(Toronto Sun)   Tickle Me Update
55
    Kevin VanLuven, Deputy Patrick Yens, Jaida Dodson  
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


Yeah, guilty.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original story
Michigan man caught pleasuring self with Elmo doll during home inspection
Youtube vCgjccsrXjw
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tickle me, Elmo. *heavy breathing*


F*ck off, loser.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he's got a life-size Jar Jar Binks at home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be forced to always wear hairnets and legally change his name to Jesus Quintana.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good God Mary Mother of God, what the fark?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

o_O

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. I was unaware of this story and could have happily lived the rest of my life not knowing it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the SHIAT.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks to me like he was giving Elmo a couple of test tickles.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll kill your home inspection business, when someone Googles you the first 50 results are you copulating with a child's toy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...........................


............


....honestly, what the fark?!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop Touching Me Elmo Toy Commercial - SOUTH PARK
Youtube J3g0bhE-hv8
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can be charged with sexually assaulting a stuffed animal?

:(

When I was 8 I had two hot babysitters. Even I knew at that age that they were hot. They were roommates. Two hot blondes.

They gave me a giant stuffed dog. Bigger than me. Something you'd win at the state fair.

I would hug it every night thinking about my babysitters. I would hug it and jump in it and I think hump it.

One night I took my penis out and peed on it. The dog was so giant bigger than me it didn't matter. It just soaked it up and was dry after. The next might I owed on it again. And again and again

One day my dad was in my room and could smell something was wrong. He traced it to the giant dog and it disappeared from my life forever. I think I cried for about five minutes.

I then found the bathtub and that I could pee in it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish SNL was taping right now, I'll settle for a John Oliver skit soon. FFS though WTF?!
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tickle me HELL NO....
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was elmo wearing?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urine trouble.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: What was elmo wearing?


he was asking for it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Sure it was gross  but he was alone and went into a closet so I'd say aggravated indecent exposure is a bit much. This is a good reminder that we're never alone anymore I was once helping out my buddy's snow removal business and took a leak behind a house at 2am and the owner called to complain. The owner by the way was gone on vacation but reviewed the camera footage the next day and I guess felt horrified that some humans urinate.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT is a specific kink.

Also, what is the charge? Muppet sodomy?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He. Came. In. A. Child's. Doll.

And. Then. Put. It. Back.

If you piss on someone else's house, you run that risk. If you come in a Tickle Me Elmo doll at someone else's house, you also run that risk.

/Best advice: don't sexually molest a toy that is not directly inside your own dwelling
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Tickle me, Elmo. *heavy breathing*


F*ck off, loser.


Tickle his Tonsils Elmo.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Now THAT is a specific kink.

Also, what is the charge? Muppet sodomy?


Unsafe business practices. He thought he could get away with controlling 3 Muppets at the same time.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Now THAT is a specific kink.

Also, what is the charge? Muppet sodomy?


Dude was probably really into Gonzo porn.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I may not have the most interesting life but at least the title of my autobiography won't be:

The Louisiana_Sitar_Club Story

(I Pissed In a Stuffed Dog Every Night Until It Stunk So Bad That My Dad Threw It In The Trash)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yes but he's being charged with exposure when he wasn't exposing to anybody. Maybe it was the closest charge that fits and if that's the case they are going to need to invent a new law.
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ifky: [YouTube video: Stop Touching Me Elmo Toy Commercial - SOUTH PARK]


Cuddles Fabric Softner
Youtube NulzATd1xYQ
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Nick Nostril: Now THAT is a specific kink.

Also, what is the charge? Muppet sodomy?

Dude was probably really into Gonzo porn.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

You're arguing with the guy who kept posting pro-virus stuff, like that obesity is worse than covid.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yes but he's being charged with exposure when he wasn't exposing to anybody. Maybe it was the closest charge that fits and if that's the case they are going to need to invent a new law.


I'm willing to bet that the footage provided to the news and the internet does not cover the entire, uhh, event. If his dick was on the camera, it's exposure. You don't need a person physically present. He had his unit out in a place that was not specifically his, nor did he have any permission to whip it out. Since it was explicitly for sexual gratification (as opposed to just pissing in an alley), he got slapped with the charge.

