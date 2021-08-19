 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Procrastinator of the year steps forward to claim his prize   (wmur.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was waiting to be the first to reply.
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think about swinging by to pick it up when I get around to it.

/maybe
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He plans to use his winning to buy a small house or year-round cottage.

Where he will construct a shrine to every Mark Wahlberg movie ever filmed.
Which is what I assume everyone in New England does as soon as they get money.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
efefvoC
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: He plans to use his winning to buy a small house or year-round cottage.

Where he will construct a shrine to every Mark Wahlberg movie ever filmed.
Which is what I assume everyone in New England does as soon as they get money.


Don't be silly; building their own shrines is the first thing they do when they move out on their own. They just upgrade the shrine when they get money.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dude got lucky twice. Imagine finding that ticket tomorrow. That would suck so bad.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sources say the runner-up. Trump's surprise re-instatement, will receive a $25 gift card to the Golden Corral and a lifetime of having to look at mike lindell's mustache....
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I procrastinate all the time, but wouldn't in this situation.

I'd be too freaked out that I'd lose a little slip of paper worth half a million.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say the runner-up. Trump's surprise re-instatement, will receive a $25 gift card to the Golden Corral and a lifetime of having to look at mike lindell's mustache....


You aren't funny.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

efefvoC: dothemath: He plans to use his winning to buy a small house or year-round cottage.

Where he will construct a shrine to every Mark Wahlberg movie ever filmed.
Which is what I assume everyone in New England does as soon as they get money.

Don't be silly; building their own shrines is the first thing they do when they move out on their own. They just upgrade the shrine when they get money.


I thought the first thing they did was drive to Atlantic City and try to put a slot machine in the back of their truck.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: ive to Atlantic City and try to put a slot machine in the back of their truck.


If they want any hope of success, they had best have the shrine in place first.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My wife does this. She buys lottery tickets and then doesn't look up the numbers. Maybe it's to keep the fantasy of being a multimillionaire alive a bit longer. After all, that's what the lottery is for -- the fantasy as entertainment, not for any realistic chance to win. Still, if we do win, I sure as shiat want to know.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
By waiting until the last moment, he unfortunately also guaranteed himself more media coverage and a greater likelihood of having strangers swamp him begging for money.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

efefvoC: dothemath: ive to Atlantic City and try to put a slot machine in the back of their truck.

If they want any hope of success, they had best have the shrine in place first.


Or else be prepared to do a little favor for some greasy loan shark who has their girlfriend locked up in a storage space outside Secaucus.
 
