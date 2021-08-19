 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   If you lost an 8th Century monastery in Berkshire, UK, I've got some good news for you   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Offa of Mercia, Monastery, Cynethryth, Monk, Nun, Ecgfrith of Mercia, Charlemagne, Monasticism  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they use a mon-key to lock the doors to it?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So it was right where they left it?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Do they use a mon-key to lock the doors to it?


I honestly thought I made that joke up.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's always the last place you look.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No, but I lost a country that slipped back into the 8th century last week.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Fast Show - Monks worshipping the great string ball (Ah, bed time!)
Youtube Xdic-nhLUOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPy​M8o​q-VWA
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
<looks> Oh, mine was only a 7th century. Way more holy than those progressive upstarts...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.