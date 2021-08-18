 Skip to content
Man who lost leg loses leg   (newscentermaine.com)
28
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Magnet fishing?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ooooo howabout a robotic claw!?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To find the leg i mean.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: Ooooo howabout a robotic claw!?


Yes!

Murflette: To find the leg i mean.


No, no; you're on to something here. Never back off from awesome.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost prosthetic leg in fresh water lake trifecta in play.  Make this happen.  I know some of you farkers are missing legs.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1168055​3​/Helpful-divers-swimming-in-lakes-reco​vering-prosthetic-legs-is-no-basis-for​-a-system-of-government
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you take something that expensive in the water?  I worry about losing a cheap pair of sunglasses.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Why would you take something that expensive in the water?  I worry about losing a cheap pair of sunglasses.


maybe it was full of drugs.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less expensive than an arm and a leg

Deflated_Monkey_on_Drums.gif
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he waits long enough it should wash up on shore in the Pacific Northwest somewhere.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's down there somewhere.  Lemme take another look.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rookie move. More like amateur-sthetic, amirite?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Ooooo howabout a robotic claw!?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maine? Everyone knows that the artificial legs wind up in Boston.

I'm Shipping Up To Boston - Dropkick Murphys
Youtube x-64CaD8GXw
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd come up with a floating device, like a chunk of pool noodle.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're doing marvellous things with Lego these days:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Maine? Everyone knows that the artificial legs wind up in Boston.

[YouTube video: I'm Shipping Up To Boston - Dropkick Murphys]


*Reads Genius lyrics take on that song*

Huh, it's actually a deep statement about Irish heritage, culture, climbing the (financial) topsails, and hoping to find them again in Boston.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by that pic...

media.necn.comView Full Size


I suspect he wasn't the only one to lose a limb or two.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: They're doing marvellous things with Lego these days:
[Fark user image image 435x243]


That costs more than robotic prosthetics
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet his mom, Peg, was pissed when she found out he lost it.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boating can be dangerous. Even if you're not missing any limbs.

Workaholics "Turn Down For What" Parody - Bikini Girls Boat Fail Crash #TDFWFail
Youtube hqbVMLOialU
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These say they are waterproof. It might not be a bad idea next time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You lost the first one and you got another. Third one is on you, kid
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He certainly can't stand to lose another one.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: labman: Why would you take something that expensive in the water?  I worry about losing a cheap pair of sunglasses.

maybe it was full of drugs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I got nothing. Sad story. He should go on Smoko.

THE CHATS - SMOKO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube j58V2vC9EPc


40.000 for that?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

labman: Why would you take something that expensive in the water?  I worry about losing a cheap pair of sunglasses.


OH YEAHHHHH
OH YEAHHHHH
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Then you've got these wiseasses making it even more difficult:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it a wooden leg?
 
