 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The WHO doesn't think it's a good idea to give out Covid booster shots, saying it's like "handing out extra lifejackets to people who already have lifejackets"   (theguardian.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Vaccination, vaccine booster shots, single dose, Dr Mike Ryan, Immune system, South Africa, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, J&J  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think they only object to being given the booster shot by anyone over 30.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They have a point, of course.

But there's also a point to the idea that allowing the vaccine's efficacy to begin lapsing to the point where people who've already been vaccinated -- at enormous cost, both financial and political -- are once again at significant risk means, essentially, returning to square one. That can't be allowed to happen, either.

The real answer is that the wealthy nations need to be spending vastly more on getting enough doses produced and distributed around the world AND they need to be administering booster shots to their already vaccinated populations. They also need to be making some hard, unpopular decisions, like mandating the vaccines and implementing significant penalties for those who don't voluntarily get them. They need to be doing all of these things, and they really needed to have been doing them a long time ago. It's not an "either/or" question, it's a "this is the minimum action we need, now" question. The monetary aspects of it, which will be the primary complaint, are and must be irrelevant.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well sorry but try to stop living in a poor country.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tax farking billionaires on their COVID carpetbagging alone and we won't even have to have this debate.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

duppy: Tax farking billionaires on their COVID carpetbagging alone and we won't even have to have this debate.


Yep. Like the vaccine passport, this shouldn't even be an issue.

/vaccine passport idea exists only because of the idiots who refuse to get vaccinated
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not wrong.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think of it as a booster. It's more like getting the leftover shot that the maskless guy at WalMart refused to get.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: They're not wrong.


Pete probably shouldn't have been doing "research" to play Uncle Ernie in a remake of Tommy, but other than that the Who are usually pretty cool.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WHO?

Won't get fooled again.

The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Live In Texas '75)
Youtube vwS1tC9Mp00
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: BafflerMeal: They're not wrong.

Pete probably shouldn't have been doing "research" to play Uncle Ernie in a remake of Tommy, but other than that the Who are usually pretty cool.


teenage wasteland.wmv
Youtube v6PAmuRMsIs
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure that Pfizer and Moderna think it's a good idea to give them out tho. And luckily their spokesperson, Joe Biden, has come out and said that everyone should get them.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Im sure that Pfizer and Moderna think it's a good idea to give them out tho. And luckily their spokesperson, Joe Biden, has come out and said that everyone should get them.


user name checks out
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: The WHO?

Won't get fooled again.

[YouTube video: The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Live In Texas '75)]


Nobody knows what it's like
To be the vax man
To be the facts man,
Dispelling all the lies
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When (not if) my life jacket becomes half-deflated after 8 months and I start to sink, or I'm so densely weighted that I need 3 life jackets, I'll take that extra life jacket please.

Not sure why you would waste 2 on me then let me sink when I could stay afloat with 3.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: They're not wrong.


They're not but their statement is going to be picked up and taken out of context by a host of evil antivaxxers and covidiots.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well. The WHO might not know that we're infested with plague rats here. If half of America is going to snail trail around their covid filth with no vax and no masks then those of us that care about human life should be able to get a farkin booster jab to protect us and the people we care about from whatever variant the plague rats are cooking up next.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap for whomever it was in the WHO that put out this statement as it is absolutely correct.  Followed by raucous laughter at the thought of the first world doing for others before itself.

I hope the writing for season 3 picks up, the first two have stretched credulity.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...everyone should allow the benefit of the vaccine to wear off until every other person on the planet gets one.

No thanks.  I'll take my booster Sept 20th.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: They're not wrong.


Yes they are.

If everyone wants, they will no longer have any immunity, which will fire up the covid shiat storm on overdrive.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Tax farking billionaires on their COVID carpetbagging alone and we won't even have to have this debate.


A thousand times this. I say we lynch Bezos first though to show the others we mean business so they're eager to negotiate us down from our "kill all of you and take your money" position.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: BafflerMeal: They're not wrong.

Yes they are.

If everyone wants, they will no longer have any immunity...


No evidence of this.  It's a panicked talking point coming from people who don't understand the data.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although I agree with the WHO in theory, it means that we would need to be first-world enough to both get the infection under control here AND send out extra vaccines. Once China gave up on counting cases,we shot to #1 with a bullet for covid infections, and have stayed there ever since. Once we had our first surge, we shot to the top of the death count and have stayed there ever since.So, we do technically have a pretty good case for injecting folks with as many vaccines as they can handle, because we are still the absolute hot spot for infections and deaths. The difference is that politics/poor education/social media is to blame, instead of just abject poverty or infrastructure difficulties.

In a perfect world, New Zealand would get fully vaccinated first, since they managed to keep infections down to almost zero.
 
bmix [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: I don't think of it as a booster. It's more like getting the leftover shot that the maskless guy at WalMart refused to get.


