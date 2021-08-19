 Skip to content
(CNN)   More hypocrisy from FoxNews, which now requires all employees to upload their vaccination cards and requires masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, when working in close quarters   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
делать работу Ленина
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do as i say, not as i do!" Typical conservative.

On a tangent, what's the sign for having previously had covid, a severe reaction on the first or second shot?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Tucker Carlson hate his viewers?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I for one wish they'd exempt Tucker Carlson from all of these requirements.

Of course the hypocritical shiatstain is slreafy vaccinated.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's my prediction for the future.

Fox will face a growing # of lawsuits for wrongful death due to their coverage.

In their defense, Fox will claim they didn't knowingly spread lies.

And the gap between what they were doing internally vs. saying externally will come up.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Here's my prediction for the future.

Fox will face a growing # of lawsuits for wrongful death due to their coverage.

In their defense, Fox will claim they didn't knowingly spread lies.

And the gap between what they were doing internally vs. saying externally will come up.


Fox News*

*For entertainment purposes only.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aagrajag: SomeAmerican: Here's my prediction for the future.

Fox will face a growing # of lawsuits for wrongful death due to their coverage.

In their defense, Fox will claim they didn't knowingly spread lies.

And the gap between what they were doing internally vs. saying externally will come up.

Fox News*

*For entertainment purposes only.


I don't get what's entertaining about making the peons kill themselves in such a horrible way.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My sister has COVID despite getting the vaccine early on, I think the day after I got it. Her case is mild, thankfully.

It pisses me off that antivaxers, and idiots in general, are refusing to help in this situation. They laugh when they hear of someone like my sister, and then they go and spread the virus to more people.

Those of us who are responsible members of society are doing our part to end this. Yet, too many others refuse to take basic responsibility for themselves and those around them.

This situation is beyond farked. I hate this.
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark, you know what to do....

Go get 'em

You will thank me in the morning.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: aagrajag: SomeAmerican: Here's my prediction for the future.

Fox will face a growing # of lawsuits for wrongful death due to their coverage.

In their defense, Fox will claim they didn't knowingly spread lies.

And the gap between what they were doing internally vs. saying externally will come up.

Fox News*

*For entertainment purposes only.

I don't get what's entertaining about making the peons kill themselves in such a horrible way.


That's literally the argument they're going to make if they're ever sued over this:

"Ours is an opinion and entertainment channel; anyone who takes seriously such patently obvious bullsh*t is a fool".

And they won't be wrong either.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In a Tuesday memo updating staff on Covid-19 procedures, Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott said that the company has "asked all employees - whether on site as part of our essential workforce or working remotely - to upload their vaccination status" into an internal database.

Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the Fox News vaccination status spreadsheet. I think you'll be rewarded mightily by our press. Let's see if that happens.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: aagrajag: SomeAmerican: Here's my prediction for the future.

Fox will face a growing # of lawsuits for wrongful death due to their coverage.

In their defense, Fox will claim they didn't knowingly spread lies.

And the gap between what they were doing internally vs. saying externally will come up.

Fox News*

*For entertainment purposes only.

I don't get what's entertaining about making the peons kill themselves in such a horrible way.


I guess that means you aren't a sociopath. Sorry, buddy. You're just not GQP material. GTFO.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Smoking GNU: aagrajag: SomeAmerican: Here's my prediction for the future.

Fox will face a growing # of lawsuits for wrongful death due to their coverage.

In their defense, Fox will claim they didn't knowingly spread lies.

And the gap between what they were doing internally vs. saying externally will come up.

Fox News*

*For entertainment purposes only.

I don't get what's entertaining about making the peons kill themselves in such a horrible way.

That's literally the argument they're going to make if they're ever sued over this:

"Ours is an opinion and entertainment channel; anyone who takes seriously such patently obvious bullsh*t is a fool".

And they won't be wrong either.


I found the flaw in the "no reasonable person would take Tucker Carlson seriously" verdict to be the assumption that he had reasonable viewers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All their executives and "top stars" got vaccinated as soon as they could, sometimes cutting in line before anybody else could.
Meanwhile they tell their followers that vaccines are bad.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: My sister has COVID despite getting the vaccine early on, I think the day after I got it. Her case is mild, thankfully.

It pisses me off that antivaxers, and idiots in general, are refusing to help in this situation. They laugh when they hear of someone like my sister, and then they go and spread the virus to more people.

Those of us who are responsible members of society are doing our part to end this. Yet, too many others refuse to take basic responsibility for themselves and those around them.

This situation is beyond farked. I hate this.


I'm feeling the exact same.  Add in the crazy Texas angle where I live and yeah it's awful.  I feel like I will burst at any moment at times. But I keep it together and have slowly been cutting relationships with toxic idiots in my circle.  I've also been cutting back on my social media/news consumption.  Literally for my own health.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: Smoking GNU: aagrajag: SomeAmerican: Here's my prediction for the future.

Fox will face a growing # of lawsuits for wrongful death due to their coverage.

In their defense, Fox will claim they didn't knowingly spread lies.

And the gap between what they were doing internally vs. saying externally will come up.

Fox News*

*For entertainment purposes only.

I don't get what's entertaining about making the peons kill themselves in such a horrible way.

I guess that means you aren't a sociopath. Sorry, buddy. You're just not GQP material. GTFO.


relatably.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trumpists: Give thanks to our great president who singlehandedly created the vaccine!

Also trumpists: I ain't taking that f•cking thing
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't care how many shots Tucker or Hannity get, they'll never be free of their diseases.

The best strategy is to turn the TV off and stay far away.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I don't care how many shots Tucker or Hannity get, they'll never be free of their diseases.

The best strategy is to turn the TV off and stay far away.


They each need a shot in the noise-tube of the cork variety.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Why does Tucker Carlson hate his viewers?


Well, I hate his viewers too...
 
