(WFLA Tampa Bay)   No matter how good your counterfeit vaccination cards are, if they're for your kids who are 4 and 5 years old, you're gonna get caught   (wfla.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Oahu, Miami Beach couple, young children, facing charges, NBC Miami reports, MIAMI, fake vaccination cards, Daniela Dalmazzo  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida couple? Why no Florida tag?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that in American people are buying things on the black market to you can legitimately get for free.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Florida couple? Why no Florida tag?


Maybe because they were spreading the Florida to Hawaii? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is no limit to how stupid people can be.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just because they traveled to Hawaii doesn't mean they washed the Florida away, use the correct tag subby.

For a second I thought I was wrong when I thought, man that sounds like Florida.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't the names match the names on their fake driver's licenses?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I love that in American people are buying things on the black market to you can legitimately get for free.


Nobody can get vaccinations for little kids yet.
 
LL316
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Couldn't Child Protective Services get involved?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Just because they traveled to Hawaii doesn't mean they washed the Florida away, use the correct tag subby.

For a second I thought I was wrong when I thought, man that sounds like Florida.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I love that in American people are buying things on the black market to you can legitimately get for free.


It was for their kids, who are too young to get vaccinated, so they could not get the shots for their children at any price (at least legally)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrymReeper: There is no limit to how stupid people can be.


X100000 if they're from florida
 
Micosavo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does she look half his age?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: SoupGuru: I love that in American people are buying things on the black market to you can legitimately get for free.

It was for their kids, who are too young to get vaccinated, so they could not get the shots for their children at any price (at least legally)


Given that they used the fake certificate, I doubt they would get the kids vaxxed even if it was available!

They sure pwned them libby-lib Hawaiians!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. Mom's a smoke show.

And dumb too. I could probably lure her away to my lair just by jingling my keys in front of her face.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Enzo Dalmazzo.

I need a paper towel just reading that name.

I bet his kids name are Carlito and Carlitasway.

I bet they got busted at a mall kiosk getting their kids ears pierced.
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They would have gotten away with it if it weren't fir those meddling bamboo fibers in the cards.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Florida fails Hawaii geography lesson
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
article: 'Miami Beach couple was arrested on August 11 after trying to use fake vaccination cards for their two young children during a trip to Hawaii.'

Miami couple tries to take kids to the beach... didja even try looking locally first?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Wow. Mom's a smoke show.

And dumb too. I could probably lure her away to my lair just by jingling my keys in front of her face.


Shes probably 5'2" and weighs 185.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kids these days. How do they go so bad, so quick? I for one blame rock music.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I love that in American people are buying things on the black market to you can legitimately get for free.


being bad feels good. fark the man.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x207]
Florida fails Hawaii geography lesson


They were likely ate the Chili's on Kamehameha Highway getting authentic Hawaiian Boom-Boom Pineapple Shrimp and "Your-Tais".

//at least google maps shows that a bit north of some water....
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
wfla.comView Full Size


Lose the dude and call me sweetie.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I love that in American people are buying things on the black market to you can legitimately get for free.


Have you seen the price of printer toner lately?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: SoupGuru: I love that in American people are buying things on the black market to you can legitimately get for free.

It was for their kids, who are too young to get vaccinated, so they could not get the shots for their children at any price (at least legally)


The adult's vaccination passport was fake as well.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That the vaccine brand was called "Kirkland" was also a tell.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You cant even take a plant to Hawaii, so I'm not shocked.
Its like going to Alcatraz . Nothing non human goes in, nothing non human goes out.

They are very protective, and i dont blame them
 
