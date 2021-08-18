 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Capitol rioter Robert Reeder gets THIS close to light sentencing for misdemeanor "unlawful demonstrating" but thanks to Sedition Hunters he might get a longer vacation   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Cool, Plea, United States Capitol, Robert Reeder of Maryland, Judge, Supreme Court of the United States, Pleas, Justice Department, Prison  
•       •       •

1629 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I forgot about the Sedition Hunters

Here's a link for the curious   https://seditionhunters.org/

/Not all heroes wear capes
//But they all wear masks in public!
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any terrorist that entered the capital needs to be charged with felonies and pleas must be to felonies.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the guy who claimed he wasn't a Trump supporter. Well, I guess it shouldn't be a surprise that supporters of a liar lie like lying liars.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two months for participating in insurrection? I keep hearing from very serious people that the DOJ is treating this with the appropriate attitude yet there's no evidence that the DOJ are taking this seriously at all.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since had that gun in his hands he should go away for a long time. I heard he killed like 3 people.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Two months for participating in insurrection? I keep hearing from very serious people that the DOJ is treating this with the appropriate attitude yet there's no evidence that the DOJ are taking this seriously at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Two months for participating in insurrection? I keep hearing from very serious people that the DOJ is treating this with the appropriate attitude yet there's no evidence that the DOJ are taking this seriously at all.


BERNIE LOST GET OVER IT

/all due respect to the other handle who i robbed that from
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?


he was only there for the inside trading?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Two months for participating in insurrection? I keep hearing from very serious people that the DOJ is treating this with the appropriate attitude yet there's no evidence that the DOJ are taking this seriously at all.


Yeah, but it feels like the DOJ are taking it seriously, and in the end that's what really matters.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IANAL   Can't we charge everyone guilty of the slightest, insurrection infraction, with accessory to the most heinous insurrection crimes?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Reeder... claimed he stayed inside -- even while alarms blared, and police officers squared off with violent rioters -- because he "was struck by the awe and the beauty of the Rotunda."

This reminds me of when Newt Gingrich claimed that he only cheated on his wives because he loves America so much.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 220x290]


He really was like a father to those kids.  Another childhood hero ruined.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?


When he helped that armed MAGAt Grandma cross the street, of course.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?


The article said the additional footage showed him attacking the police.  Maybe his jury is full of ACAB farkers.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

physt: Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?


Well, you see, there is footage of him helping an elderly man to his feet during the chaos. Surely, that counts for something?

Plus, we got all these character witness statements from people that know the douche nozzle defendant, and they all say he is a swell guy that would never do the things that he was caught doing on video.

Just a big misunderstanding, really, and he only showed up to the insurrection Capitol fun-time tour because he wished to engage in a spirited debate with America's law makers; he had no idea that anyone else would show up.

/Or some such nonsense
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's almost like the DOJ is being less than vigorous in their pursuit of these terrorists.  Could the hue of this crowd be blinding to the DOJ?  I just don't know why these criminals haven't been dealt with harshly.  If they were brown and carrying baggies of oregano, they'd already be serving time.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: IANAL   Can't we charge everyone guilty of the slightest, insurrection infraction, with accessory to the most heinous insurrection crimes?


I'm still waiting to see if anyone gets felony murder tacked on. Because people died during the commission of those felonies.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Two months for participating in insurrection? I keep hearing from very serious people that the DOJ is treating this with the appropriate attitude yet there's no evidence that the DOJ are taking this seriously at all.


The "appropriate attitude" would be to go after the ones that instigated the insurrection, but that seems to be off the table.

Without consequences, why wouldn't they do it again?
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: This is the guy who claimed he wasn't a Trump supporter. Well, I guess it shouldn't be a surprise that supporters of a liar lie like lying liars.


Hold him in contempt of court for perjury, then declare a mistrial and re-try him on charges suitable to his acts along with a perjury charge.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Delayed Wrist Slap
 
flypusher713
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"He claimed he stayed inside -- even while alarms blared, and police officers squared off with violent rioters -- because he "was struck by the awe and the beauty of the Rotunda.""

Just for that bit of egregious insult to the intelligence of everyone with an IQ above room temperature, asshole should get a year added on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Two months for participating in insurrection? I keep hearing from very serious people that the DOJ is treating this with the appropriate attitude yet there's no evidence that the DOJ are taking this seriously at all.


*sobs* You're making 'perfect' the enemy of 'horribly inadequate'!
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When citizens can do police work better than police, it makes a strong argument for proposed "defund the police" programs.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: AdmirableSnackbar: Two months for participating in insurrection? I keep hearing from very serious people that the DOJ is treating this with the appropriate attitude yet there's no evidence that the DOJ are taking this seriously at all.

The "appropriate attitude" would be to go after the ones that instigated the insurrection, but that seems to be off the table.

Without consequences, why wouldn't they do it again?


This.

I'll go ahead and repeat myself:

The Brooks Brothers riot in 2000 was the dry run; the Capitol riot of 2021 was the full dress rehearsal.

There are people in this country planning for a coup. The hammer needs to be brought down on them, and hard, before it's too late.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would be okay with just 30 days... of his head displayed on a pike.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I forgot about the Sedition Hunters

Here's a link for the curious   https://seditionhunters.org/

/Not all heroes wear capes
//But they all wear masks in public!


I have to say, this new DCEU is really scraping the bottom of the barrel for heroes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

physt: Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?


They have video of all the police he didn't assault and a few governments he didn't try to overthrow.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: This is the guy who claimed he wasn't a Trump supporter. Well, I guess it shouldn't be a surprise that supporters of a liar lie like lying liars.


Thank you for covering that, that's what I came in to mention.

He's just another "conservative" liar. Which is redundant, since lying right in everyone's faces is the "conservative" brand.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

physt: Reeder's attorney in court said that "on first blush, the clip is problematic" but said there might be other footage that could help his defense arguments.

What possible additional footage could help in this douche nozzle's defense?


The police were on fire, and he was beating out the flames?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.