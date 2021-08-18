 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Old people know a scam when they see one   (azfamily.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Fraud, Confidence trick, strangers era, online scams, Online shopping, Last year, Deception, social networks  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 1:41 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No they don't and this not just limited to the internet.
What is really problematic is that teens and young adults are even worse. They should know better.  Some do. Some don't and most just do not care.

I think in both cases this really has to do with a willingness to buy in, an understanding of what the internet is and how it works and how your interaction with it is used.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry, I'm too busy updating my Adobe Flash Player Plugin to read the article. A really kick-ass website that offers sports streaming needs it.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So old people, who use the internet less than young people, get scammed online less than young people? That just doesn't make sense.

/add in phone scams and see which generation is more gullible.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tjsands1118: So old people, who use the internet less than young people, get scammed online less than young people? That just doesn't make sense.

/add in phone scams and see which generation is more gullible.


And you would be wrong.

Lawn. OFF.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"You can pretty much avoid most scams with two tips, don't give anybody money, and be careful about what links you click on and who you talk to,"

And by correctly counting the number of tips that you're giving people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blender61: No they don't and this not just limited to the internet.
What is really problematic is that teens and young adults are even worse. They should know better.  Some do. Some don't and most just do not care.

I think in both cases this really has to do with a willingness to buy in, an understanding of what the internet is and how it works and how your interaction with it is used.


I think this follows the willingness to overshare. I've seen stuff on Facebook that made me facepalm and then the teen says "I can't believe my grandma read that" and I facepalmed again.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When many old people do get scammed, though, they go all-in. Their lifelong-battered egos just stop letting them admit they're wrong as easily and they hitch their wagon to a slug.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in their day, old people were getting scammed uphill, both ways since before you were born, sonny.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had an 80YO neighbour, an engineer who literally wrote the book on concrete. He had a disk full of backdoor software and a credit card that he used to make payments to "young ladies" on the internet. He was convinced that he could persuade them to come and live with him. And this started a couple of weeks after his wife died. His kids were at a loss as to how to stop him. I secured his system, but the "ladies" still found the back door to his heart. ;^)

Of course, the dementia didn't help there.
/He's long gone now.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: tjsands1118: So old people, who use the internet less than young people, get scammed online less than young people? That just doesn't make sense.

/add in phone scams and see which generation is more gullible.

And you would be wrong.

Lawn. OFF.


Well I'll be a dam ageist bigot, as I assume I'm wrong but the paywall prevents me from confirming in detail. Maybe kids today are just stupid.

/I know I haven't really fallen for any scam, I never give out my SSN or credit card info, but I'll admit I've talk to some dating app/site bots far longer then I should have.
//but that was just desperate hope.
///one day they will be real. I tell myself.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The sketchy fake/scam/money laundering front online stores thing bothers me a lot.  I have seen a few while looking for hobby-related things, and they have been obvious.  But I also have the benefit of checking hobby forums to look for reviews to see if the website is legit or not.  With the way Amazon is spreading like an oil spill, a lot of legitimate online stores are shutting down.  And what sucks is that new hobby businesses are operating off of Etsy and Facebook, and not on their own websites.  So consolidation, loss of legit companies, and sketchy non-Amazon websites are doing more than just causing fools to lose money.  They are eroding trust in small mom and pop type stores, and are causing commerce to merge more and more into Amazon.  Which is very bad.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Naido: "You can pretty much avoid most scams with two tips, don't give anybody money, and be careful about what links you click on and who you talk to,"

And by correctly counting the number of tips that you're giving people.


It's azfamily. They don't even understand English grammar. There's no use confusing them with math.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I believe it. The newer generations know how to do everything on a phone or tablet, but are not as great at typing or understanding the architecture of computer systems (folders, compatibility, parts of a computer).

They also grew up with siloed phones where browsing online used to be relatively safe... except now websites are beginning to look like the late 90s: click here to close add, click continue to reading, oops, wrong continue button!  At least the Boomers (who are now "the olds") are part of the generation that actually had to learn quickly, lest their millennial kids run around them and lurk with unknown randos online.

Your first virus scare on a computer does wonders to wake you up.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, young people are just more likely to realize they are being scammed and to report it, even when they fall for it initially.  Old people will fight tooth and nail against you when you try to convince them they are being had.  You don't know shiat and if they don't buy $5,000 in gift cards to send to the Amazon lady on the phone then the FBI is going to arrest them for felony refund theft (for a product they never purchased).  And no, this is nothing like the exact same scam they fell for last month involving Apple.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dp3: The newer generations know how to do everything on a phone or tablet, but are not as great at typing or understanding the architecture of computer systems (folders, compatibility, parts of a computer).


