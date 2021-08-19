 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Texas is tipping faster than a longhorn being pushed by a bevy of drunk Aggies   (thehill.com) divider line
59
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember two Fark stories about Texas from last year.
The couple who didn't go to the family party and were the only ones in the extended family who didn't get Covid
The guy who picked up dead bodies who was being ran ragged by the increased Covid cases
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew Abbott was such a fan of Oingo Boingo?

Oingo Boingo Dead Man's Party
Youtube iypUpv9xelg
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the choks off your wheels, Plague Rat Abbott, and roll the fark out the way.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?


But, but... wouldn't that be a Democrat?

*shudder*
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yodahahadiescum.jpg
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip far enough and hot wheels might just roll away....
 
scarmig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP is a death cult.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdrienVeidt: NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?

But, but... wouldn't that be a Democrat?

*shudder*


th.bing.comView Full Size
"We're coming for your Governor's Mansion Sweetheart!"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least that is good news for the waiters and delivery drivers...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?


Republicans are making sure that can't happen.

\unless the Texas Democratic Senators plan on staying out of the state forever.
\\and then I assume the Republicans will change the quorum rules.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AdrienVeidt: NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?

But, but... wouldn't that be a Democrat?

*shudder*

[th.bing.com image 650x980]"We're coming for your Governor's Mansion Sweetheart!"


Mom?

shudder*

Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tipping is an archaic, outdated practice that encourages class divides and should b-

wait, what?

...never mind.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: NewportBarGuy: AdrienVeidt: NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?

But, but... wouldn't that be a Democrat?

*shudder*

[th.bing.com image 650x980]"We're coming for your Governor's Mansion Sweetheart!"

Mom?

shudder*

[Fark user image image 650x980]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]


Texas needs owl exterminators?
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it
They say I shouldn't be scared and I'm not

Fully vaxxed, masked up when I have to be out, perfectly content at home with video games and the internet otherwise.

Let them die, it pleases me
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.


Cause there wasn't one
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Seriously, the choices made in the last few years have revealed a lot about humanity in general. Are those freezer trucks full yet? Because we probably shouldn't keep enabling this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.


You type amazingly well with Trumps cock in your mouth.
 
kendricd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.


Probably because their spike was 54 people, not 5,400...
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this confirms the ridicule of Texas and Florida before COVID was well placed.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?


Though I agree with you, no one is stopping people in Texas from getting vaccinated and/or wearing a mask.  That's on them, not their elected officials.
 
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I live in Texas

I dont have to go sit in a noisy office i hate, i get to work from home... but only for as long as covid stays big in the news.

Also its disproportionately killing anti-vax anti-science conspiracy nutters, of which Texas has far too many.

Very mixed feelings.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

snowshovel: And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.


Thank you for dropping in for your usual; 'but, but, but whattabout (something a Dem did)' bullshiat.

One day you might comment on what we are actually discussing, but I doubt it.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?

Though I agree with you, no one is stopping people in Texas from getting vaccinated and/or wearing a mask.  That's on them, not their elected officials.


It's been intentionally framed by Republican leadership to be a wedge. Framing it as a 'personal responsibility' rather than a civil obligation is bullshiat
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eh, I figured this would have started spreading beyond FL/TX borders by now, but it hasn't exploded north of the Mason-Dixon Line yet.

So you do you, southern states.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?

But, but... wouldn't that be a Democrat?

*shudder*


That's okay. Texas Democrats are Reagan Republicans.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: snowshovel: And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.

Cause there wasn't one


No, no, no...It was the exact same thing as sending thousands and thousands of unvaccinated school children into a crowded space for 8+ hours a day, 5 days a week....a significant chunk of them unmasked.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Almost 400 kids hospitalized between just Florida and Texas and these two scumbag Governors are still doubling down on going after communities and school systems trying to stop the spread and protect their kids/employees.

Imagine if covid was a child car seat that failed just one or two times and sent someones kids to the hospital,

Imagine if covid was a contaminated baby food that sent a handful of kids to the hospital,

Imagine if a school had Black Mold,

Imagine if a school admitted it had an employee that was on the Sexual Predators Watch List,

Just imagine how fast and fierce the blowback would be from parents from any of the above but instead we have parents foaming at the mouth screaming at school board insisting that their kids get to be put in harms way.

The Republican party has lost it farking mind.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Latest polling for 2024 Presidential nomination:

"Out of any state, Texas ranks second for both the most adults with confirmed COVID-19 in hospitals and intensive care units, trailing behind Florida, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Lone Star State narrowly has the most hospitalized children with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, counting 196 children currently, compared to Florida's 190 pediatric hospitalizations."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chewd: I live in Texas

I dont have to go sit in a noisy office i hate, i get to work from home... but only for as long as covid stays big in the news.

Also its disproportionately killing anti-vax anti-science conspiracy nutters, of which Texas has far too many.

Very mixed feelings.


You want to hear some *completely* nuts.  There are 50-ish school districts in the state that are defying the Gov's anti-mask mandate (good for them).  My district, which arguably has one of the largest concentrations of science educated individuals, is not one of them.  This is all because of a minority of emotionally biased vocal idiots.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chewd: I live in Texas

I dont have to go sit in a noisy office i hate, i get to work from home... but only for as long as covid stays big in the news.

Also its disproportionately killing anti-vax anti-science conspiracy nutters, of which Texas has far too many.

Very mixed feelings.


