(KBZK Bozeman)   The wealthy fled to Montana to escape coronavirus in densely populated cities and brought the whole damn Greek alphabet with them, including the readily vaccine evading Gamma with a hospitalization rate of at least 20%   (kbzk.com) divider line
7
•       •       •

7 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark.
Don't let them leave that godforsaken hellhole.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's like Masque of the Red Death meets Galt's Gulch.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
you were supposed to shelter in place, not travel everywhere.  what part was confusing? just don't do anything. get drunk, stay home. geez
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That gamma variant got into a gold mining operation in French Guyana and broke through over 50% of their 55 employees.  All were Pfizer vaccinated.  Zero hospitalizations.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Believe it or not, our no. 1 industry isn't selling houses to spoiled urban people. It's selling ......well, it's selling Montana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And you all came too. how was the smoke?

But make sure you blame it on stupid rednecks. Hell, you didn't put more than 65,000 miles on your car this year.
 
