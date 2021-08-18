 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Tropical stork visits NYC, makes the rookie mistake of eating on Staten Island   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    Sad, New York City, Staten Island, wood stork, Manhattan, bird researcher Anthony Ciancimino, juvenile wood stork, New Jersey, United States  
18 Comments
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTFA:

"Ramirez-Garofalo and Curley said that despite the bird being found near the Amazon facility, it could have come across the debris somewhere else."

Sounds like Bezos killed it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only that also worked with tropical storms.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first of all, Staten Island isn't NYC.
Secondly, even the blue-jays in my backyard know not to eat styrofoam...seems like Darwin came long for the ride.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's only one thing worth eating on Staten island, and even then you need to get antibiotics.
 
Pert
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

smed7: first of all, Staten Island isn't NYC.
Secondly, even the blue-jays in my backyard know not to eat styrofoam...seems like Darwin came long for the ride.


Staten Island is one of the 5 Boroughs of NYC, unless the Beastie Boys and Google are lying to me.

Beastie Boys - An Open Letter To NYC
Youtube ny6hwUOFvlw
 
BigMax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Confused tropical bird found near Amazon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does it complain about the price of a hot dog?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Less Nessman:  News flash!  A giant topical stork is working it's way up the east coast!
 
rick42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tropical stork ends up in New York, dies after eating litter

Oh boy what a dope/We certainly hope/His relatives won't become bitter
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pert: smed7: first of all, Staten Island isn't NYC.
Secondly, even the blue-jays in my backyard know not to eat styrofoam...seems like Darwin came long for the ride.

Staten Island is one of the 5 Boroughs of NYC, unless the Beastie Boys and Google are lying to me.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ny6hwUOF​vlw]


I stand corrected.   Good luck getting that "Big Apple" feeling there though.
It's much more "Jersey Shore" & a whole lot less "Seinfeld"
Also - the streets were clearly designed for horse & cart and most certainly not trucks.  I know this because I had a truck route on Staten Island when I was a yute & driving anything larger than a Corolla surely means you no longer have side-view mirrors.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

smed7: Pert: smed7: first of all, Staten Island isn't NYC.
Secondly, even the blue-jays in my backyard know not to eat styrofoam...seems like Darwin came long for the ride.

Staten Island is one of the 5 Boroughs of NYC, unless the Beastie Boys and Google are lying to me.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ny6hwUOF​vlw]

I stand corrected.   Good luck getting that "Big Apple" feeling there though.
It's much more "Jersey Shore" & a whole lot less "Seinfeld"


"Seinfeld" was Manhattan; most of NYC isn't Manhattan, nor does it feel that way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farked around.....found out, eh?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: There's only one thing worth eating on Staten island, and even then you need to get antibiotics.


you're talking about tigre esponjoso right?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
By god, it's NOT a typo
 
BigMax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rick42: Tropical stork ends up in New York, dies after eating litter

Oh boy what a dope/We certainly hope/His relatives won't become bitter


Burma shave!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

smed7: first of all, Staten Island isn't NYC.
Secondly, even the blue-jays in my backyard know not to eat styrofoam...seems like Darwin came long for the ride.


NJ, please take Staten island back.

Or, since jersey probably doesn't want them either, send them over to Suffolk county with the rest of the rock chewers.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pert: smed7: first of all, Staten Island isn't NYC.
Secondly, even the blue-jays in my backyard know not to eat styrofoam...seems like Darwin came long for the ride.

Staten Island is one of the 5 Boroughs of NYC, unless the Beastie Boys and Google are lying to me.

[YouTube video: Beastie Boys - An Open Letter To NYC]


It is, but they're like the family you don't  want to see on Thanksgiving.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

smed7: Pert: smed7: first of all, Staten Island isn't NYC.
Secondly, even the blue-jays in my backyard know not to eat styrofoam...seems like Darwin came long for the ride.

Staten Island is one of the 5 Boroughs of NYC, unless the Beastie Boys and Google are lying to me.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ny6hwUOF​vlw]

I stand corrected.   Good luck getting that "Big Apple" feeling there though.
It's much more "Jersey Shore" & a whole lot less "Seinfeld"
Also - the streets were clearly designed for horse & cart and most certainly not trucks.  I know this because I had a truck route on Staten Island when I was a yute & driving anything larger than a Corolla surely means you no longer have side-view mirrors.


Oh, I thought you were tongue in cheeking the "Staten Island isn't NYC"

Much like Quebec, Staten island floats the secession idea every year.


Please leave.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

