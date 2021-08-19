 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Man who threw random chemicals into the back of a garbage truck as it drove away unwittingly elects new Pope of dumbassery, is also now on the hook for a haz-mat cleanup   (wtnh.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, Waste, Chemical substance, Hazardous waste, Police investigation, Waste management, Connecticut, Chemical reaction, Litter  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White smoke? Ammonia vs bleach would be my first guess.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: White smoke? Ammonia vs bleach would be my first guess.


I would have gone with new pope.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article didn't say anything about him doing it as the truck drove away.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or maybe a fuming acid?  Like Titanium Tetrachloride?
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, littering, and discharging with no permit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Article didn't say anything about him doing it as the truck drove away.


"Police investigation determined the homeowner at 61 Ballard Dr. had ordered a bulk trash pick-up, but some of the items had to be refused by Paine's because they were unknown chemicals. The homeowner then threw the items into the back of the garbage truck anyway, which caused the chemical reaction. "

it doesn't take a genius to determine what happened here after the driver refused the items.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.


Next door neighbor recently moved and the new owner is repainting EVERYTHING inside.
Previous owner left her about a dozen gallons and quarts of latex paint for "touchup" some of it was pretty new and most cans were more than half full.

Can't dispose of it unless you pay some service so I set up a table out front of her house with a sign that said "FREE PAINT".  I swear to god it was all gone within 5 minutes just from 2 people that stopped and they were so excited to get Free Paint.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just pour them down the drain like everyone else.


I'm kidding, dont do that.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Russ1642: Article didn't say anything about him doing it as the truck drove away.

"Police investigation determined the homeowner at 61 Ballard Dr. had ordered a bulk trash pick-up, but some of the items had to be refused by Paine's because they were unknown chemicals. The homeowner then threw the items into the back of the garbage truck anyway, which caused the chemical reaction. "

it doesn't take a genius to determine what happened here after the driver refused the items.


Objection, assumes facts not in evidence.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.


When I bought a house, the previous owner acted like he was doing me a favor by doing that. He said something like "if you need to touch up anything, I left you the paint".  Reality was there was a crap ton of paint that I would never use.

Fortunately, the township has a yearly disposal for garbage like this.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.


If it's just latex paint, just leave the lids off until they harden/mix in some kitty litter, then throw it in the trash. Not sure about the varnishes though. Some municipalities/counties do a free hazardous waste collection once or twice a year.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chug the bleach. Save humanity.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, a friend of mine worked at a hardware store.  One day his boss tells him to throw some pool chlorine out in the dumpster.  So he did that.  An hour later he gets a call "Hey, this is the place next door.  Your dumpster is on fire."
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x252]

Chug the bleach. Save humanity.


It's mostly water, and we're mostly water. Therefore, we are bleach.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x252]

Chug the bleach. Save humanity.

It's mostly water, and we're mostly water. Therefore, we are bleach.


Just imagine the power of that bleach once you dilute it with your bodily fluids.  You could become superhuman.
 
hinten
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am allowed to drop off 6 fluorescent lights a day, $25 each time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.

When I bought a house, the previous owner acted like he was doing me a favor by doing that. He said something like "if you need to touch up anything, I left you the paint".  Reality was there was a crap ton of paint that I would never use.

Fortunately, the township has a yearly disposal for garbage like this.


Our local dump will accept 2 cans a week.  It took me a couple months but I finally emptied the garage of all the paint left in the new house.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here the county accepts paint and used oil every saturday free of charge, which is nice cause otherwise itd be tossed in the dumpsters or worse, left out in the forest...
 
lizyrd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.


Yeah, the brother/sister that inherited my house were going to hire a junk contractor to empty the packrat basement their stepfather left behind when I bought the place. But I saw some good stuff that I thought I'd rather sort through myself - door and window hardware I'd never he able to match, some old tools, lots and lots of brass and aluminum stock - so I told them to leave it. Never again.  It took me a year to clean out, most of it was trash. Jars of unknown chemicals, jars of known chemicals with unhappy labels like "carbon tet."

