(MSN)   Multiple suspects crash into main gate of USAF base. No not that one
37
posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 7:20 AM



gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF?

Holloman has been a training ground for the Luftwaffe and also drones.   Prior to that F117 and F22s.  It is adjacent to the White Sands Missile Range.   I can see people trying to bust out of Alamogordo, but busting in?

Weird
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My money is on trump terrorists.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are loosing their farking minds
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk enlisted returning from leave?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet they were looking for the aliens.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article said the story will be updated as details emerge. I'm really wondering what was their follow-up plan.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'll bet they were looking for the aliens.


As farked up as it is, this is the most likely scenario.

It's also why we can't have nice things.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storming military bases is definitely a thing MAGAts should attempt.

It will all end perfectly well for them just like that time with the Nuclear Wessels at Alameda.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably just needed to pee real bad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wont be long before fox news says its the talibans and its all biden fault or something
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Israeli art students are getting desperate.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Re-enactement:
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!: Police! Throw down your guns.
Youtube 0K8s9cNqZO4
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xai: My money is on trump terrorists.


Is it peaceful left wing protesters or anti American Trump terrorists?

We need to wait to find out I guess.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've found a picture of the suspects:
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gilatrout: WTF?

Holloman has been a training ground for the Luftwaffe and also drones.   Prior to that F117 and F22s.  It is adjacent to the White Sands Missile Range.   I can see people trying to bust out of Alamogordo, but busting in?

Weird


And because of that, you could get Gummi Bears at the PX, long before most Americans knew what they were.  Back then, you could rent surf boards to surf the White Sands "sand" dunes.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Xai: My money is on trump terrorists.


Could be. It could also be suspects in a crime were escaping from local police, ran into Holloman AFB's gate by taking a wrong turn in Albuquerque. That happened at least once at MacDill AFB's gates.

/Finally got to use that Bugs Bunny joke. 😊
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd wager there were more than a few airmen in there watching and laughing: "They can have our spots if they want in so bad!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Xai: My money is on trump terrorists.


Nah, alien hunters.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We will probably find out that QAnnon is convinced that this base was where the real ballots were hidden.
 
the Mole of Production
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The capabilities of our personnel and resources ensured there is no further threat to the safety and security of Team Holloman"

Leaning together
Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sirs, this is not an arbys
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gilatrout: WTF?

Holloman has been a training ground for the Luftwaffe and also drones.   Prior to that F117 and F22s.  It is adjacent to the White Sands Missile Range.   I can see people trying to bust out of Alamogordo, but busting in?

Weird


First, the article is wrong in that Holloman's main entrance is 6 miles about from the city, but the local entrance is at the western edge of Alamogordo, and most of the base buildings are just as close.
Second, 'adjacent' is relative since WSMR and HELSTAF along with HAFB Occupy that entire valley, east to west, from the Organ Mountains and all tge way south to Fort Bliss in El Paso, and as far north as Kirtland AFB. It's one of the largest military corridors in the world. Big underground base west of Tularosa and Carrizoso, too.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Xai: My money is on trump terrorists.

Could be. It could also be suspects in a crime were escaping from local police, ran into Holloman AFB's gate by taking a wrong turn in Albuquerque. That happened at least once at MacDill AFB's gates.

/Finally got to use that Bugs Bunny joke. 😊


This.  It happens a lot, people high on drugs or evading police pursuit make a turn into the gate blow past the guards who activate the crash barriers.
 
goodncold
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a group who tried to organize a big gate crashing event to get into Area 51? Maybe this is their stealth unit.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say the suspects were beaten, shot and killed, so I'm assuming the suspects were white.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reminder about Holloman AFB: Court finds US Air Force 60% responsible for Sutherland Springs, Texas, shooting - ABC News
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the LEs stopped them.
had they got past, the SPs would not have detained them so much as cut them to ribbons
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: People are loosing their farking minds


I came to this conclusion word for word last night but for the pandemic reasons.

People are losing their minds.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holloman AFB is located in Otero County, where this asshole:

is a county commissioner.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So Newsweek is the only source for this story? Not even KTSM whom they cite?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Driving drunk through New Mexico when suddenly the conversation turns:

"Yeah I'll bet they got aliens AND the missing Trump votes there. Let's get 'em!"
 
gyorg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you Want to choose the one things military bases are most prepared for, it's speeding through the main gate checkpoint. Someone got the thrill of the day hitting the button for the vehicle barrier.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Independence Day Director's Cut Here's my clearance mkv
Youtube qxe-Uss8JPs
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Xai: My money is on trump terrorists.

Could be. It could also be suspects in a crime were escaping from local police, ran into Holloman AFB's gate by taking a wrong turn in Albuquerque. That happened at least once at MacDill AFB's gates.

/Finally got to use that Bugs Bunny joke. 😊


You joke but criminals accidentally turning down the gate roads while running from cops happens with surprising regularity here at Kirtland in ABQ. A consequence of the worst part of the city (The War Zone) being right next to the base.
 
