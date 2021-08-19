 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Hard to believe something that proudly calls itself the "Redneck Riviera" could possibly be a Covid hotspot   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Vaccine, Vaccination, Public health, Health care, Beach, Health officials, unvaccinated people, Alabama-Florida line  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 8:19 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, man. These MFs are gonna die, which is bad, and their families are gonna have ASTRONOMICAL medical bills, causing bankruptcies out the ying. It should result in a serious discussion about healthcare reforms. But "Mah Gunz!"
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are murderers.

I guess the technical legal term would be voluntary manslaughter, first degree. They know their actions are going to kill someone, it's just unclear whom.

Reckless endangerment.
Gross negligence (the bar)

Idk. No GED in law.

I'm going back to my fantasy reality now, where the USA is 95% vaccinated for adults, opening in-person anything is a joke until the kids are vaccinated, no one worries too much because UBI, and Republicans and Nazis (I repeat myself) don't hold any government positions. On this world Fox is too busy being sued for liable to put their lies out, and Fark never greenlights NRO.

Oh what's that buzz? The drone just delivered my morning Bloody Mary in a reusable thermos! Haha!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
you mean these inbred Myrtle Beach wanna-be window-lickers?

Fark user imageView Full Size


unpossible, y'all
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure this isn't the first time there's been a disease outbreak there.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
yohohogreengiant:

Oh what's that buzz? The drone just delivered my morning Bloody Mary in a reusable thermos! Haha!

Now this here is entrepreneurial genius!
Can you schedule the deliveries about 2-hours apart?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the upside:  Confederate flag bikinis.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Bible does say "fear not," but it also says "thou shalt not tempt God." No where in the Bible does it say "Thou shalt act reckless, then blame God when the situation goes South."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
a beloved stretch of towns along the northern Gulf Coast

Yes, it is beloved by some:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bruscar: The Bible does say "fear not," but it also says "thou shalt not tempt God." No where in the Bible does it say "Thou shalt act reckless, then blame God when the situation goes South."


It was in the Book of Bubbalations.
 
Katwang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They will be just fine. Their grandpa danced with rattlesnakes in church until his untimely death.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: you mean these inbred Myrtle Beach wanna-be window-lickers?

[Fark user image 413x216]

unpossible, y'all


I've been calling Mullet Beach the Redneck Riviera since I was a kid, but I have to admit the gaggle of hicks on the gulf coast geographically have a better argument to make that they are similar to the Riviera.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gulf Shores?  Wonderful vacation spot if you prefer rusty beer cans and rotting sediment over actual sand.  They have a lot of strip clubs and a strip malls of payday loan sharks next to the gambling casinos, though.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was expecting Lake of the Ozarks.

Besides the Covidiot denial, there's a place encouraging patrons to dance on the tables?

Why not dart games and axe throwing contests across the aisles while patrons and employees walk through?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.