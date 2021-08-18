 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Let's look at some of the states that ARE inviting Afghan refugees. Probably not a complete list but it's a start   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Taliban, Afghanistan, Pakistan, United States, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Joe Biden  
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
""We have the capacity. We want to work with them to get them here," Reynolds said Tuesdayduring a WHO-AM radio interview. "They've helped us, helped Americans, and we're more than willing to help them relocate to Iowa."

Iowa?  Haven't they suffered enough already?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"GA shouldn't welcome Afghan refugees while 1,000s of Americans are stranded," Greene tweeted, questioning how much allowing the refugees would cost taxpayers.

Ideally very little if it weren't for you and your ilk gumming up the system, you at-the-very-least-useless twunt.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Am I being a turd by noting that an awful lot of these refugees seem to be young men of military age? I mean that makes sense in some ways, but... is there a non-zero chance that some of them are terrorists or Taliban and ISIS sympathizers? Oh well. That is why we have the TSA, right?

And am I being a turd by noting that imperialist nations have all been afflicted by having to accept large numbers of immigrants eventually from countries they have exploited? It is almost a chicken and egg problem that racism and out of control capitalism leads to jingoism and imperialism, which leads to eventual immigration, which exacerbates racism and jingoism, etc.

It is almost like war and exploitative capitalism are not good things. Eventually they destabilize everything they touch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Flipping through Fox News (I like to check out what madness they are spewing from time to time when I feel I haven't said "What the holy fark??" enough recently) they were showing footage of Afghani national all running down the street as if fleeing for their lives, but they were all smiling and laughing. So I'm not really sure what was up with that.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is your chance, Republicans. Make yourself look better than the Democrat president. Of course, you've had decades to do this with Mexicans, Muslims, and South Americans.

Why now?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diabolic: This is your chance, Republicans. Make yourself look better than the Democrat president. Of course, you've had decades to do this with Mexicans, Muslims, and South Americans.

Why now?


They need to replace their voter base that all died from COVID.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am sure the immigrants will be a boon to whatever economy they find themselves in and I wish them the best. No snark. And if people don't like it, they should move to the congressional districts of those who voted against the war in Afghanistan.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Akron has a large Nepali and Bhutanese immigrant area, North Hill. It has been successful. We also lost population in the last census, 190K now. Send some here. I could donate some blankets, pillows, a few chairs, a bunch of old clothes. Almost all of Ohio except Columbus is losing population. 99.99% of them would stand in line for a day to get vaxxed, unlike half the idiots in this state. Governor Mike, do your thang. I have met many Afghan people, they have been so polite and kind. We need that in the Buckeye State.
 