Again, best advice: don't sexually molest a toy that is not directly inside your own dwelling
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yes but he's being charged with exposure when he wasn't exposing to anybody. Maybe it was the closest charge that fits and if that's the case they are going to need to invent a new law.


Indecent exposure doesn't require an "exposee."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What was elmo wearing?


I bet he was looking sooo sexy, this guy could tell he wanted it
 
slantsix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How crappy of an inspector do you have to be, to not see a camera? I know it's obvious but he's not playing with a full deck.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who's up for a threesome?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HE PUT IT BACK, like you said. Why are good deeds punished?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

slantsix: How crappy of an inspector do you have to be, to not see a camera? I know it's obvious but he's not playing with a full deck.


You don't need any kind of license or training to call yourself a home inspector. They're an imaginary profession meant to give legitimacy to real estate listings.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How does one sexually assault an inanimate object?

I understand it isnt his. But damn, this is not even in the same league as attacking a living person.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Elmo welcomes the cleansing heat of the flames after being violated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You're arguing with the guy who kept posting pro-virus stuff, like that obesity is worse than covid.


It is worse. Much worse. We don't track it on the news all day long though so it's easy to keep stuffing cheeseburgers into your fat farking face and pretend it isn't a big deal and there is no vaccine you can take that lets you eat bacon for three meals a day.

I am vaccinated by the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It is worse. Much worse. We don't track it on the news all day long though so it's easy to keep stuffing cheeseburgers into your fat farking face and pretend it isn't a big deal and there is no vaccine you can take that lets you eat bacon for three meals a day.

I am vaccinated by the way.

[Fark user image 362x300]


Whats that funny looking writing after each sentence? Date de naissance?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Sure it was gross  but he was alone and went into a closet so I'd say aggravated indecent exposure is a bit much. This is a good reminder that we're never alone anymore I was once helping out my buddy's snow removal business and took a leak behind a house at 2am and the owner called to complain. The owner by the way was gone on vacation but reviewed the camera footage the next day and I guess felt horrified that some humans urinate.


I bet you would love it if you got to pay people to piss on your property
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It is worse. Much worse. We don't track it on the news all day long though so it's easy to keep stuffing cheeseburgers into your fat farking face and pretend it isn't a big deal and there is no vaccine you can take that lets you eat bacon for three meals a day.

I am vaccinated by the way.

[Fark user image 362x300]

Whats that funny looking writing after each sentence? Date de naissance?


Multiculturalism. 

chitownmike: RTOGUY: Sure it was gross  but he was alone and went into a closet so I'd say aggravated indecent exposure is a bit much. This is a good reminder that we're never alone anymore I was once helping out my buddy's snow removal business and took a leak behind a house at 2am and the owner called to complain. The owner by the way was gone on vacation but reviewed the camera footage the next day and I guess felt horrified that some humans urinate.

I bet you would love it if you got to pay people to piss on your property


We don't all work with a bathroom close by if somebody was working and caught a bit short I really wouldn't care.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This guy needs to be on suicide watch.
If he has a wife, she'll leave him
She'll get the house and the kids.
His business, gone
His friends, gone
How's he going to pay alimony and child support with no job, he's never going to pass a background check now.

I guarantee, this man is dead within the year.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: cman: RTOGUY: Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: RTOGUY:

screenagekicks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yes but he's being charged with exposure when he wasn't exposing to anybody. Maybe it was the closest charge that fits and if that's the case they are going to need to invent a new law.


Here is the law:

Sec. 335a.

(1) A person shall not knowingly make any open or indecent exposure of his or her person or of the person of another.

(2) A person who violates subsection (1) is guilty of a crime, as follows:

(a) Except as provided in subdivision (b) or (c), the person is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year, or a fine of not more than $1,000.00, or both.

(b) If the person was fondling his or her genitals, pubic area, buttocks, or, if the person is female, breasts, while violating subsection (1), the person is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 2 years or a fine of not more than $2,000.00, or both.

No requirement for anyone else to be present. And I would argue that this was both open and indecent.
 
