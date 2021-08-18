 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Insurers to stop paying for free COVID care on September 30. The unvaccinated will envy the dead   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How long before the MAGAts storm Blue Cross?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Let's not treat this like it's a wonderful thing.  These farkers, the primary institutions standing between us and a sensible health care system, are going to end up bankrupting some people who *were* vaccinated.  If that's your concern.  Fark the insurance companies.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Naido: Let's not treat this like it's a wonderful thing.  These farkers, the primary institutions standing between us and a sensible health care system, are going to end up bankrupting some people who *were* vaccinated.  If that's your concern.  Fark the insurance companies.


THIS.  I'm only for it if it's the willfully unvaccinated assholes.  For people like me, who got vaxxed, distanced, took every precaution, and who are infected anyway because of some stupid shiat someone else did?  Yeah, I don't think we deserve to be bankrupted.

But insurance companies are in the business of finding ways not to pay for things, so...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The government should step in and foot the bill for anyone vaccinated or cannot get vaccinated for viable reasons. Anti-vaxxers can reap the whirlwind.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assuming someone too stupid to get a free vaccine is smart enough to recognize getting the virus would lead to financial ruin is not a winning strategy.

It's a deeply satisfying concept to those of us who've done the right thing and invested in the ounce of prevention, sure, but let's be honest: this isn't going to convince one anti-vaxxer to save themselves, and, after they come off a month being ventilated in an ICU they'll still scream "It's a hoax! I ain't payin'! the hospitals and insurance companies will find a way to make this "uncompensated care" eligible for a government subsidy rather than repossess said moron's flag-festooned Dodge Ram.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was telling the wifey only a few days ago that I wouldn't be surprised to see insurance companies refusing to cover hospital care of unvaccinated Covid patients.  I'm virtually certain it will happen once the vaccines are fully approved by the FDA.  That's all a little different than TFA, but similar.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: Let's not treat this like it's a wonderful thing.  These farkers, the primary institutions standing between us and a sensible health care system, are going to end up bankrupting some people who *were* vaccinated.  If that's your concern.  Fark the insurance companies.


"Oh sorry your kid got COVID. Pay us."
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Me watching the news where they whine about being broke...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's no reason to have heath insurers be part of the system.  They are pure parasites.  The government needs to provide basic health services.  It's what civilized countries do.
 
soupafi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So even if you're vaccinated and get hospitalized, you're on the hook for the bill? That's some bullshiat.
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I was telling the wifey only a few days ago that I wouldn't be surprised to see insurance companies refusing to cover hospital care of unvaccinated Covid patients.  I'm virtually certain it will happen once the vaccines are fully approved by the FDA.  That's all a little different than TFA, but similar.


You were telling your wife that, much like Subby, you don't understand anything about insurance or contracts?

That's amazing.

Also, obviously none of you have ever looked at your policies, or even the term sheet. Otherwise, things like "out of pocket maximum" would be mentioned I this discussion.

You folks here are so ignorant, it's like watching dogs attempt to use scissors.
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There's no reason to have heath insurers be part of the system.  They are pure parasites.  The government needs to provide basic health services.  It's what civilized countries do.


You mean like Germany?

Oh wait, they also have private health insurance.

So does the UK.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sooo we may get a public option and financially ruin some farkwits? Yes please.
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those infected after that date will be subject to the usual 30% out of pocket costs. If you're hospitalized, that's upwards of $35K-$40K.

That sounds like a bad deal.  After the $400 deductible my insurance pays 85% with a $1250 out of pocket maximum then it's 100%.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: The government should step in and foot the bill for anyone vaccinated or cannot get vaccinated for viable reasons. Anti-vaxxers can reap the whirlwind.


And it should do it by transferring them to Medicare and allowing anyone else to do so as well. If only there were a catchy name for offering Medicare as an option for all.
 
neongoats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good. Let the anti vax crowd foot the bill for spreading around their filth.

America has paid the butchers bill of nearly 700k deaths. Maybe the leeching, sponging plague rat brigade can pay their share for a change instead of couch-surfing off of America.
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're not a charity.  Don't get mad at insurance companies for this when it's 100% the fault of anti vaxxers and anti maskers.  Insurance companies gave us more than enough free treatment to get this thing under control.  The fact that we haven't isn't their fault.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: There's no reason to have heath insurers be part of the system.  They are pure parasites.  The government needs to provide basic health services.  It's what civilized countries do.

You mean like Germany?

Oh wait, they also have private health insurance.

So does the UK.


So? We can afford to blow treasure and lives in a war for 20 years. We can afford health care for all.
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only there was some way to do a more equitable healthcare system.
 
