(WCYB News 5)   If you ever wanted to read every stereotype about Tennessee in one article, today's your lucky day   (wcyb.com) divider line
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He didn't invoke Jesus, and he didn't try to lynch any black people.

Try harder.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, I don't mean to say to try harder to lynch black people, rather that the stereotype is not being quite fulfilled.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's living out Huck Finn to me.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: Sounds like he's living out Huck Finn to me.


Why, has he been banned from school libraries?
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's not even unvaxxed and threatening public health officials. Come on meow.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: He didn't invoke Jesus, and he didn't try to lynch any black people.

Try harder.


Friend he was singing "god bless the USA" while showing the world his balls.
So not only was he invoking the jesus but also demanding that said space zombie bless the USA.
I will agree that he was not screaming racial slurs or trying to illegally sell or purchase bush meat so it's still a long far away from 10/10 Tennessee.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Graphical representation:
cdn1.vectorstock.comView Full Size
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tennessee foreplay:  "Get in the truck, biatch."
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hoyt clagwell: Tennessee foreplay:  "Get in the truck, biatch."


/while shaking a bottle of pills.

"Get in the truck, biatch" /shikka shikka shikka shake/
 