If it's any consolation, take the silver linings where you can. You can't control those people who refuse to do their civic duty but you can enjoy the peace and quiet at home.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


New state flag
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey, y'know how Texas wants to be it's own country? I say this is the perfect time to cut them loose. I'm sure they'll be fine on their own.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chewd: I live in Texas

I dont have to go sit in a noisy office i hate, i get to work from home... but only for as long as covid stays big in the news....


Then there's only one recourse for you. Spend a lot of time writing letters to the editors and calling in talk radio shows to keep the conversation going.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Almost 400 kids hospitalized between just Florida and Texas and these two scumbag Governors are still doubling down on going after communities and school systems trying to stop the spread and protect their kids/employees.

Imagine if covid was a child car seat that failed just one or two times and sent someones kids to the hospital,

Imagine if covid was a contaminated baby food that sent a handful of kids to the hospital,

Imagine if a school had Black Mold,

Imagine if a school admitted it had an employee that was on the Sexual Predators Watch List,

Just imagine how fast and fierce the blowback would be from parents from any of the above but instead we have parents foaming at the mouth screaming at school board insisting that their kids get to be put in harms way.

The Republican party has lost it farking mind.


Car seats, baby food, black mold, and child predators aren't fake liberal hoaxes designed to take away our freeeeedooooommmmmms.

/s
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: The Republican party has lost it farking mind.


Not really.

They always start squirting at the sight of a big corporate dick to suck.
Its their platform.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Several of the Houston area school districts that started last week and have no mask requirements have already seen their *reported* covid cases go from under a hundred to several hundred.  Currently my son's Houston suburb district has 84 reported cases and this is day 4 (day 3 for 7th grade+).  I suspect we will see a good increase in that next week.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tipping from what to what?
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberDave: Several of the Houston area school districts that started last week and have no mask requirements


I think the republican plan is to shut down public education and send kids directly to the amazon shipping location in Katy. They, like Oskar Schindler, need small hands to pack the tiny containers.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Someone Else's Alt: The Republican party has lost it farking mind.

Not really.

They always start squirting at the sight of a big corporate dick to suck.
Its their platform.


The interesting thing is that several of the companies downtown (Houston) have required masking and/or vaccine.  The thing is that they are taking precautions against the virus to the point of calling their employees  don't vaccinate and mask "selfish" yet will donate to the GOP cause more than others (remains to be seen but I wouldn't bet against it).
 
chewd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When i was a kid living in missouri, towards the end of the winter, when all the snow on the ground was a month old and had grime and grit in it, the sidewalks and streets filthy with salt and sand. Even worse was those chunks that grey ice / gravel / filth laying around in all the gutters and in the parking lots.

Then one day a good heavy spring storm would roll through and rain its ass off for a whole day & night, and you'd come out of your house the next day and the sun would be shining all that nasty shiat had been washed away, and all the trees had new buds forming, and birds were tweeting.

I feel like we've been walking through those sandy salty streets for over a year now, maybe this wave will be the spring storm that washes it away.

I hate that american conservatism has made me this callous about human suffering.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

natazha: Texas Democrats are Reagan Republicans.


No but that probably sounded super cool when you were copying it from some other site.

Houston has had a two term lesbian mayor.

NYC has never even had a woman mayor.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: Several of the Houston area school districts that started last week and have no mask requirements have already seen their *reported* covid cases go from under a hundred to several hundred.  Currently my son's Houston suburb district has 84 reported cases and this is day 4 (day 3 for 7th grade+).  I suspect we will see a good increase in that next week.


FunkJr's district shows only 27 and none at his campus but classes just started yesterday

He said only a few other kids wore masks (told me he kept his on, hope he's not just saying what I want to hear) and he's the only one vaxxed in his friend group

This is gonna be a long fall, good luck to y'all
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: AdrienVeidt: NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?

But, but... wouldn't that be a Democrat?

*shudder*

[th.bing.com image 650x980]"We're coming for your Governor's Mansion Sweetheart!"


Alas, Ann Richards was the proverbial (and quite possibly literal) lightning in a bottle.

There will be Texans who have lost loved ones to both the winter storm and to COVID who will be voting in the next election.

And they will vote to re-elect Greg Abbott.

(Unless COVID kills them first.)
 
alice_600
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snowshovel: And yet, no one notices the spike in Covid cases in Martha's Vineyard and talks about the super spreader event that took place there recently.


To be honest if you are not taking precautions and you're not even trying and then get Covid-19. I don't care i got my shots and I have a weakened immune system.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: The interesting thing is that several of the companies downtown (Houston) have required masking and/or vaccine.


Shell, Exxon, BP, they all have strict COVID protocols.

Im in the Heights.

Those companies will throw money at whoever yanks their cock the right way.
The republican platform is give corporations the power to make everyone a slave.
 
Krashash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: The Crepes of Wrath: NewportBarGuy: Maybe next time vote for people who won't get you killed?

Though I agree with you, no one is stopping people in Texas from getting vaccinated and/or wearing a mask.  That's on them, not their elected officials.

It's been intentionally framed by Republican leadership to be a wedge. Framing it as a 'personal responsibility' rather than a civil obligation is bullshiat


Goddamnit.  What don't these folks understand about the fact that the mask helps mitigate the shiat that comes out of your mouth, and not so much the shiat that goes in.

It's analogous to drunk driving, not seatbelt usage.
 
