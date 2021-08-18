 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   UpGuard? What's UpGuard? A "cyber security" company that may have illegally stolen COVID-19 patient data, what's up guard with you?   (apnews.com) divider line
19
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A division of UpDog.

What's UpDog?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't get involved with anything to do with Russia. They're all criminals and scumbags.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: A division of UpDog.

What's UpDog?


Not much!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Michael Scott approves of this headline.

El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, 750,000 people in Indiana registered for a covid tracing program?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hoosiers and Russians?

Let them fight.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lesson #26373673627273

Anything digital cannot be secured in perpetuity. Maybe we should stop digitizing ever more important and vital personal information in the name of forward progress?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
/T-Mobile relieved
 
zjoik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey what if we made every company that requires sensitive information to interact with them stricktly liable (with substantial penatly when its breached) if and when leaks occur maybe they might consider proper protection of data a cost of doing business.  And, they might actually care about nailing the culprits.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zjoik: Hey what if we made every company that requires sensitive information to interact with them stricktly liable (with substantial penatly when its breached) if and when leaks occur maybe they might consider proper protection of data a cost of doing business.  And, they might actually care about nailing the culprits.


Then you'll see companies quickly reverting back to paper records.

As anyone in InfoSec will tell you, digital information security is a farce. Even the farking CIA was hacked.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's a henway
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The offending company is saying the database was left unsecured?

/ Plausible
// This is a government IT we are talking about
/// I've seen it happen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not a tech hub like Indiana! I hear they just upgraded to XP.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jdlenke: What's a henway


She's the wormdo's sister
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't ask me, I'm still trying to figure out what snew is.
 
