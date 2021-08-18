 Skip to content
(Eater)   PETA demands hot dogs be made vegan. CORRECTION: PETA demands hot dog *costumes* be made vegan   (eater.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I immediately thought, Guess we'll start having to call them 'not dogs' from now on but then I saw this is a bullshiat story about vegans.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where on earth is the "Wieners" tag when you need it?!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Where on earth is the "Wieners" tag when you need it?!


IT WAS IN THE POOL.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should include a vegetarian/vegan sausage in the hot dog race that does crossfit.

It should lose every single time and be teased by the other hot dogs
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ETAITA!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA is entirely comprised of people who thought that People Eating Tasty Animals joke was so hilarious that they joined the group as some hilarious Kaufman trolling bit. It's the only explanation.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when they stop killing most of their shelter animals.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ETAITA!


FPETAITA!
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am a Brewers fan and root for Polish Sausage.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jtown: Let me know when they stop killing most of their shelter animals.


"They're in a better place." 🙄

Don't even get me started on how many believe in human genocide.
 
alex10294
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They should include a vegetarian/vegan sausage in the hot dog race that does crossfit.

It should lose every single time and be teased by the other hot dogs


It would also be a child-sized dog with a floppy tip.

/JK, vegans are fine as long as they're not talking.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PETA demands hot dogs be made vegan. CORRECTION: PETA demands hot dog *costumes* be made vegan does something intentionally ridiculous as a publicity stunt so their name will be in the news and remind people to donate.

FTFSubby.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The internet has been downhill since they took the url from "People eating tasty animals"
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing of any relevance ever started with "PETA demands".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PETA is no longer relevant, so I have little use or regard for them. There are other organizations doing good work with regards to the humane treatment of animals - back one of them, and let PETA peter out.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: jtown: Let me know when they stop killing most of their shelter animals.

"They're in a better place." 🙄

Don't even get me started on how many believe in human genocide.


🍞
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PETA is what happens when you combine animal lovers with the short bus and then cranked up to 11.

They've become a self-parody at this point.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the first time i heard about them i thought it was PITA, and that does fit them better.( ! )
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
PETA is the Alex Jones of the the animal rights world just screaming about random things. I wonder how they feel about gay frogs.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: PETA is no longer relevant, so I have little use or regard for them. There are other organizations doing good work with regards to the humane treatment of animals - back one of them, and let PETA peter out.


this! I like animals but PETA has been Qanon levels of stupid for quite a while now. I don't take anything they say seriously.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People
Eating
Tasty
Animals

/yes they are kooks
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a hot dog costume might look like?

assets.yandycdn.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe when PETA stops killing animals for daring to be born domesticated, I'll think about giving them a nod, but these aren't responsible animal activists, they're Evangelicals for their cause, and responsible they ain't.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ifky: What a hot dog costume might look like?

[assets.yandycdn.com image 650x1170]


She must be awesome in bed because Dalmatians are crazy.
 
Iczer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The animal rights organization, known for its aggressive tactics, is asking the future Cleveland Guardians to add a vegan hot dog to its Hot Dog Derby. "Pigs, cows, and turkeys used for hot dogs value their lives and don't deserve to become a stadium snack, so let's go to bat for them," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a statement. "PETA hopes the team will introduce a delightful vegan wiener in a win for animals, the environment, and the health of its fans."

Okay, fine. And then rig it so it never wins.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know this is all made up bullshiat that they do to draw attention to themselves. If they didn't do outrageous stuff nobody would care about them at all.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as a vegan costume. As soon as you put it on, it has a meat filling.
 
Bread314
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Once PETA stops killing 13x as many dogs  and 11X as many cats in their shelters than the national average, I'll start paying attention to what they say.  Until then, they will remain the 2-Star charity scam out to bilk those who truly care about animals. The true purpose of these "announcements" is free publicity to drive up donations.

https://blogs.duanemorris.com/animall​a​wdevelopments/2020/11/05/peta-offers-u​nconvincing-defense-for-the-high-kill-​rate-in-its-shelter/

https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/​5​21218336

If you truly care about animal welfare, choose something like Animal Rescue & K9 Charities or a local chapter of the SPCA.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
F*ck PETA.

They tried to "blame" autism on dairy products.

They compared eggs to menstruation to gross people out.

They called fat women "whales" and suggested they're only fat because they're not vegan.

Oh, and one of the company's higher ups defended her use of animal-derived insulin, saying, hey, if they have to kill a few animals for her to stay alive and fight for other animals, it's like, totally worth it, you guys. Without the slightest hint of irony or self-awareness.

F*ck PETA. F*ck them forever until they die.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They aren't ever vegan. They have a meat-person in the middle
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Moo, I say. Moo.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While we're on the subject of mascots, there'd better be a woman inside the Grittany costume.

Don't Apu my Grittany!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
PETA can eat an entire bag of non vegan dicks. I give them the bird any time I drive by their HQ in Norfolk.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wobambo: PETA is entirely comprised of people who thought that People Eating Tasty Animals joke was so hilarious that they joined the group as some hilarious Kaufman trolling bit. It's the only explanation.


I forget. Was it PETA or ASPCA that runs the nationwide kill shelters?

I am sure that PETA was behind freeing the NY Central Park horses that pulled the carriages. Since the horses were no longer economically viable, they were sent to a farm upstate (they were all put down).
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: PETA is what happens when you combine animal lovers with the short bus and then cranked up to 11.

They've become a self-parody at this point.


PETA is another example of a "charity" that exists just to enrich itself, not to actually do charitable work. I doubt there's any ideological reason they murder domesticated animals they get their hands on, it's just cheaper than caring for them for any length of time.

Everything they do is just marketing, to grift more cash from rubes who actually buy some of their bullshiat.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, and PETA used to give money to animal-"rights" terrorists. I'm not sure if they do any more, but that was definitely a thing.
 
