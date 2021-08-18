 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Judge to Philly: You must continue to honor with his own statue the racist, genocidal, narcissistic, directionally challenged "explorer" who never actually set foot anywhere near your city, because reasons   (npr.org) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why the hell does the public need a legal reason to remove a statue which, now with further public understanding of history, has decided that it offends the public sensibility? What law states that statues can never be removed from public display without legal cause?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
well, we're done
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the hell does the public need a legal reason to remove a statue which, now with further public understanding of history, has decided that it offends the public sensibility? What law states that statues can never be removed from public display without legal cause?


The law of fark you, hippie. I think. I'm a bit rusty.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Decorate the statue in a similar way.

/he wasn't the first European to the "new world"
digital.olivesoftware.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Philly could host an art contest and every three months a group can paint or add props to the statue. If it can't be removed it can be publicly mocked.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Philly could host an art contest and every three months a group can paint or add props to the statue. If it can't be removed it can be publicly mocked.


It's Philly, so we'll either do something incredibly artsy or just puke on it.

Maybe alternate the two? Keep things interesting.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's with the final paragraph in the article?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glue a humongous dildo into its hand.

/yeah, I'm 12
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Philly.

Can't they just whip some batteries at it until the statue goes away?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't remove the statue; simply add patterned concrete to it until it becomes a nice rectangular prism.  You're preserving it. Forever.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: It's Philly.

Can't they just whip some batteries at it until the statue goes away?


Given the Eagles record in the past few years, I'd be worried about anything thrown in that city hitting the proper target.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Why the hell does the public need a legal reason to remove a statue which, now with further public understanding of history, has decided that it offends the public sensibility? What law states that statues can never be removed from public display without legal cause?


Yeah, this story was real light on details. How in the world could a city be barred from doing something like this? What could such a law even look like?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Glue a humongous dildo into its hand.

/yeah, I'm 12


Twelve or not, that's brilliant.

If any Farkers live in the area, you have a moral obligation to proceed with Operation Dildo Glue.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I'm part Italian. My paternal grandfather was born back in Italy.

F*ck these racist-ass Italians who keep fellating Columbus' corpse. You have so f*cking many prominent Italian figures to turn to, yet you chose the guy who was so heinous to the people he encountered that he managed to horrify European monarchs in the 15th f*cking century? Like, think about how bad you have to be to be able to do that.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but if something were to happen to it, do they have to replace it? What if they just can't find the funds to repair/replace? So sad.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, whose heritage prevails here?

The indigenous people who hate him, or the Italian people who love him? In Philadelphia, a city with a deep Italian heritage, supporters say they consider Columbus an emblem of that heritage.

Such a dilemma.

See what happens when you insist that the whitewash of history can only be done with a black marker?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Also, I'm part Italian. My paternal grandfather was born back in Italy.

F*ck these racist-ass Italians who keep fellating Columbus' corpse. You have so f*cking many prominent Italian figures to turn to, yet you chose the guy who was so heinous to the people he encountered that he managed to horrify European monarchs in the 15th f*cking century? Like, think about how bad you have to be to be able to do that.


It's because they dream of being able to do exactly the same, and not just Italians.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Decorate the statue in a similar way.

/he wasn't the first European to the "new world"[digital.olivesoftware.com image 439x288]


Leif Ericson FTW. 400 years ahead of Columbus, to boot.
 
larunu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see a Judge following the law.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dress him up in a Gritty costume.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Picklehead: Decorate the statue in a similar way.

/he wasn't the first European to the "new world"[digital.olivesoftware.com image 439x288]

Leif Ericson FTW. 400 years ahead of Columbus, to boot.


Inb4 asshats stream in explaining that Scandinavians aren't European.
 
Creidim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just steal a garbage truck, or some similarly heavy vehicle and run the thing down.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my ancestors is memorialized in statue (at a park named for him) near Philly so I legit got nervous.  His wiki says he was chill with the Native Americans though, which I really appreciate.  I think he rocked up 30 years or so after Columbus.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Picklehead: Decorate the statue in a similar way.

/he wasn't the first European to the "new world"[digital.olivesoftware.com image 439x288]

Leif Ericson FTW. 400 years ahead of Columbus, to boot.


If you really want to throw a wrench into the story, it was St. Brendan and a coracle full of Irish monks.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creidim: Just steal a garbage truck, or some similarly heavy vehicle and run the thing down.


This is philly: I'm shocked no one has done this exact thing yet.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Philadelphia, a city with a deep Italian heritage, supporters say they consider Columbus an emblem of that heritage.

Same reason Klanners use for flying the Confederate flag. Heritage. Right.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Also, I'm part Italian. My paternal grandfather was born back in Italy.

F*ck these racist-ass Italians who keep fellating Columbus' corpse. You have so f*cking many prominent Italian figures to turn to, yet you chose the guy who was so heinous to the people he encountered that he managed to horrify European monarchs in the 15th f*cking century? Like, think about how bad you have to be to be able to do that.


Seriously, THIS. When you manage to horrify the rulers of Inquisition-era Spain enough for them to take your governorship away, you had to be pretty farking monstrous.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna bet? The city government might not be able to, but the city sure tf can.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: What's with the final paragraph in the article?


