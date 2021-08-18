 Skip to content
(BBC)   Isn't a woman dressed in drag just dressed like a woman?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Debut albums, 1969 singles, events coordinator, full time, Victoria, beginnings of her career, sales  
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Paging Ms. Julie Andrews.  Would Mr. Julie Andrews please step to a white courtesy phone, please..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 Drag is far more decorations, lip sync talent, stage personality than genitals.

Still I can understand why male performers might object...because it's kinda going against into what they fought for for decades as performers and turning it into a Beauty Show like Miss America...with REAL WOMEN.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drag is more like a hyper-femine cartoon way of styling yourself.

To put this in context, dolly parton has been proudly and gleefully calling herself "a female drag queen" on some occasions of showing solidarity with her gay icon status, for decades now.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't 'drag' now an exaggeration of women's dress beyond just what a woman would wear? So this would be like how African-American actors in the 1840s would sometimes wear blackface?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Drag is far more decorations, lip sync talent, stage personality than genitals.

Still I can understand why male performers might object...because it's kinda going against into what they fought for for decades as performers and turning it into a Beauty Show like Miss America...with REAL WOMEN.


Agreed, on both counts.  And "drag is many things.  For years I've referred to my work clothes as my "office drag".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Isn't 'drag' now an exaggeration of women's dress beyond just what a woman would wear? So this would be like how African-American actors in the 1840s would sometimes wear blackface?


Not really. One drag queen I know bought a "normal" Lilly Ruban Beaded Peacock Cocktail dress.
Not because it was exaggeration. But because she liked it...a lot, like 2K a lot.
It was just a dress at the gallarea. But damn it was a holy grail for her and SHE GOT IT.
And worked the farked out of it on stage.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think that was the one. Lots of little beads and stuff.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
to be clear, dolly loves all good people, no matter how they want to dress, but this live version of one of her classics acknowledges it, she even throws it into the lyrics:

Dolly Parton - Jolene (Live and Well Audio)
Youtube rNhIZIyLvuA
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dang Lillie Ruben Beaded cocktail dresses from the 80's are relatively cheap and farken outstanding.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there some sort of "tucking substitute" to level the playing field?
I'll wait by the penalty box in case I "stepped in it" - again.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Dang Lillie Ruben Beaded cocktail dresses from the 80's are relatively cheap and farken outstanding.

[Fark user image 850x1477]


They are.  If you are looking for "over-the-top", 80s vintage evening wear is where it's at.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drag literally stands for DRess As Girl, so technically women can drag.

/thought delmale crossdressing was "Drab" it never really caught on.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: Drag is more like a hyper-femine cartoon way of styling yourself.

To put this in context, dolly parton has been proudly and gleefully calling herself "a female drag queen" on some occasions of showing solidarity with her gay icon status, for decades now.


That.
Find a hot one, take the drag off and see if you still want her.
Only time a woman's looks count is fresh out of bed or right out of the shower.
Natural bait.
No artificial lures.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tjsands1118: Drag literally stands for DRess As Girl, so technically women can drag.

/thought delmale crossdressing was "Drab" it never really caught on.


I don't know nearly enough to be saying this, but I'm getting some strong backronym vibes off that.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Dang Lillie Ruben Beaded cocktail dresses from the 80's are relatively cheap and farken outstanding.

[Fark user image 850x1477]


The blue beads really bring out the white fabric.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


"I think you have it set to 'whore.'"
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: optikeye: Dang Lillie Ruben Beaded cocktail dresses from the 80's are relatively cheap and farken outstanding.

[Fark user image 850x1477]

The blue beads really bring out the white fabric.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a male lesbian. (Honorary)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey if GIRLS are allowed into the BOY SCOUTS now and if LAUREL HUBBARD was able to compete in WOMEN'S WEIGHT LIFTING, then why not an actual biological female participating in what has traditionally been a male activity like drag? Surely it goes both... or all ways, right, lest we be judged as hypocritical?

For the lady, yeah you go queen, slay queen!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Drag is far more decorations, lip sync talent, stage personality than genitals.

Still I can understand why male performers might object...because it's kinda going against into what they fought for for decades as performers and turning it into a Beauty Show like Miss America...with REAL WOMEN.



They fought for not being beaten, killed, and arrested.

And the whole "REAL WOMEN" thing is giving me some serious TERF vibes.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. My sister performs as a drag king, but I never knew women were doing the drag queen thing. I was also best man when my good friend married a guy that occasionally did drag shows. The concept of a woman doing drag seems a bit odd to me, but I don't really have a dog in that hunt. Seems like it'd be in the murky "appropriation" area. As long as everyone is having fun, I guess.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d3u63wyfuci0ch.cloudfront.netView Full Size

I saw this one
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
It's 2021, not Georgian England.  Women's fashion is not as loud as it usta be.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Man, woman.  Whatever it is, we know the setting on the makeup gun.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Hey if GIRLS are allowed into the BOY SCOUTS now and if LAUREL HUBBARD was able to compete in WOMEN'S WEIGHT LIFTING, then why not an actual biological female participating in what has traditionally been a male activity like drag? Surely it goes both... or all ways, right, lest we be judged as hypocritical?

For the lady, yeah you go queen, slay queen!


In OZ, Boy Scouts had under 10's as Cub Scouts, Girl Guides had under 10's as Brownies.

Mother's best friend was high up in Girl Guides, and persuaded mum to be the troop leader for the Brownies at the School for the Blind.

I was about 6, so I got taken along by mother, after school, while she lead the little girls in whatever Brownies did, with some adaption because not seeing too good.