Trying to instruct someone just a few years younger than me on how to scan images and move them to the correct folder in the network, dear god, I'd rather stab my eyes out...

dp3: Your first virus scare on a computer does wonders to wake you up.


That was undergrad freshman year.  I luckily had a decent antivirus that undid the damage, but yeah.  I quickly installed adblockers and script blockers on my browser, locked down program permissions, and stopped visiting sketchy porn websites.  Woke me up to the dangers of the internet, and caused me to develop strong attachments to a small circle of trusted websites instead of checking everything out.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It all started with boobies in email..."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if that writer gets paid by the exclamation point?
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It makes sense. A lot of resources have gone into protecting seniors from these sorts of scams. Banks and other financial service companies have all sorts of employee training programs, reporting requirements, and procedures aimed at protecting seniors from scams and elder abuse. There's PSAs, awareness campaigns, and a growing societal expectation that adult offspring should start keeping an eye on their parents finances after a certain point. Hell, if you try to buy a gift card at CVS, the poor checkout clerk has to give you a whole speech about scams.

There's much less infrastructure dedicated to protecting younger people. It's just kinda assumed they should know how to be savvy, and if they get scammed, it's their own fault.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blender61: No they don't and this not just limited to the internet.
What is really problematic is that teens and young adults are even worse. They should know better.  Some do. Some don't and most just do not care.

I think in both cases this really has to do with a willingness to buy in, an understanding of what the internet is and how it works and how your interaction with it is used.


About a quarter of a century ago the "IRS" called me on my landline and it took me a second before I realized it wasn't really the IRS.  The red flags really started going off when they asked for my SSN.  I was so naive back then and as you say the "willingness to buy in" was strong  Thanks to things like that, I don't trust anything anymore, sometimes probably even legitimate offers.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: No, young people are just more likely to realize they are being scammed and to report it, even when they fall for it initially.  Old people will fight tooth and nail against you when you try to convince them they are being had.  You don't know shiat and if they don't buy $5,000 in gift cards to send to the Amazon lady on the phone then the FBI is going to arrest them for felony refund theft (for a product they never purchased).  And no, this is nothing like the exact same scam they fell for last month involving Apple.


This things was in the news. Small town grocery (like only one in town), clerk sees old person buying like $2000 in gift cards "for her nephews bail." Clerk canceled the transaction to explain to the person "this is a scam." Old person wouldn't believe the clerk, so
the clerk called the RCMP who came to explain to this older person that's it's called the "grandson" scam and how it works, this older person DIDN'T BELIEVE THE COPS. Drove a town over, bought the cards, gave them to the scammers, THEN reported they'd been scammed.
I assume dementia is at fault there because no one is that dumb, right? RIGHT?!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: omnimancer28: No, young people are just more likely to realize they are being scammed and to report it, even when they fall for it initially.  Old people will fight tooth and nail against you when you try to convince them they are being had.  You don't know shiat and if they don't buy $5,000 in gift cards to send to the Amazon lady on the phone then the FBI is going to arrest them for felony refund theft (for a product they never purchased).  And no, this is nothing like the exact same scam they fell for last month involving Apple.

This things was in the news. Small town grocery (like only one in town), clerk sees old person buying like $2000 in gift cards "for her nephews bail." Clerk canceled the transaction to explain to the person "this is a scam." Old person wouldn't believe the clerk, so
the clerk called the RCMP who came to explain to this older person that's it's called the "grandson" scam and how it works, this older person DIDN'T BELIEVE THE COPS. Drove a town over, bought the cards, gave them to the scammers, THEN reported they'd been scammed.
I assume dementia is at fault there because no one is that dumb, right? RIGHT?!


to be fair, no one believes the cops.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: blender61: No they don't and this not just limited to the internet.
What is really problematic is that teens and young adults are even worse. They should know better.  Some do. Some don't and most just do not care.

I think in both cases this really has to do with a willingness to buy in, an understanding of what the internet is and how it works and how your interaction with it is used.

I think this follows the willingness to overshare. I've seen stuff on Facebook that made me facepalm and then the teen says "I can't believe my grandma read that" and I facepalmed again.


Meh - half the time Grandma will be all, "You think that's bad?  Kids, hah." and then overshare something even more horrifying by far
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: talkyournonsense: omnimancer28: No, young people are just more likely to realize they are being scammed and to report it, even when they fall for it initially.  Old people will fight tooth and nail against you when you try to convince them they are being had.  You don't know shiat and if they don't buy $5,000 in gift cards to send to the Amazon lady on the phone then the FBI is going to arrest them for felony refund theft (for a product they never purchased).  And no, this is nothing like the exact same scam they fell for last month involving Apple.

