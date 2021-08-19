 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Russia may be preparing to test nuclear 'Skyfall' cruise missile that may have unlimited range to fly under and around US missile defense radars. Probably still awaiting clearance from James Bond producers first   (9news.com.au) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a subsonic cruise missile. You don't even need to use one of the expensive 3-decker missiles.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It runs on coal right?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, let's launch a nuclear weapon against teh United States! What could possibly go wrong?
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not sure if

c.tenor.comView Full Size


or

archive-media-1.nyafuu.orgView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's an update on the US concept that was called Sledgehammer, IIRC. Maybe Clawhammer.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just follow the trail of coal smoke, I get less and less worried about these Russian supper weapons every year. I remember a few years ago they had the CGI video of the killer robots they were building or something, you want to dump your money down that weapon R&D hole like the old Soviet Union and go broke like they did have at it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't this an open-core nuclear ramjet reactor?  The one so farkballs crazy that eve WE thought it was a bad idea 60 years ago?
 