So much this. WHO is using the same logic my mom did when she tried to make me eat everything on my plate because "kids are starving in China!" She stopped when I got old enough to tell her I could eat all day long and THEY'RE STILL GONNA STARVE. I can't exactly stick the shot in my pocket and send it to Somalia or wherever any more than I could mail my Brussel sprouts to Beijing.

Obviously we need to do better in getting the vaccines to poorer countries. But as things stand right this moment, the shots are already at Walgreens, so at least some of them are gonna go bad and get thrown out cause mah freedumbs. So which is worse: double dip on shots for those who care, or just chuck a dose in the bin for those who don't?

/miss ya, mom. And thanks for the food. No snark.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wantingout: Im sure that Pfizer and Moderna think it's a good idea to give them out tho. And luckily their spokesperson, Joe Biden, has come out and said that everyone should get them.


I bet you aren't vaccinated and refuse to wear a mask.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They also need to be making some hard, unpopular decisions, like mandating the vaccines and implementing significant penalties for those who don't voluntarily get them.


No need for mandates.  Just lace meth with the COVID vaccine and start selling it.  We vaccinate everyone AND the program pays for itself!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rfenster: The WHO?

Won't get fooled again.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vwS1tC9M​p00]


I thought The Who drowned.

The Who - Drowned - Charlton 1974
Youtube C0Et0VYp0rk

I don't think Daltrey would look as cool as he did back then if he were wearing a life jacket.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: Once China gave up on counting cases,we shot to #1 with a bullet for covid infections, and have stayed there ever since


We are not #1 for infection RATE.  We are about #15.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
weird how many people stan covid.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would be ok with waiting for booster shots in the US, if the US actually had a farking mask mandate across the farking country. We don't, and we suck, and the only way to save people now is for people to get vaccinated, even if that means a booster shot.

Data shows that people who are vaccinated can get still transmit the virus around. My grandmother got her vaccines in January, they probably are not as efficient. I am vaccinated too, but there is still a chance my mom, I, or the nurse that comes to give it to her. I don't want her dying from this virus. I spent almost 2 years socially distancing, avoiding people, staying away from friends, and masking up to help protect others. I want to be a little selfish on wanting people who were smart enough to get the vaccine to be rewarded with a third one.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, but most of us need two life jackets too, so it just follows.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I don't go to McDonalds today, it's not like they're going to send that Big Mac to Africa.
 
acouvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: duppy: Tax farking billionaires on their COVID carpetbagging alone and we won't even have to have this debate.

Yep. Like the vaccine passport, this shouldn't even be an issue.

/vaccine passport idea exists only because of the idiots who refuse to get vaccinated


Personally I think calling it an"passport" in the first place is stupid.

You want to drive? You get a license.  You want to be in public? Get vaccinated.

If anything, a "vaccine passport" should be an involuntary one way ticket to Afghanistan for those who refuse to be vaccinated for stupid reasons. I'm sure the Taliban would love to hear all about how vaccines and masks are violations of their freedumb.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The WHO has screwed this pandemic up from the beginning, either through falling for BS from China, bad early science, or bad messaging (we need PPE for frontline workers so nobody else should try to mask up). If the epidemiologists with the CDC are saying that my risks of hospitalization and death start going up at 8 months and I need a booster to maintain strong protection damn straight I'm getting it. Sure we should be vaccinating old folks around the world but thanks to the 35% of those around me that have refused to do the right thing I'm forced out of enlightened self interest to protect myself. It's been over a year since phase 3 data started rolling in so the only reason we don't have enough supply for the world are things WAY outside my control, we have the technology and physical capacity to create the things needed to accomplish universal vaccination but economics at the micro level are keeping us from building enough capacity to get it done, that's not something I can change.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, but most of us need two life jackets too, so it just follows.

[Fark user image image 500x374]


I think that once you've grown your own water-wings, you probably float unassisted.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
well, let those communist farkheads be the first to decline their vaccines.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To continue the analogy: yes, it's like getting a second lifejacket, but here in America, we need those because we're floating in a sea of idiots who are actively trying to push our heads underwater.

Think of the USA as having special needs. Unlike other countries with higher vaccination rates and residents who are willing to put on masks to stop the spread, America has to contend with rampant virus spread because of its high moron population. Certainly, the international community should take into consideration America's special situation and allow it the extra protection it needs.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: To continue the analogy: yes, it's like getting a second lifejacket, but here in America, we need those because we're floating in a sea of idiots who are actively trying to push our heads underwater.

Think of the USA as having special needs. Unlike other countries with higher vaccination rates and residents who are willing to put on masks to stop the spread, America has to contend with rampant virus spread because of its high moron population. Certainly, the international community should take into consideration America's special situation and allow it the extra protection it needs.


We definitely need more corks on forks per capita than most places.

/fark the willingly unvaccinated.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The societies that developed the vaccines get first dibs. That's our reward for developing them.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.