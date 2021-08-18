 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Which states will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated? All of them. ALL OF THEM   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 5:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

I don't want federal money used for the negligent slaughter of old people by morons.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very good.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
now do schools
 
Headso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This seems like a no brainer
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like common sense to me.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lawsuit in 3 2 1
 
dustman81
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: now do schools


and hospitals
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No Gary Oldman gif yet. Fark I am disappoint.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dustman81: vudukungfu: now do schools

and hospitals


and my axe!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hit 'em where it hurts - THE FRAUDULENT BILLING!
 
dustman81
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat boy: Lawsuit in 3 2 1


Jacobson v. Massachusetts

"It is within the police power of a State to enact a compulsory vaccination law, and it is for the legislature, and not for the courts, to determine in the first instance whether vaccination is or is not the best mode for the prevention of smallpox and the protection of the public health."

Biden has the authority. Book it, done.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Once the lawsuits come - and they most definitely will come (Ray)

Let's get ready to rumble!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Headso: This seems like a no brainer


Was just thinking, it's sad that this is even news-worthy, but that's where we're at.
 
BigChad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now do everyone - no vaccine, no Federal assistance of ANY KIND, nada, nothing.

You still have a choice to get it but you forfeit any government assistance from that day forward.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.