with a number of vaccines that have been distributed internationally (with Astra Zeneca, SinoVac, and Sputnik, among others).  We really have not seen much in the way of comparative studies of these vaccines and the lack of comparative information is just flummoxing.


Here's the report:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm still not wearing a mask, go f*ck yourselves.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: I think the media's done a poor job of explaining that all the vaccines do is make it to where you probably won't die from the virus.  Not that you can't catch it or spread it.


But vaccines do more than lessen the severity. I saw a good explainer (in the NY Times maybe?) but I can't google it up.

They compared a crowd of one hundred mostly vaxxed people to a crowd of one hundred mostly un-vaxxed, assuming everyone gets a good faceful of coronavirus.

Vaxxed - 95% vaccinated
Un-vaxxed - 5% vaccinated

Vaxxed - Some people get infected
Unvaxxed group - Virtually everybody gets infected

Vaxxed - 1 person gets hospitalized or dies
Unvaxxed - Dozens get hospitalized or die

Vaxxed - On leaving the group, a handful pass the virus to outsiders
Unvaxxed - On leaving the group, most pass the virus to outsiders

And so, on. With the geometric growth of infections, the un-vaxxed cause orders of magnitude more damage.


Busta Clown Shoes: I think this is just going to be endemic in our society going forward, with boosters every year or 8 months or whatever.


Yep, according to the experts I have heard.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: I'm still not wearing a mask, go f*ck yourselves.


Not your choice.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.


Antibody tests can differentiate between vaccinated people and "naturally" immune people.

/ I have no idea if they routinely test for that in studies
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Daeva: 1/4 of Americans will take this as the vaccine is a failure don't take it.

1/10 will think it means the vaccine causes virus shedding.


Good thing not even 50% of americans will read this report
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Unknown Subject: I'm still not wearing a mask, go f*ck yourselves.

Not your choice.


No mask mandate in Best Korea.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: I'm still not wearing a mask, go f*ck yourselves.


Here's some attention. Mission accomplished. You go now.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: shut_it_down: I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.

Not as many as you'd think.  So far as I'm aware in the US, every state and the CDC maintains a database of vaccinated individuals, including dates of vaccination and what vaccine was used, and those databases are accessible by hospitals and other medical providers.  If you go to a hospital with COVID-19 and claim to be vaccinated, and the hospital actually checks, they'll know.  It may also be that a good chunk of these breakthrough cases are in people who've only had one dose or are within a few weeks of their second dose, but, again, we don't know.

What's also infuriating about these articles and studies is that there has not been any reporting on whether these studies have broken down what actual vaccine these breakthrough cases received.  There are three vaccines currently in use in the US (with Novavax's fourth supposedly on track for approval around December), along with a number of vaccines that have been distributed internationally (with Astra Zeneca, SinoVac, and Sputnik, among others).  We really have not seen much in the way of comparative studies of these vaccines and the lack of comparative information is just flummoxing.


I know a couple who both had breakthrough COVID recently. I absolutely believe they are fully vaccinated.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kudos on making an airline joke out of a global plague.

God, I hate airlines.

How many businesses up their prices 15 times while you are trying to buy their product. I mean literally 15 times at the counter.

It is estimated that airline prices change 650,000 times a day, so if anything I am being super-conservative, not exagerating.
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: shut_it_down: I'm starting to wonder how many "breakthrough" cases are actually "unvaccinated liars" cases.

Not as many as you'd think. So far as I'm aware in the US, every state and the CDC maintains a database of vaccinated individuals, including dates of vaccination and what vaccine was used, and those databases are accessible by hospitals and other medical providers. If you go to a hospital with COVID-19 and claim to be vaccinated, and the hospital actually checks, they'll know.


I'm pretty sure this is true. When I had my annual doctor visit early this year, they knew I'd gotten my flu shot; I don't recall mentioning it or being asked at any point. My state has an online record of my vaccinations in the state that I can access, and both the flu shot and Covid vaccine shots are listed.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: I'm still not wearing a mask, go f*ck yourselves.