Looks like they felt the need to bookend the first paragraph.  But yeah it doesn't quite work...clunky editing.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo, who's executing Operation Dildo Hand?
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just drill a hole in it and tell Gritty you got him a RealDoll.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lambskincoat: Why the hell does the public need a legal reason to remove a statue which, now with further public understanding of history, has decided that it offends the public sensibility? What law states that statues can never be removed from public display without legal cause?

Yeah, this story was real light on details. How in the world could a city be barred from doing something like this? What could such a law even look like?


Sometimes there are rules that say there has to be time for public comment before they're allowed to do stuff, so if they didn't do that, they could have violated some due process.

Or there can be rules that say changes to parks have to be approved by park and recs architectural board (or other board) which only meets once a month. Maybe the city bypassed that, so someone is suing over that due process violation, etc...
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A Genoese explorer sure as shiat won't have an English name.  Do we Russian-ize Trump's name?  Donaldomir Trumpev.  No.
So why we Americanize the name of some guy who didn't even come first?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What is subby talking about?  He most certainly *did* set foot in the city...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just put an "Geno's is better than Pat's" shirt on him, and half the city will take care of toppling it within the hour.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure a if a city puts something up in a park, then it can take it down.

It is the city's park and the city's statue, a court/judge should have no say what-so-ever.
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: One of my ancestors is memorialized in statue (at a park named for him) near Philly so I legit got nervous.  His wiki says he was chill with the Native Americans though, which I really appreciate.  I think he rocked up 30 years or so after Columbus.


Don't matter. He was homophobic and cisnormative. He has to go, and you have to change your name.
 
wejash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lambskincoat: Why the hell does the public need a legal reason to remove a statue which, now with further public understanding of history, has decided that it offends the public sensibility? What law states that statues can never be removed from public display without legal cause?

Yeah, this story was real light on details. How in the world could a city be barred from doing something like this? What could such a law even look like?


This is what happens when a TV producer goes to a hearing at the last minute and doesn't read any of the lawsuit paperwork or briefs and just dashes off notes about what was said in court and then airs it.

They probably had to make it to a dog show in the afternoon for some human interest fluff.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love the woke revisiting of historical events.  Condemning a person who lived in the 15th century as 'racist' is pathetic.  A man who changed the course of human history, getting judged by a 21st century nobody on a free website.  Just gfy you zilch.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Wanna bet? The city government might not be able to, but the city sure tf can.


Right here. The good people of Ukraine have shown you what to do.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And if you truly can't remove it, give it a Gritty mask and the three arrows painted on its chest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I love the woke revisiting of historical events.  Condemning a person who lived in the 15th century as 'racist' is pathetic.  A man who changed the course of human history, getting judged by a 21st century nobody on a free website.  Just gfy you zilch.


He was judged as a brutal, murderous shiathead by the Spanish monarchs who started the farking Inquisition. Who were also the ones who funded his expedition.

The 'he was a product of his time' shiat doesn't fly. He was a monster even by the standards of his time.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aaaaand the lazarus goblins / nazi defenders have shown up.

What took you guys so long?
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I love the woke revisiting of historical events.  Condemning a person who lived in the 15th century as 'racist' is pathetic.  A man who changed the course of human history, getting judged by a 21st century nobody on a free website.  Just gfy you zilch.


I wonder if we found out that Lucy was racist would she be stricken from the fossil record.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just drop a farking bomb in it, at least there's precedent for that.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abox: Marshmallow Jones: I love the woke revisiting of historical events.  Condemning a person who lived in the 15th century as 'racist' is pathetic.  A man who changed the course of human history, getting judged by a 21st century nobody on a free website.  Just gfy you zilch.

I wonder if we found out that Lucy was racist would she be stricken from the fossil record.


Nobody's striking Columbus from any records. We're removing statues glorifying him. The only side wanting to remove real history from history books (y'know, where people actually learn history) is the GQP.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't forget he once used science ala prediction of solar eclipse to trick natives with the whole my god swallows your sun now give us supplies line of bs.  Despicable!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Picklehead: Decorate the statue in a similar way.

/he wasn't the first European to the "new world"[digital.olivesoftware.com image 439x288]

Leif Ericson FTW. 400 years ahead of Columbus, to boot.


500ish
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Abox: Marshmallow Jones: I love the woke revisiting of historical events.  Condemning a person who lived in the 15th century as 'racist' is pathetic.  A man who changed the course of human history, getting judged by a 21st century nobody on a free website.  Just gfy you zilch.

I wonder if we found out that Lucy was racist would she be stricken from the fossil record.

Nobody's striking Columbus from any records. We're removing statues glorifying him. The only side wanting to remove real history from history books (y'know, where people actually learn history) is the GQP.


Still I'd like to think australopithecines welcomed diversity but something about that hip bone strikes me as a little shallow.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: A Genoese explorer sure as shiat won't have an English name.  Do we Russian-ize Trump's name?  Donaldomir Trumpev.  No.
So why we Americanize the name of some guy who didn't even come first?


Why don't we call Amerigo Vespucci
"Murica Vestpucky" or something, too.
 
