(CTV News)   As pre-COVID traffic volumes slowly return to Toronto streets, the cyclist/vehicle relationship also resumes status quo   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
4
    More: Sad, Bloor Street, Avenue Road, Queen's Park, Yorkville, Toronto, Michael Williams, Street, Road, 18-year-old man  
•       •       •

studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I gave up cycling as an adult.  My body can't take getting knocked across two lanes of rush-hour traffic like it used to.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The amount of bike theft in Toronto is insane. If only that kid had been fortunate enough to have his bike stolen, he would still be alive today.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not sure if any of these would have applied, but this is a very useful website: http://bicyclesafe.com/

A few years back in my area we had a lovely young woman meet her end with a large dump truck under conditions similar to "Collision Type #5".
 
casual disregard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel like I've posted this before.

Cars: you are large and need to pay attention. The bikers have right of way as well.

Bikers: You are small and cars like to eat you.
 