Well...bye
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good if I get it I can have meetings with my unvaccinated coworkers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: dothemath: Imagine if this situation were reversed and Trump commanded his subjects to get the vaccine.

Do you think his robot followers would nicely suggest that everyone else maybe go ahead and if you feel like it get the medicine...?

I think its time we started doing a little more than asking nicely and choking on impotent rage.
We can force these people out of society. And if they resist then, hey, cousin fu*kers arent the only people allowed to won guns.

My mom's cul-de-sac has totally iced out the antivaxx morons. No waving, no invitations to gatherings, no lending a cup of sugar.

Mom said she'd hesitate to call 911 if their house was on fire if not for the kids and dog, can't blame her.


Its too bad liberals are, in general, gigantic pussies who will happily take their beatings and then ask for more.
If they ever stood up for themselves it might actually be impressive.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It's weird how many people seem to think vaccines erect a force field around them.

What the vaccine does is accelerate your immune system's response.

You still catch the virus.  It still spreads.  You can still become contagious.

But you kill it much quicker than you would otherwise.


Some vaccines are very effective at stopping transmission. Measles for example. That's where the whole "herd immunity" thing comes from, and why some people want vaccine mandates / passports imposed on the people around them.

If the vaccine only protected the individual, with no effect on transmission, there would never be any talk of herd immunity thresholds or passports. It would be a simple "take it if you want to live, or don't" message.

The COVID vaccines fall somewhere in the middle. At first, the FDA set a goal of being at least 50% effective at preventing symptomatic disease. Anything which could clear that bar would be approved. So that's what everyone measured in their Phase 3 trials. It turned out that the mRNA vaccines did an excellent job of meeting that challenge, and smaller followup studies showed that were also pretty good at blocking all infections.

Then the variants came along and all the numbers started to shift. The vaccines are still very good at preventing the most serious symptoms, but are below 90% on the original "any symptomatic disease" test. They're even lower on preventing an initial infection, particularly as antibody levels fade over time. Vaccinated people can catch an infection and build up a significant viral load before the 'memory' stuff kicks in and gets the infection under control.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So you're saying there's no reason to be vaccinated, therefore checkers and freedumb!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Should have used the Southwest variant.


DING! You are now free to cough around the country.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An idea. Set up the vax sites only at poor areas. Announce that the POC and poors have priority. Announce that whites are not welcome  ... but ... the law says they have to vax them if they come.

Could work?

Also say that studies have shown that whites are not sturdy enough to get the vax?

:)
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a layman understanding of epidemiology and on a logical level understand that everyone who can get vaccinated should along with mask wearing is the way to go...but the lizard part of my brain keeps whispering to me "wouldn't it be better if all the dipshiats didn't mask up and get vaccinated?"
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: I think the media's done a poor job of explaining that all the vaccines do is make it to where you probably won't die from the virus.  Not that you can't catch it or spread it.

I think this is just going to be endemic in our society going forward, with boosters every year or 8 months or whatever.

We have more freedom than ever around this topic.  You either weigh everything and accept the risk of death (which is idiotic), or you take the jab knowing you won't die, but will still get it and spread it.  But I don't think we can stop this from spreading, and shut downs will be pointless soon, if they aren't already.

/vaxxed
/still wear a mask in public for people who can't get vaxxed


You need to change that to probably won't die.  Breakthrough infections can and do kill, albeit rarely.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: FunkJunkie: dothemath:

Its too bad liberals are, in general, gigantic pussies who will happily take their beatings and then ask for more.
If they ever stood up for themselves it might actually be impressive.


I'd like to think the past 5-6 years would have taught some of us a thing or two.
I've completely dispelled the notion I once held that there was a common ground or path to talking sense into someone.
Friend of mine down in the Medical Center has gone from crying at what she sees to cheering when idiots die.
I think we're harder than we were but too many still think the high road is a good place to die.
 
Headso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You wonder where this kind of left wing antivax narratives start from, is it people like Bezos who have made 100 billion dollars during the pandemic.
 