Luckily, the local water department has free household hazardous waste collections several times a year, advertised in each bill.  I assume it's an effort to keep Harry Homeowner from dumping his who-knows-what down the drain. They won't take motor oil or paint, because there are a ton of places that will. But stains, varnishes, really nasty stuff, and unknowns are happily collected by them.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The homeowner, John Brennan, 66, was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, littering, and discharging with no permit. Brennan is also responsible for the waste clean-up and is making arrangements with a licensed contractor.

Somebody correct me if I'm mistaken, but this looks like... can it be? Someone actually facing appropriate consequences for pulling stupid irresponsible shiat that endangered his neighbors and the environment?

I must be dreaming. Don't wake me up, I like it here.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Johnson: Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.

Next door neighbor recently moved and the new owner is repainting EVERYTHING inside.
Previous owner left her about a dozen gallons and quarts of latex paint for "touchup" some of it was pretty new and most cans were more than half full.

Can't dispose of it unless you pay some service so I set up a table out front of her house with a sign that said "FREE PAINT".  I swear to god it was all gone within 5 minutes just from 2 people that stopped and they were so excited to get Free Paint.


I can get rid of anything that's usable just by setting it out at the curb in front of my house. Doors, chairs, fixtures, an old step ladder, lumber cutoffs, you name it. After I had a flood and the repairs were over, I put out, over time, easily a hundred moving/storage boxes. Each batch was gone in minutes. People love love love boxes.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like the garbage truck had a blown head gasket.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

"Well, there are known chemicals, and unknown chemicals, and chemicals chemicals..."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unknown chemicals? Doesn't the idiot who threw them in there know what they are? (checks) Oh, wait, he's a 66-year-old white man, of course he doesn't know.

Glad they figured out who did it and that he's paying for it.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm in CT and use Paine's for my trash service, they're great. fark that dude for recklessly endangering their driver by throwing god knows what in his truck.

I bought a house a little over a year ago and I'm anxiously awaiting my town's hazardous waste collection day in October, because the previous owner hid a bunch of nasty shiat (like old auto body chemicals that aren't even allowed to be used anymore) in the garage walls and I didn't discover it until after moving in.

Glad this asshole is facing actual consequences.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Johnson: Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.

Next door neighbor recently moved and the new owner is repainting EVERYTHING inside.
Previous owner left her about a dozen gallons and quarts of latex paint for "touchup" some of it was pretty new and most cans were more than half full.

Can't dispose of it unless you pay some service so I set up a table out front of her house with a sign that said "FREE PAINT".  I swear to god it was all gone within 5 minutes just from 2 people that stopped and they were so excited to get Free Paint.

I can get rid of anything that's usable just by setting it out at the curb in front of my house. Doors, chairs, fixtures, an old step ladder, lumber cutoffs, you name it. After I had a flood and the repairs were over, I put out, over time, easily a hundred moving/storage boxes. Each batch was gone in minutes. People love love love boxes.


I try not to be too opinionated about people that want others' undesired items - if someone's strapped for cash and willing to put the effort into scrapping, if someone reduces waste by finding uses or usable parts on a broken thing, if someone not as fortunate as I finds improvement by taking my discarded appliance or furniture, so much the better.

It does amaze me how "free" motivates people, though. I had a lightning strike/fire in my detached garage a couple months back. Snowblower and generator were shot - heavily heat damaged, the kayaks that were hung from the back wall melted and encased both in form-fitting, rock-hard plastic. Within 5 minutes of going live on craigslist, had 7 emails saying "I want it, I'll come right now!"
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Article didn't say anything about him doing it as the truck drove away.


I don't think he did it as the truck approached
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: We bought a house five years ago. The previous owner left about 20 cans of various stains varnishes and paint in the basement. Knowing what I know now, I would've said take that shiat with you. But at the time I thought he was just being nice. I have discovered it will cost me hundreds of dollars to get rid of these cans because nobody will accept them.


When you get rid of any other piece of garbage, dip it in one of those cans first. There's no law against throwing out painted trash.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

