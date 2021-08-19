 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   World's dumbest pharmacist faces up to 120 years in prison, plus his own special room in hell   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

726 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many were signed "John Barron?"
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Can we arrest the buyers who were stupid enough they couldn't print an image on a piece of cardstock paper and sentence them to remedial education?

Not re-education, just education.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him to Singsing.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy made a bit over $1000.  I can't fathom why he'd so something so bad for so little reward.  I mean, it's such a poor tradeoff.
 
J.Weise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hope they fry the bastard" -Carry
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The math is bad..
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: The guy made a bit over $1000.  I can't fathom why he'd so something so bad for so little reward.  I mean, it's such a poor tradeoff.


My first thought as well.

Evil is one thing, but stupid and evil? He sold his soul for a slightly-used PS5.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: The guy made a bit over $1000.  I can't fathom why he'd so something so bad for so little reward.  I mean, it's such a poor tradeoff.


People don't turn to crime because they're smart enough to think things out in advance and intelligently avoid bad outcomes caused by stupid planning or non-planning.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pharmacists make really good money. Most in the 6 figures. What an idiot.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't it a lot cheaper just to print a copy of the card pictured in the article (with a CDC logo added)?
 
B0redd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
With this logic if you stole a box of 1000 screws from the gubbermint you could get 10,000 years in jail.
I feel that it is infact 1 theft, and any lawyer could argue that and get a 10yr stretch and that is still 9yrs, 11 months too long.

Terrible clickbait article or as I strongly suspect terrible justice system.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hope the sentences are consecutive
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: The guy made a bit over $1000.  I can't fathom why he'd so something so bad for so little reward.  I mean, it's such a poor tradeoff.


Hey, he's got overhead...........
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: The math is bad..


Yeah, how is 11 times $10 "netting him $1,250" ? And it's not just a typo; they are repeating it in the article.

/mail
/further down they say between $25 and $400
//don't know why I even bothered to continue reading
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

B0redd: With this logic if you stole a box of 1000 screws from the gubbermint you could get 10,000 years in jail.
I feel that it is infact 1 theft, and any lawyer could argue that and get a 10yr stretch and that is still 9yrs, 11 months too long.

Terrible clickbait article or as I strongly suspect terrible justice system.


No. He's a pharmacist. Fark him.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 729x499]


Yes.  The one reserved for child molesters and people who talk at the theater.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: The guy made a bit over $1000.  I can't fathom why he'd so something so bad for so little reward.  I mean, it's such a poor tradeoff.


Stigginit is it's own reward.

But he still wanted the money.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

solokumba: B0redd: With this logic if you stole a box of 1000 screws from the gubbermint you could get 10,000 years in jail.
I feel that it is infact 1 theft, and any lawyer could argue that and get a 10yr stretch and that is still 9yrs, 11 months too long.

Terrible clickbait article or as I strongly suspect terrible justice system.

No. He's a pharmacist. Fark him.


What do you have against pharmacists?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

B0redd: With this logic if you stole a box of 1000 screws from the gubbermint you could get 10,000 years in jail.
I feel that it is infact 1 theft, and any lawyer could argue that and get a 10yr stretch and that is still 9yrs, 11 months too long.

Terrible clickbait article or as I strongly suspect terrible justice system.


Except if you steal a screw they buy more. If you steal a Covid card some idiot uses it to go somewhere they shouldn't and infects a bunch of people who could die from what they're pretending they don't have. Juuuust a little bit different.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.