This things was in the news. Small town grocery (like only one in town), clerk sees old person buying like $2000 in gift cards "for her nephews bail." Clerk canceled the transaction to explain to the person "this is a scam." Old person wouldn't believe the clerk, so
the clerk called the RCMP who came to explain to this older person that's it's called the "grandson" scam and how it works, this older person DIDN'T BELIEVE THE COPS. Drove a town over, bought the cards, gave them to the scammers, THEN reported they'd been scammed.
I assume dementia is at fault there because no one is that dumb, right? RIGHT?!

to be fair, no one believes the cops.


Ehh - RCMP has a bit better chance they some
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Madman drummers bummers: talkyournonsense: omnimancer28: No, young people are just more likely to realize they are being scammed and to report it, even when they fall for it initially.  Old people will fight tooth and nail against you when you try to convince them they are being had.  You don't know shiat and if they don't buy $5,000 in gift cards to send to the Amazon lady on the phone then the FBI is going to arrest them for felony refund theft (for a product they never purchased).  And no, this is nothing like the exact same scam they fell for last month involving Apple.

This things was in the news. Small town grocery (like only one in town), clerk sees old person buying like $2000 in gift cards "for her nephews bail." Clerk canceled the transaction to explain to the person "this is a scam." Old person wouldn't believe the clerk, so
the clerk called the RCMP who came to explain to this older person that's it's called the "grandson" scam and how it works, this older person DIDN'T BELIEVE THE COPS. Drove a town over, bought the cards, gave them to the scammers, THEN reported they'd been scammed.
I assume dementia is at fault there because no one is that dumb, right? RIGHT?!

to be fair, no one believes the cops.

Ehh - RCMP has a bit better chance they some


THAN some.  Stupid fingers
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Old people only see internet scams because they don't trust technology. Can them up on the phone and they will send you 10k in iTunes cards for a tax bill.
 
olorin604
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Judging by all the people I see who give out identy verification answers in order to share their stripper name ( you know the ones, your stripper name is your mother's maiden name and your first car) I can believe it.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grandparents of teens are in their 50s/60s, not 70s/80s as some of seem to be thinking. People in that age group were the first generation to grow up with computers, and if not, they most likely got one in their 20s/30s. We were there when computer viruses, scams, and spam email were invented. We know our way around the internet and have learned not to be trusting of anything.

Teenagers are gullible. They've spent their whole lives believing what people (parents, teachers) tell them. They haven't learned to be distrusting yet.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
       Young or old, it's the gullible people that get scammed. My father in law and several other family members of the family were taken in by a relative.
About 40 years ago the man and his family were living in Germany. He sent a sad message to everyone that his two daughters were killed and he was injured in a car accident. He and his wife were devastated and wanted to bring them home to bury them in New York were they were born. The problem was that they were broke. Word spread around the family and tears flowed. Checkbooks were opened and many gave very freely.
Everybody expected to hear about the funeral date. Instead he sent a short email to them, saying that they could not stand to have a large funeral. They had already buried them and moved away. They never said where.
Several years later, the man posts that his daughter is graduating from high school. It was one of his two daughters who had died in the crash. The people that gave were all different ages, and they were all suckers. Not one of them stopped to check the story. Not one of them thought to ask questions. As Judge Judy says "Dum is forever".
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Trying to instruct someone just a few years younger than me on how to scan images and move them to the correct folder in the network, dear god, I'd rather stab my eyes out...

Woke me up to the dangers of the internet, and caused me to develop strong attachments to a small circle of trusted websites instead of checking everything out.


We use G-Suite and it's a lot of untitled files or if local, just a mess of files in Desktop with (1).doc or whatever behind it. Work recently informed me that I was the only person still using our intranet server as backup.

As for the virus, it was P2P sharing for me. Found and old drive the other day and scanned it, still had a Trojan bouncing around. God knows what it would look like today with ransomware.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
According to Social Catfish, job scams are most common with teens and young adults

'Why won't you just go get a job? Why does my computer say it's locked? Will you help me unlock my computer and go get a job?'
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: tjsands1118: So old people, who use the internet less than young people, get scammed online less than young people? That just doesn't make sense.

/add in phone scams and see which generation is more gullible.

And you would be wrong.

Lawn. OFF.


"Young adults often don't realize the bad checks coming at them".  Well, sure, they've probably never seen a check before, they have no frame of reference to identify a bad one.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Right.  Well, besides qanon, of course...
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.