And that's how i was the only sighted boy Blind Brownie in OZ...
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

optikeye: Drag is far more decorations, lip sync talent, stage personality than genitals.

Still I can understand why male performers might object...because it's kinda going against into what they fought for for decades as performers and turning it into a Beauty Show like Miss America...with REAL WOMEN.


'Real women' is an offensive and exclusionary term. Acceptable alternatives are 'birthing person' or 'natal female'. Please do try to keep up.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
isn't this CULTURAL APPROPRIATION ? or something like that. IDK
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Attention UK, you have reached maximum derp.  Please put down your phones and back away.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Isn't 'drag' now an exaggeration of women's dress beyond just what a woman would wear? So this would be like how African-American actors in the 1840s would sometimes wear blackface?


You think I'm minstrel show and a drag performance are the same?
I guess intent of each one doesn't matter to you?
WTF? JFC
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ElecricalPast: And the whole "REAL WOMEN" thing is giving me some serious TERF vibes.

Please understand my sarcasm in posts.

Also, drag queens are Not Transsexuals (as a group). Understand that too. It's a common misconception that trans people are just 'drag queens' they are not.  Drag Queens are performers.
Like Clowns. /sarc
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have been told by some of the best in the business that being the necessary amount of fabulous is hard work. If you're willing to do the work, you belong.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh you sweet summer child.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bootleg: Isn't 'drag' now an exaggeration of women's dress beyond just what a woman would wear? So this would be like how African-American actors in the 1840s would sometimes wear blackface?

You think I'm minstrel show and a drag performance are the same?
I guess intent of each one doesn't matter to you?
WTF? JFC


Actually. sometimes yup.
There was a 'drag' restaurant in new Orleans..."Lucky Chans" https://www.luckychengs.com/
Humm...there's still one in NYC.

And it very much has minstrel show vibes. As 99.9 percent of the audience is straight white couples that come to gawk at the novelty of 'drag queens' serving food and then performing and doing embarrassing things from the stage about their boyfriends. Drag at it's best isn't like that. However there is a element of 'minstrel show' when it's designed for straight people to slum and gawk at "Omg Ethyl, we went to a ...drag..show...and one was a Negro"
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So... not all drag societies will allow a person to drag as the gender they are.

That said, many do. The ones that don't will usually just point that person at the nearest burlesque troupe.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it first

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: optikeye: Drag is far more decorations, lip sync talent, stage personality than genitals.

Still I can understand why male performers might object...because it's kinda going against into what they fought for for decades as performers and turning it into a Beauty Show like Miss America...with REAL WOMEN.

'Real women' is an offensive and exclusionary term. Acceptable alternatives are 'birthing person' or 'natal female'. Please do try to keep up.


So if we apply that to you would it be "drooling person" or "natal incel"?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So - there ARE drag shows that are designed for queer audiences that exist in nearly every major metro area.

They are not the same as what you see on Drag Race (while occasionally Drag Race contestants participate). They tend to be somewhat gloriously gender chaotic. The biggest one here in Vegas is run by a trans woman (who emcees).
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Drag literally stands for DRess As Girl, so technically women can drag.

/thought delmale crossdressing was "Drab" it never really caught on.


This etymology is false. The term has been in use since the 1870s at least, and acronyms were virtually unheard of prior to the twentieth century. All of those etymologies, like "Fornication Under Consent of King," are back-formed etymologies and they're not real.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I'm a male lesbian. (Honorary)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Photography teacher. Sonya Riger. Not only shared my love of Polaroid which had before her classes...and brought a large format Poloroid to the unit (like the size of a washing machine) and inspired me to take Polaroid Photos. Like these.

Fark user imageView Full Size

My Husband, my love and very Handsome Man.
Fark user imageView Full Size


She has a book about drag queens in the south.
https://www.uab.edu/uabmagazine/sprin​g​2013/features/artists-under-glass?star​t=2

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's a glamvestite.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drag and female impersonation are not fully interchangeable terms. There's a lot of overlap, but generally by today's standards, drag is about playing with (and usually exaggerating) gender expression, whether that be masculine, feminine, both, or neither. Drag performers do not have to, and are often not, trying to impersonate women.

Gender expression is not the same as gender identity. Gender identity is basically what you perceive/understand yourself to be, while gender expression is how you communicate gender (or lack thereof, and not necessarily yours) to the world, usually through behavior/mannerisms and clothing choices.

Being a woman (cis or trans) is gender identity; putting on makeup, heels, and a skirt is gender expression.

This is why you don't need to be any particular gender to do any particular kind of drag.

There are a lot of cisgender gay men out there (mostly white, go figure), that insist that drag is only for cis men impersonating women. They are wrong, ignorant, transphobic, and misogynistic. Unfortunately they tend to be some RuPaul's Drag Race's most vocal fans. (And go figure, because RuPaul is problematic as faaaaaaark.)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: There are a lot of cisgender gay men out there (mostly white, go figure), that insist that drag is only for cis men impersonating women.


I don't think I've ever met that Unicorn.
Most of the CIS gay men (we called them butch guys) never thought that drag queens were just 'impersonators'.
That's call back to Milton Burl era prejudices.
You should get out more and meet some drag queens...and CIS gay men.
Or hang out in meat space with CIS gay men..if you like.

Dude...I'm 60ish gay man..and my SO is slightly younger. AND I just asked him and "Nope..I've never heard anyone that said that" ... Seriously mate. A couple of face book posts isn't a consensus.
 
