(The US Sun)   More fresh quake hell for Haiti, country hit by yet another huge earthquake as it reels from disaster that killed almost 2,000 just days ago
20
    More: Scary, Earthquake, devastating quake, Storm, extreme weather, 4.8-magnitude quake, death toll, Local journalists, epicenter of the first quake  
posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 6:05 PM (55 minutes ago)



20 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Sun?  Really?

And a 4.8?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon will the Dominican Republic be overrun by starving, angry Haitians?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Fox will blame Biden somehow.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just can't catch a break, can they? Poor (both literally and figuratively) bastards.

Normally, in a developed country a 4.8 earthquake is an inconvenience. Shart gets rattled around a bit.

Haiti is not a developed country.
Building codes for the most are nonexistent, ignored and workmanship is poor.
Coming off of a major 7.2 and the torrential rain, compromised  buildings and infrastructure will take a pounding.
Not good. Not good at all and the outlook is even worse.

I've been to Haiti, 30 years ago.
It's beautiful but the poverty is absolutely crushing.

Haiti has a long sad and complicated history.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Since a good portion of the population of Afghanistan want to leave the country...

Too soon?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sorry, "huge earthquake"? It's a 4.8! That's nothing. This is like when there's a major airplane crash, and since airplanes crash every day, the press reports on the next few minor crashes as big news events. There are 4.8 level earthquakes every day.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
4.8 isn't huge.  While it may be a risk for buildings that are already damaged, 4.8 on its own doesn't typically cause anything but rattling or cracks in masonry
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blender61: They just can't catch a break, can they? Poor (both literally and figuratively) bastards.

Normally, in a developed country a 4.8 earthquake is an inconvenience. Shart gets rattled around a bit.

Haiti is not a developed country.
Building codes for the most are nonexistent, ignored and workmanship is poor.
Coming off of a major 7.2 and the torrential rain, compromised  buildings and infrastructure will take a pounding.
Not good. Not good at all and the outlook is even worse.

I've been to Haiti, 30 years ago.
It's beautiful but the poverty is absolutely crushing.

Haiti has a long sad and complicated history.


Godzilla Attacks Haiti
Youtube lvyFhvtUTCk
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The planet is racist.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Since a good portion of the population of Afghanistan want to leave the country...

Too soon?


Don't get Haiti
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ugh, that's awful.

The rest of the world could pay to rebuild everything to be more earthquake-resistant, but we won't because it's not profitable.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Ents lodged a formal complaint to Eru.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Next up: bewildered Haitians find that it's now physically impossible to walk to the DR
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Sorry, "huge earthquake"? It's a 4.8! That's nothing. This is like when there's a major airplane crash, and since airplanes crash every day, the press reports on the next few minor crashes as big news events. There are 4.8 level earthquakes every day.


Guy has never heard of the Pacific coast of México. Oaxaca takes an 8 or 9 before breakfast and rebuilds by lunch.  The difference is that it's worth it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A 4.8 isn't something you would normally be concerned about, except Haiti doesn't have the greatest of building codes, plus a mere 4.8 could cause buildings to collapse that were weakened by the previous 7.1 quake.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A 4.8 isn't something you would normally be concerned about, except Haiti doesn't have the greatest of building codes, plus a mere 4.8 could cause buildings to collapse that were weakened by the previous 7.1 quake.


More of this than the building codes, but yeah.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OptionC: The Sun?  Really?

And a 4.8?


4.8 is not massive or huge.   You may describe it like that but just ask and woman....that's not a lot
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Sorry, "huge earthquake"? It's a 4.8! That's nothing. This is like when there's a major airplane crash, and since airplanes crash every day, the press reports on the next few minor crashes as big news events. There are 4.8 level earthquakes every day.


That was an after shock.  The big quake was 7.2. That did the major damage to buildings that were probably not very well built to begin with. The aftershocks, which have been many are just adding more damage and even collapsing the buildings. Now they are getting storms on top of that. They are in a crappy situation and it's getting worse.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 minute ago  
4.8 is usually nothing, but given there are probably a lot of damaged structures, previously battered by intense winds from the tropical storm, it may not take much to finally bring them down.  The Sun is probably not the go to source for information about anything, much less an earthquake subby.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: How soon will the Dominican Republic be overrun by starving, angry Haitians?


Wouldn't be the first time.
 
