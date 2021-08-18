 Skip to content
And nothing of value was lost
32
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brewed with the finest rice.
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kokanee Sasquatch is wanted for questioning...
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least there was no Coors crash
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The energy used to make the aluminium cans is not without value.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you thought the spreadnecks were insufferable, imagine what they'll be like without their Bud fix?
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Inconsolable
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, c'mon.  If you're only having 24, Bud is the way to go.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be shiatty beer, but 88.5% of respondents are happy to drink it anyway.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackPete: If you thought the spreadnecks were insufferable, imagine what they'll be like without their Bud fix?


I'd rather their 24-hour cable news go away.  They'd be irate as hell for a month but probably would settle down to something approaching normal without Tucker Carlson saying a man who got his vaccine died 12 hours later while conveniently omitting he died in a CAR CRASH.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: It may be shiatty beer, but 88.5% of respondents are happy to drink it anyway.


The one time I tried Budweiser, I was underage at a local small-time science fiction and fantasy convention. What went down quite promptly came back up, the fizz caused an almost instant hurl.

After that I decided to stick with beer that I liked rather than just any beer.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: BlackPete: If you thought the spreadnecks were insufferable, imagine what they'll be like without their Bud fix?

I'd rather their 24-hour cable news go away.  They'd be irate as hell for a month but probably would settle down to something approaching normal without Tucker Carlson saying a man who got his vaccine died 12 hours later while conveniently omitting he died in a CAR CRASH.


The fact that I can't tell if this is hyperbole is a problem.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: TWX: BlackPete: If you thought the spreadnecks were insufferable, imagine what they'll be like without their Bud fix?

I'd rather their 24-hour cable news go away.  They'd be irate as hell for a month but probably would settle down to something approaching normal without Tucker Carlson saying a man who got his vaccine died 12 hours later while conveniently omitting he died in a CAR CRASH.

The fact that I can't tell if this is hyperbole is a problem.


It's not.
 
TomD9938
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackPete: If you thought the spreadnecks were insufferable, imagine what they'll be like without their Bud fix?


TWX: BlackPete: If you thought the spreadnecks were insufferable, imagine what they'll be like without their Bud fix?

I'd rather their 24-hour cable news go away.  They'd be irate as hell for a month but probably would settle down to something approaching normal without Tucker Carlson saying a man who got his vaccine died 12 hours later while conveniently omitting he died in a CAR CRASH.


Covid thread!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still waiting for this all to blow over.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: El_Dan: It may be shiatty beer, but 88.5% of respondents are happy to drink it anyway.

The one time I tried Budweiser, I was underage at a local small-time science fiction and fantasy convention. What went down quite promptly came back up, the fizz caused an almost instant hurl.

After that I decided to stick with beer that I liked rather than just any beer.


I've tried Budweiser a lot. I like to keep open to new experiences, especially when someone else is buying.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Inconsolable


Pretty sure they only drank Labatt Blue in stubbies. (Canadian made in my home town.)
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I went to England a few years ago, thinking everyone would be drinking cask conditioned ale.

Nope, all the locals were drinking "Bud"; from that day forward, I've looked on the British with revulsion and contempt.
 
invictus2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nooooooooooo.
ಠ,_｣ಠ
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"My mom and I just thought it was funny"

Appropriate response.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: El_Dan: It may be shiatty beer, but 88.5% of respondents are happy to drink it anyway.

The one time I tried Budweiser, I was underage at a local small-time science fiction and fantasy convention. What went down quite promptly came back up, the fizz caused an almost instant hurl.

After that I decided to stick with beer that I liked rather than just any beer.


Lime juice will make any beer better.
But, it has to be a lot. Like four ounces.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not so subby, Bud products are excellent for parboiling brats.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TWX: El_Dan: It may be shiatty beer, but 88.5% of respondents are happy to drink it anyway.

The one time I tried Budweiser, I was underage at a local small-time science fiction and fantasy convention. What went down quite promptly came back up, the fizz caused an almost instant hurl.

After that I decided to stick with beer that I liked rather than just any beer.

Lime juice will make any beer better.
But, it has to be a lot. Like four ounces.


If you have to put fruit in your beer, there is something wrong with your beer.
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where people proclaim some microbrew that nobody has ever heard of to be the best beer, even though it tastes like an overhopped mess?
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB: a few years ago I took my daughter to one of the many birthday parties young kids seem obligated to attend.  For the parents, the father came around with a basket of Bud, Bud light, Coors, PBR, etc.  I declined, cuz... Yuk.

After he made his round, he came back around with another basket... Pliny the Elder, some Trappist Belgian beers, and a few other really high end beers.  He only offered it to the people who didn't take from the first basket.

I LOL'd, literally.

/CSB
// Never say yes to horse piss.
/// 3
 
gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badafuco: waxbeans: TWX: El_Dan: It may be shiatty beer, but 88.5% of respondents are happy to drink it anyway.

The one time I tried Budweiser, I was underage at a local small-time science fiction and fantasy convention. What went down quite promptly came back up, the fizz caused an almost instant hurl.

After that I decided to stick with beer that I liked rather than just any beer.

Lime juice will make any beer better.
But, it has to be a lot. Like four ounces.

If you have to put fruit in your beer, there is something wrong with your beer.


The Belgians would like a word with you.

That word is:  Onnozelaar
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, did they issue a flash flood warning?
 
RoFaWh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Coquiholla Highway and the Lougheed Highway are not the same.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badafuco: waxbeans: TWX: El_Dan: It may be shiatty beer, but 88.5% of respondents are happy to drink it anyway.

The one time I tried Budweiser, I was underage at a local small-time science fiction and fantasy convention. What went down quite promptly came back up, the fizz caused an almost instant hurl.

After that I decided to stick with beer that I liked rather than just any beer.

Lime juice will make any beer better.
But, it has to be a lot. Like four ounces.

If you have to put fruit in your beer, there is something wrong with your beer.


What are you Ronald Reagan? Ketchup is not a vegetable.
And juice is not a fruit.
JFC!
WTF?
Schools much?
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 minute ago  

talkyournonsense: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Inconsolable

Pretty sure they only drank Labatt Blue in stubbies. (Canadian made in my home town.)


That's a odd way to spell Elsinore...
 
