(Oddity Central)   1. Get drunk in a bar, start fight. 2. Sue the bar for getting you drunk. 3. Profit by winning $5.5 million in settlement   (odditycentral.com) divider line
19
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step 2A. Pray the bar just ignores the case and doesn't hire a lawyer
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dram Shop Laws have been around for a long time. If you knowingly overserve a patron, your business can certainly be liable for related damages.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*Takes notes*
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a default judgment.  Bar didn't respond.  The merits of the claim were never litigated.
 
nyclon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A default judgment is not a settlement, subby.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They THREW me into pub-lic...
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I Fogata Bout that.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The judgement amount is egregious. In some states, bars can be liable for drunk driving accidents if it can be proven a patron was over served and obviously stumble drunk when leaving. Most bartenders offer to call a cab.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This judgment will likely never be collected
 
pueblonative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nyclon: A default judgment is not a settlement, subby.


Yeah sounds like either the bar owner is a scumbag aside from this or they got garbage service
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 I wouldnt have guessed that, if you scraped together every piece of property in Andrews, it would all be worth more than about $10.

I can only imagine what kind of nocturnal horror the mexican food there is like.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I doubt the plaintiff sees a dime.  The lack of any response probably means the bar was somehow not insured, underwater, and the owner has dissolved the corporation and walked away.  But at least the guy got to show everyone he has no personal responsibility whatsoever.  And is a drunk.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dram Shop Laws have been around for a long time. If you knowingly overserve a patron, your business can certainly be liable for related damages.


Not in New Orleans.
In New Orleans if your ass gets your ass drunk, your ass is responsible for getting your ass drunk.
The Bar is immune.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nemisonic: beezeltown: Dram Shop Laws have been around for a long time. If you knowingly overserve a patron, your business can certainly be liable for related damages.

Not in New Orleans.
In New Orleans if your ass gets your ass drunk, your ass is responsible for getting your ass drunk.
The Bar is immune.


Well, yeah, New Orleans is on its own legal island, in many ways.

/went to Pat O'Briens with my parents when I was 17. Drank hurricanes in the piano bar. Not a shiat was given by bar staff or anyone else.
 
God--
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What can now happen is that after 32 days, he can go back to the judge for a writ of execution. Once he has that in hand (and the defendant is not notified) He can have a sheriff or constable then go with him to the bar itself and any other corporate property and seize it. At that point the plaintiff has the option of keeping it or auctioning it. Either way it belongs to him. Then if there is still a monetary balance owed he can go back to court in an attempt to pierce the corporate vail (provided it's an LLC or inc) or if it's simply a sole ownership then that's not needed and he can then siZe assets from the defendant himself (home, autos, etc but not anything that qualifies as necessary for life)...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a stupid coont-ry
 
pueblonative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nemisonic: beezeltown: Dram Shop Laws have been around for a long time. If you knowingly overserve a patron, your business can certainly be liable for related damages.

Not in New Orleans.
In New Orleans if your ass gets your ass drunk, your ass is responsible for getting your ass drunk.
The Bar is immune.


Looks like the law only applies off premises. Since this happened on premises.https://www.nolo.com/legal-e​ncyclopedi​a/dram-shop-laws-social-host-liability​-alcohol-related-accidents-louisiana.h​tml
 
Masakyst
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erewhon the opinionated: What a stupid coont-ry


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

